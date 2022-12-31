Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her ActionsTom HandyChicago, IL
'Wolf Moon' rises: The first full moon of 2023 is known as a 'micromoon'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Police Looking For 15 Year Old Miracle Powell as families of Missing Women Seek HelpSouth Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Related
NBA
Horry Scale: Kevon Looney's putback persistence wins it for Warriors
A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
NBA
Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis named NBA Players of the Week
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 11. Check out their highlights from the past week of action. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks. The 23-year-old superstar had arguably the best week of his NBA career with...
NBA
Mitchell hits record 71, Cavs take Bulls in OT
Down 21 points with just under two minutes to play in the first half, their team struggling and without two of its starters, Cavalier fans had no idea of the history they were about to witness in the second stanza. Donovan Mitchell provided that historic performance – posting an offensive...
NBA
Recap: Wizards win fifth straight game behind dominant frontcourt display
Thanks to stellar play from the frontcourt, the Wizards dominated the Bucks in Milwaukee 118-95 and have now won five straight games, their longest winning streak of the season. Six different Wizards scored in double figures, and Kyle Kuzma secured his second career triple-double. Daniel Gafford set the tone right...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 3, 2023
New Orleans (23-14) ended up having a chance to move back into first place in the Western Conference on Monday, but Philadelphia spoiled that opportunity with a 120-111 home win in Pennsylvania. Zion Williamson sustained a right hamstring strain late in the third quarter of Monday’s game. Willie Green will...
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
NBA
Late Push Not Enough For Hornets In Loss To Lakers
Smith Returns from Injury; Charlotte Hurt by Early Shot Selection Issues, Fast-Break Defense. Ten days ago, the Charlotte Hornets got the best of the Los Angeles Lakers in a chaotic finish out west and in the rematch on Monday night, the purple and gold returned the favor in similar fashion by sending the hosts to a 121-115 loss at Spectrum Center.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers vs 76ers
Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. To match their longest winning streak of the season, the Indiana Pacers will need to take down one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Riding four straight victories, the Pacers (21-17) can avenge an early-season loss to...
NBA
Grizzlies Close 2022 with Home Victory over Pelicans
The Memphis Grizzlies used a big fourth quarter to close out the New Orleans Pelicans and the year 2022 in a 116-101 victory. The Grizzlies went 31-6 in regular season home games during the calendar year. Ja Morant scored 23 of his 32 points after halftime and recorded eight assists...
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Donovan Mitchell Enters the History Books
Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points and dished out 11 assists in one of the greatest performances in NBA history. Justin and Carter try to put his night and the Cavs comeback win into words before reflecting on what 2022 meant for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Please Note: The opinions expressed by...
NBA
Preview: Wizards head to Milwaukee Sunday for first of two-game duel with Bucks
The Wizards (16-21) have won four straight games, a streak that ties their season-long, and are now headed to Milwaukee for two games with the Bucks (23-12), starting Sunday night. Can the Wizards stay hot against one of the league's best teams? Here's everything you need to know. WHERE: Fiserv...
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: 76ers 120, Pelicans 111
76ers (22-14), Pelicans (23-14) New Orleans outscored Philadelphia by six points when Zion Williamson was in the game Monday, but a right hamstring strain in the third quarter meant the 2021 NBA All-Star wasn’t on the Wells Fargo Center hardwood during a crucial stretch. Philadelphia capitalized by turning a three-point lead through three quarters into a multi-possession advantage for much of the final stanza, gaining a split of meetings vs. New Orleans over the past four days. After the 76ers started fast and went up by eight through the first quarter, the Pelicans won the middle periods 56-51 to keep it a close game, with Williamson scoring 22 of those points. “That was extremely difficult,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said of Williamson’s injury. “It was right at a pivotal moment during the game. We’ll get some imaging and look at him (Tuesday), but hopefully he’s OK. But it was a tough loss for us.”
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 01.03.2023
FINAL FROM CLEVELAND: Cavs 145, Bulls 134. OT (Bulls: 16-21, 7-12 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 44 pts. Cavs: Mitchell: 71 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 13. Cavs: Love: 17. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 6. Cavs: Mitchell 11. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Donovan Mitchell scored a career...
NBA
Paolo Banchero Named NBA's Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for December 2022
ORLANDO - Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero has been named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for December 2022. Banchero becomes the ninth player in franchise history to be named the league’s Rookie of the Month, joining Dennis Scott, Shaquille O’Neal (four times), Anfernee Hardaway (twice), Mike Miller (twice), Victor Oladipo (twice), Elfrid Payton, R.J. Hampton and Franz Wagner.
NBA
Zion Williamson among five Pelicans listed as out for Houston game Wednesday
HOUSTON (10-27) Monday loss vs. Dallas. Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.
NBA
Zion Williamson medical update
The New Orleans Pelicans announced that medical imaging taken earlier today confirmed forward Zion Williamson sustained a right hamstring strain during last night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Williamson will be re-evaluated in three weeks.
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Tues., Jan. 3
After a massive 11-game card on Monday, we have just three games on this Tuesday slate. That means we only have six teams to examine, leaving us with an extremely thin player pool. Many of the best players on this slate are on the injury report, so that makes things tough on us 24 hours in advance, but we’ll do our best to project who will play and who will sit.
NBA
"Still Confident In Our Team" | Utah Opens 2023 Against Sacramento In Rematch From A Week Ago
If the rematch is anything like the first meeting, fans at Vivint Arena are in for a treat on Tuesday night. In one of the season's most entertaining games, Utah fell 126-125 to Sacramento in heartbreaking fashion when Lauri Markkanen's shot at the buzzer came up just short. Markkanen and the Jazz will be out for revenge when Utah hosts the Kings on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
NBA
Get to Know Neemias Queta
Though Neemias Queta hasn’t been living in the United States long, his love for hoops has lived with him throughout most of his life. Queta, the 7’0” Portugal native, has been balling since the age of 10, earning his first taste of basketball experience with F.C Barreirense, a Portuguese sports academy. Before eventually arising to become the club’s first NBA player, Queta played for Barreirense for eight seasons and eventually earned a scholarship offer from Utah State.
NBA
NBA family reacts to Donovan Mitchell's astounding 71-point game
Monday night, Donovan Mitchell finished regulation with 58 points, with the last two points of that total sending the game to overtime … off his own missed free throw. Then he added another 13 in overtime to lift Cleveland to a 145-134 victory. The seventh player to score at least 70, Mitchell tied David Robinson and Elgin Baylor on the single-game list, which is led, of course, by Wilt Chamberlain’s historic 100-point game.
Comments / 0