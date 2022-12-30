ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasantville, NJ

EHT Man Arrested At Scene Of Alleged Crime

An Egg Harbor Township man rang in the New Year in jail. BreakingAC.com reports 31 year old Kevin Wang was cuffed Saturday night, after police were called to the 100 block of Jasmine Road for the report of a burglary in progress,. taken into custody without incident as he exited...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Main Library In AC Remains Closed

The Main Library – located at 1 North Tennessee Ave. – will be closed to the public the. week of Jan. 2 as the Atlantic City Free Public Library continues to work with City. officials and contractors to assess and repair the damage caused by problems with the.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

