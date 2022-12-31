ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

pokesreport.com

Oklahoma State Offers Bowling Green Transfer Receiver Tyrone Broden

STILLWATER – Don’t let the December signing period fool you, Oklahoma State is still very much active in the transfer portal. The latest offer from the Pokes’ coaching staff is to former Bowling Green receiver, Tyrone Broden. Broden checks in at 6-7, 210-pounds and is originally out...
STILLWATER, OK
MountaineerMaven

What Bob Huggins Said Following the Loss to Oklahoma State

"It's a huge change. I can't say it's not. It's a huge change. He knows better." Second straight game Stevenson has received a technical and fouled out. "Kenyon Martin was a fiery guy. Kenyon Martin didn't do stupid things to get technicals and hurt his team. But he was a fiery guy. Pete Michael was a fiery guy. I've had a lot of fiery guys. But I haven't had any that hurt their teammates. That's not right."
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Armstrong Update and Other Options for Oklahoma State

STILLWATER – An update on Oklahoma State’s pursuit of a quarterback in the NCAA Transfer Portal is that the candidates are shrinking. There has always been the number one candidate in former Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong. The help wanted description is very exact on the Cowboys part. They are looking for exactly what they had in Spencer Sanders. The profile is for an experienced quarterback with one year left of eligibility.
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Postgame Notes: Oklahoma State 67 -- West Virginia 60

Jan. 2, 2022 | Stillwater, OK (Gallagher-Iba Arena) Updated Records: Oklahoma State 9-5 overall, 1-1 Big 12 I West Virginia 10-4 overall, 0-2 Big 12. Oklahoma State Leaders: Points - Bryce Thompson - 15, Assists - John-Michael Wright - 4, Rebounds - Kalib Boone, Tyreek Smith - 6 West Virginia...
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Oklahoma State Receiver John Paul Richardson Enters Transfer Portal

STILLWATER – Another Oklahoma State starter has entered the transfer portal. Pokes Report has confirmed that Cowboy sophomore receiver John Paul Richardson has entered his name into the transfer portal. The news was first reported by 247Sports. This comes exactly one week after the Cowboys’ 24-17 loss to Wisconsin...
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Oklahoma State Hangs on for 67-60 Win Over West Virginia

STILLWATER – With former Oklahoma State great Marcus Smart sitting courtside, Oklahoma State won a defensive-heavy game over West Virginia, 67-60, to earn its first win of conference play. With the win, the Cowboys move to 9-5 on the season, 1-1 in Big 12 play. It was an important...
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Cowgirls Lose Big 12 Opener to Surging No. 22 Kansas

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State's women's basketball team saw its four-game winning streak come to an end with an 80-65 loss at the hands of No. 22 Kansas on Saturday afternoon in front of 2,973 fans inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. In the Big 12 opener for both schools, OSU fell...
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Ohio State football analyst Matt Guerrieri joining Kevin Wilson at Tulsa as defensive coordinator, per reports

Ohio State senior advisor defensive analyst Matt Guerrieri is expected to leave the Buckeyes for Kevin Wilson's head coaching staff at Tulsa, according to multiple reports. Guerrieri will serve as defensive coordinator under Wilson on the Golden Hurricanes staff. Guerrieri returns to a play-calling rules after spending four years as co-defensive coordinator at Duke prior to joining coach Ryan Day's staff in Columbus for this past season.
TULSA, OK
pokesreport.com

Pokes' Portal Update - Cowboys Looking for QB, WR, TE, OL, DL, High School RB

STILLWATER – It’s the legal holiday for New Year’s Day and many folks, especially in education and college football. I can guarantee they are working at TCU and Georgia today. You know the teams playing in bowl games, but what about others? The Oklahoma State Cowboys recruiting staff is in the office and they are continuing to work on recruiting and also evaluating any players entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
STILLWATER, OK
Highschool Basketball Pro

Tulsa, January 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Cascia Hall Preparatory School basketball team will have a game with Metro Christian Academy on January 02, 2023, 16:00:00.
TULSA, OK
KAKE TV

'He will be missed greatly': Fort Hays State football player dies in Oklahoma shooting

HAYS, Kan. (KAKE) - Fort Hays State University football player Daniel Howard was killed in a New Year's Day shooting in Oklahoma City, police said Tuesday. Officers responded just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday to a shooting near Northwest 10th Street and Hudson Avenue. OKC police said a fight broke out at the Sunset Patio Bar and it spilled into a nearby parking lot where shots were fired.
HAYS, KS
visitusaparks.com

3 Active Days in Oklahoma City, OK

Don’t be fooled by all those high rises! There are plenty of ways to elevate your heart-rate within the limits of Oklahoma City. We dig in on this jam-packed itinerary perfect for a long weekend. Spend a weekend covering some ground in the heart of the Sooner State: Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Ponca City News

Oklahomans to be honored in National Rose Parade

Body OKLAHOMA CITY – December 29, 2022 -- Two Oklahomans will be representing Oklahoma in the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade. Morgan Flynn, of Tushka, Okla., and David Wheelis, of Oklahoma City, will be a part of the Donate Life Float featured in the parade. Every year, LifeShare of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Guy Fieri’s Favorite Oklahoma Restaurant

If you're a foodie the Sooner State has some of the very best places to eat. We have all kinds of tasty, mouth-watering cuisine that's sure to please any palate from fine dining to barbeque and burgers. We've got it all. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT GUY FIERI'S FAVORITE OKLAHOMA...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital welcomes first newborn of 2023

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital has welcomed its first newborn of 2023. Rhaine was born Jan. 1, right here in Tulsa. Last year, FOX23 showed you how Saint Francis welcomes newborns. The new tradition allows doctors to press a button that plays a lullaby, announcing to everyone in the hospital that a baby has been born.
TULSA, OK

