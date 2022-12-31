ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eater

This Michelin-Rated Millbrae Dim Sum Destination Has Closed for Good

Hong Kong Flower Lounge, known for Michelin Guide-approved dim sum, permanently closed on December 31 as first reported by KTSF26. Former manager Albert Yau told SFGATE the owner decided to retire. The restaurant’s lease was set to expire, and the owners chose not to renew. The landlord has plans to rent out the space at a later date after a remodel.
Eater

Argentinan Bakery Lolita Expands With a Bigger Destination for Alfajores on the Penninsula

This is a list of the Bay Area’s most notable restaurant and bar openings, with new updates published once a week. Did we miss something great? Please, drop us a line. CASTRO — Hoodline reports that Mr. Hen Chicken Rice & Noodles will open at 4039 18th Street in the Castro on January 4. The restaurant takes over the space most recently occupied by Rooster & Rice, which closed in late December. According to Hoodline, the newcomer comes from the owners of Hungry Hub, a pop-up Thai restaurant which has been running out of the space since March 2022. Mr. Hen will not serve Thai food, a representative tells Hoodline, just chicken and rice.
beyondchron.org

San Francisco Must Close Drug Markets in 2023

How’s this for a New Year’s Resolution for San Francisco in 2023: the city comes together to close open air drug markets. We’ve had plenty of strong talk but drug markets remain pervasive. Consider:. In December 2021 Tenderloin families met with Mayor Breed and urged her to...
Robb Report

This Spacious $20 Million San Francisco Home Has Jaw-Dropping Bay and City Views

Spacious isn’t the first word that comes to mind with San Francisco real estate, but this magnificent home at 2626 Larkin fits the bill. Located in the city’s upscale Russian Hill neighborhood, the 10,824-square-foot home has five bedrooms, a guest apartment, five bathrooms and three half bathrooms. It’s currently listed for $20 million.  Designed by San Francisco architect Sandy Walker in 2013, with interior architecture and design by Helga Horner, the residence is crafted to perfection with globally sourced materials. The elegant home has classic and elegant European-inspired interiors with gorgeous interior features with five total levels. The most striking feature...
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco father and bar manager falls to his death at 33

SAN FRANCISCO - A well-known bar manager in San Francisco's Russian Hill neighborhood fell to his death Friday night. Ilya Romanov, manager of Bar Iris, was found on the ground at the 2300 block of Polk Street around 11:30 p.m., according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
beniciamagazine.com

Fun and Inexpensive Bay Area Winter Activities

When January hits, we are often tired and broke. We can help! Sometimes, a refreshing getaway doesn’t have to be far away or expensive. The Bay Area in winter is beautiful; the hills are green, the tourists are scarce, and you’ll get a bigger bang for your buck than during other times of the year. Here are a few ideas for welcoming the New Year.
48hills.org

What if floods are part of the new normal in San Francisco?

We have all been conditioned over the past few years to think about the future of California as dry. Drought looms over every major development policy decision: The Central Valley and the South need more water, the governor wants more dams, the Colorado River is drying up, large parts of the Southland can’t survive as they are today without more water that doesn’t exist.
KTVU FOX 2

Strong winds divert incoming flights to SFO

SAN FRANCISCO - Along with the heavy rains in the last week, strong gusts have affected Californians, too. On Monday night, San Francisco International Airport's duty manager said several incoming flights were diverted because of strong winds. Two flights that were supposed to land at SFO had to go to...
KRON4 News

Rain causes severe flooding at San Francisco gym

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – While some businesses inundated with flooding from the weekend storms are starting to reopen, others are still cleaning up, and still, others remain closed with no reopening date in sight. When MX3 fitness owner Dave Karraker walked into his Castro gym during Saturday's storm, what started as a small trickle of […]
berkeleyside.org

Church uses psychedelics to experience divine presence

In Berkeley’s Portal Community Center near Ashby BART station, Pastor Bob Otis sits at a table, surrounded by psychedelic plants. The room smells of incense, and light, filtered through stained glass windows, creates colorful patterns on the sepia-colored walls. The pastor has a calm and open demeanor and is dressed casually in colorful garments, a T-shirt and jeans — a contrast to the austere attire of many church leaders.
