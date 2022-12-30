ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hate both sides
1d ago

if you want to be overweight that's your business but you shouldn't burden some poor animal because it will let you

Jon Bloemker
1d ago

The 20% rule of thumb includes the ride and tack. Many western saddles are in the 26-35 pound range, unless you have a large roping saddle. Add a couple more pounds for the pad and bridle, then you are looking at 29-40 pounds of tack. Also, the horse’s physical conditioning must be taken into account. Other factors include the temperature, humidity and the amount of work to be done. For my semi retired, 24 year old, Roping QH, weighing in at 1300 pounds, I am hesitant about loading him up with any weight more than 220 pounds. For my 5 year old, very active, cutter, QH, at 990 pounds, 200-205 pounds would be the upper limit for trail and 180 pounds for competition cutting.

Nora Kelleher
1d ago

I've known overweight riders who are able to ride "light," and have known absolute twigs who ride like a pile of bricks.

