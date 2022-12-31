This is a list of the Bay Area’s most notable restaurant and bar openings, with new updates published once a week. Did we miss something great? Please, drop us a line. CASTRO — Hoodline reports that Mr. Hen Chicken Rice & Noodles will open at 4039 18th Street in the Castro on January 4. The restaurant takes over the space most recently occupied by Rooster & Rice, which closed in late December. According to Hoodline, the newcomer comes from the owners of Hungry Hub, a pop-up Thai restaurant which has been running out of the space since March 2022. Mr. Hen will not serve Thai food, a representative tells Hoodline, just chicken and rice.

