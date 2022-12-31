ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West’s horrific 2022 & celebs facing cancelation in 2023 after Taylor Swift’s incredible year revealed by PR pro

SOME celebrities had a better 2022 than others, but even for those like Kanye West, not all hope is lost for redemption.

Eric Schiffer, Chairman of the Los Angeles-based firm Reputation Management Consultants, spoke exclusively to The U.S. Sun to recap the celebrity winners and losers of 2022.

Taylor Swift had a 'phenomenal' year, according to a PR expert Credit: The Mega Agency
Kanye West had a less-than-stellar year Credit: The Mega Agency
Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry and her castmates aren't in danger of being canceled Credit: MTV
Kim Kardashian's ex, Kanye West, has not had the greatest year Credit: Instagram/Kim Kardashian

WINNER: Taylor Swift

“Taylor Swift had a phenomenal year," Schiffer said.

Swift released her 10th studio album, Midnights, announced the 52-date Eras Tour - which infamously crashed Ticketmaster - and accepted multiple awards, including songwriter-artist of the decade at the Nashville Songwriter Awards.

"This is someone who is so dedicated to her craft," Schiffer said.

"She’s become a master performer, and a great marketer, and has continued to stay sustainably dominant through smart execution and through really understanding what the fans want – and staying real in the process.”

LOSER: Kanye West

“Kanye West has impaled himself in ways that will create horrific medium to long-term impacts to his earning potential, his dealmaking, and his celebrity relevance," Schiffer said.

West has been embroiled in multiple controversies over his social media posts and comments, which many have slammed as anti-Semitic.

"He proceeded over a Kevorkian act; process of spontaneous combustion under the guide of, in his words, ‘truth,’ that many found both disgusting and globally condemning," Schiffer said.

"You can argue that he is unstable or not well, but there are many people that fall into that category that aren’t grossly racist, and in a way that’s dangerous to society.”

While West hasn't had the best 2022, it is possible for him to turn things around in 2023, Schiffer said.

“Kanye West is dealing with the horror show of his own brand narrative," the PR expert said.

"It requires a self-awareness shift that he’s likely going to miss for some time.

"That will continue to debilitate his potential and cripple him and what he’s capable of, and his talents afford him.

CANCEL CULTURE

When it comes to cancel culture, Schiffer was quick to comment on those who are in the clear.

“The probability that the Kardashians ever get canceled is like having Martians land on the lawn of the White House," he said.

"I don’t see that happening.”

Speaking similarly of the Teen Mom franchise, Schiffer said: “It’s very unlikely that any [teen] mom or related character could ever be permanently canceled because of the framework, the age of the entrance."

"People are compassionate and understanding that people are, as teenagers, rarely reflect who they become as adults.

"They have opportunities short of murder … to rehab their celebrity image."

PUBLIC PERCEPTION

Schiffer was also keen to note that public perception of celebrities shifts as time marches on - especially of those who have had a less-than-banner year.

”The public can get very entrenched in negative sentiments … and that creates reckless war on celebrity brands that can be excruciatingly challenging," he said.

“In the medium term and long term, human memory fades.

"People move onto other things.

"Americans also like underdogs. So they tend to not have the same emotional charge associated to any type of negative stigma to the same amplification.

“It’s easier to shape when you’re a celebrity and you go back in after you do your time. You’re not going to face the same cataclysmic pain and negativity, depending upon what the circumstances are.”

