How San Francisco's middle-class dive bar Zeitgeist has survived for 4 decades
This Mission mainstay's notoriously grumpy bar staff smile more these days.
I've hiked dozens of Bay Area trails. These are the best ones for kids.
These hikes extend to every corner of the Bay Area.
Bay Area icon sells out 3 nights at haunted San Francisco venue the Chapel
The show was like an "'Alice in Wonderland' punk rock fever dream."
Where every Bay Area foodie should eat and drink in Alameda
This little island across from San Francisco is packed with flavor.
Massive sinkhole swallows SUV south of San Francisco
A giant sinkhole has opened up in the middle of a residential area south of San Francisco — the second sinkhole the Bay Area has seen in the past week.
Eater
This Michelin-Rated Millbrae Dim Sum Destination Has Closed for Good
Hong Kong Flower Lounge, known for Michelin Guide-approved dim sum, permanently closed on December 31 as first reported by KTSF26. Former manager Albert Yau told SFGATE the owner decided to retire. The restaurant’s lease was set to expire, and the owners chose not to renew. The landlord has plans to rent out the space at a later date after a remodel.
Eater
Argentinan Bakery Lolita Expands With a Bigger Destination for Alfajores on the Penninsula
This is a list of the Bay Area’s most notable restaurant and bar openings, with new updates published once a week. Did we miss something great? Please, drop us a line. CASTRO — Hoodline reports that Mr. Hen Chicken Rice & Noodles will open at 4039 18th Street in the Castro on January 4. The restaurant takes over the space most recently occupied by Rooster & Rice, which closed in late December. According to Hoodline, the newcomer comes from the owners of Hungry Hub, a pop-up Thai restaurant which has been running out of the space since March 2022. Mr. Hen will not serve Thai food, a representative tells Hoodline, just chicken and rice.
beyondchron.org
San Francisco Must Close Drug Markets in 2023
How’s this for a New Year’s Resolution for San Francisco in 2023: the city comes together to close open air drug markets. We’ve had plenty of strong talk but drug markets remain pervasive. Consider:. In December 2021 Tenderloin families met with Mayor Breed and urged her to...
This Spacious $20 Million San Francisco Home Has Jaw-Dropping Bay and City Views
Spacious isn’t the first word that comes to mind with San Francisco real estate, but this magnificent home at 2626 Larkin fits the bill. Located in the city’s upscale Russian Hill neighborhood, the 10,824-square-foot home has five bedrooms, a guest apartment, five bathrooms and three half bathrooms. It’s currently listed for $20 million. Designed by San Francisco architect Sandy Walker in 2013, with interior architecture and design by Helga Horner, the residence is crafted to perfection with globally sourced materials. The elegant home has classic and elegant European-inspired interiors with gorgeous interior features with five total levels. The most striking feature...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco father and bar manager falls to his death at 33
SAN FRANCISCO - A well-known bar manager in San Francisco's Russian Hill neighborhood fell to his death Friday night. Ilya Romanov, manager of Bar Iris, was found on the ground at the 2300 block of Polk Street around 11:30 p.m., according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
beniciamagazine.com
Fun and Inexpensive Bay Area Winter Activities
When January hits, we are often tired and broke. We can help! Sometimes, a refreshing getaway doesn’t have to be far away or expensive. The Bay Area in winter is beautiful; the hills are green, the tourists are scarce, and you’ll get a bigger bang for your buck than during other times of the year. Here are a few ideas for welcoming the New Year.
Politicians are 'savage' in this tiny city south of San Francisco
"It's like the eighth grade mean kids, all four of them ganging up on one person."
What to know about the 2nd atmospheric river set to slam Bay Area
When the heaviest rain is expected, which parts of the Bay Area will be hit hardest and more questions answered.
This is what San Francisco looked like exactly 100 years ago
With 2023 on the horizon, it's a fun time to look back at how much SF has transformed over the past century.
48hills.org
What if floods are part of the new normal in San Francisco?
We have all been conditioned over the past few years to think about the future of California as dry. Drought looms over every major development policy decision: The Central Valley and the South need more water, the governor wants more dams, the Colorado River is drying up, large parts of the Southland can’t survive as they are today without more water that doesn’t exist.
KTVU FOX 2
Strong winds divert incoming flights to SFO
SAN FRANCISCO - Along with the heavy rains in the last week, strong gusts have affected Californians, too. On Monday night, San Francisco International Airport's duty manager said several incoming flights were diverted because of strong winds. Two flights that were supposed to land at SFO had to go to...
Rain causes severe flooding at San Francisco gym
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – While some businesses inundated with flooding from the weekend storms are starting to reopen, others are still cleaning up, and still, others remain closed with no reopening date in sight. When MX3 fitness owner Dave Karraker walked into his Castro gym during Saturday's storm, what started as a small trickle of […]
Collapsed roads, flooded houses, sewage overflow: What the Bay Area is dealing with post storm
"I'm not sure what we're going to do from here," Some residents had flooded basements, others had sewage water flooding their streets while businesses dealt with power outages.
KTVU FOX 2
A strong, historic rain storm is headed toward the Bay Area
Historic rain fall is on the way to the Bay Area. The most rain is expected Wednesday into Thursday. By Monday morning San Francisco could total 5.5 inches of rain and San Jose could receive up to 7.5 inches.
berkeleyside.org
Church uses psychedelics to experience divine presence
In Berkeley’s Portal Community Center near Ashby BART station, Pastor Bob Otis sits at a table, surrounded by psychedelic plants. The room smells of incense, and light, filtered through stained glass windows, creates colorful patterns on the sepia-colored walls. The pastor has a calm and open demeanor and is dressed casually in colorful garments, a T-shirt and jeans — a contrast to the austere attire of many church leaders.
