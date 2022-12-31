Read full article on original website
Oklahoma State Offers Bowling Green Transfer Receiver Tyrone Broden
STILLWATER – Don’t let the December signing period fool you, Oklahoma State is still very much active in the transfer portal. The latest offer from the Pokes’ coaching staff is to former Bowling Green receiver, Tyrone Broden. Broden checks in at 6-7, 210-pounds and is originally out...
What Bob Huggins Said Following the Loss to Oklahoma State
"It's a huge change. I can't say it's not. It's a huge change. He knows better." Second straight game Stevenson has received a technical and fouled out. "Kenyon Martin was a fiery guy. Kenyon Martin didn't do stupid things to get technicals and hurt his team. But he was a fiery guy. Pete Michael was a fiery guy. I've had a lot of fiery guys. But I haven't had any that hurt their teammates. That's not right."
Edmond North basketball player Laci Steele is the Oklahoma High School Athlete of the Week (Dec. 19-25)
By Buck Ringgold Laci Steele will definitely remember what a year 2022 was for herself. In March, the Edmond North senior basketball standout helped the Huskies win the first state championship in program history with their dramatic overtime win against Bixby for the Class 6A ...
pokesreport.com
Armstrong Update and Other Options for Oklahoma State
STILLWATER – An update on Oklahoma State’s pursuit of a quarterback in the NCAA Transfer Portal is that the candidates are shrinking. There has always been the number one candidate in former Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong. The help wanted description is very exact on the Cowboys part. They are looking for exactly what they had in Spencer Sanders. The profile is for an experienced quarterback with one year left of eligibility.
pokesreport.com
Postgame Notes: Oklahoma State 67 -- West Virginia 60
Jan. 2, 2022 | Stillwater, OK (Gallagher-Iba Arena) Updated Records: Oklahoma State 9-5 overall, 1-1 Big 12 I West Virginia 10-4 overall, 0-2 Big 12. Oklahoma State Leaders: Points - Bryce Thompson - 15, Assists - John-Michael Wright - 4, Rebounds - Kalib Boone, Tyreek Smith - 6 West Virginia...
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Receiver John Paul Richardson Enters Transfer Portal
STILLWATER – Another Oklahoma State starter has entered the transfer portal. Pokes Report has confirmed that Cowboy sophomore receiver John Paul Richardson has entered his name into the transfer portal. The news was first reported by 247Sports. This comes exactly one week after the Cowboys’ 24-17 loss to Wisconsin...
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Hangs on for 67-60 Win Over West Virginia
STILLWATER – With former Oklahoma State great Marcus Smart sitting courtside, Oklahoma State won a defensive-heavy game over West Virginia, 67-60, to earn its first win of conference play. With the win, the Cowboys move to 9-5 on the season, 1-1 in Big 12 play. It was an important...
Frozen pipes burst in Oklahoma City University’s athletic facility, destroys basketball court
An old man win winter is causing an unexpected and costly surprise for Oklahoma City University as the institution becomes the latest victim of a frozen pipe burst.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Five Cowboys Make the Southern Scuffle Semifinals as OSU Sits in Second Place After Day 1
Oklahoma State finished up Day 1 of the Southern Scuffle with five starters in the semifinals and sitting in second place as a team. All 10 Cowboy starters made the quarterfinals of the tournament which took place on Sunday night. In the quarterfinal round the starters went 5-5 . On...
pokesreport.com
Cowgirls Lose Big 12 Opener to Surging No. 22 Kansas
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State's women's basketball team saw its four-game winning streak come to an end with an 80-65 loss at the hands of No. 22 Kansas on Saturday afternoon in front of 2,973 fans inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. In the Big 12 opener for both schools, OSU fell...
247Sports
Ohio State football analyst Matt Guerrieri joining Kevin Wilson at Tulsa as defensive coordinator, per reports
Ohio State senior advisor defensive analyst Matt Guerrieri is expected to leave the Buckeyes for Kevin Wilson's head coaching staff at Tulsa, according to multiple reports. Guerrieri will serve as defensive coordinator under Wilson on the Golden Hurricanes staff. Guerrieri returns to a play-calling rules after spending four years as co-defensive coordinator at Duke prior to joining coach Ryan Day's staff in Columbus for this past season.
pokesreport.com
Pokes' Portal Update - Cowboys Looking for QB, WR, TE, OL, DL, High School RB
STILLWATER – It’s the legal holiday for New Year’s Day and many folks, especially in education and college football. I can guarantee they are working at TCU and Georgia today. You know the teams playing in bowl games, but what about others? The Oklahoma State Cowboys recruiting staff is in the office and they are continuing to work on recruiting and also evaluating any players entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Tulsa, January 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
KAKE TV
'He will be missed greatly': Fort Hays State football player dies in Oklahoma shooting
HAYS, Kan. (KAKE) - Fort Hays State University football player Daniel Howard was killed in a New Year's Day shooting in Oklahoma City, police said Tuesday. Officers responded just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday to a shooting near Northwest 10th Street and Hudson Avenue. OKC police said a fight broke out at the Sunset Patio Bar and it spilled into a nearby parking lot where shots were fired.
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to hold vote on controversial project
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is preparing to vote on whether to spend millions of dollars on design plans that the agency may never use.
visitusaparks.com
3 Active Days in Oklahoma City, OK
Don’t be fooled by all those high rises! There are plenty of ways to elevate your heart-rate within the limits of Oklahoma City. We dig in on this jam-packed itinerary perfect for a long weekend. Spend a weekend covering some ground in the heart of the Sooner State: Oklahoma...
Oklahoma State Representative Files Bill To Support School Personnel
A State Representative from Tulsa filed a bill to give a pay raise to school support personnel in order to help ease ongoing staff shortages. Oklahoma State Representative John Waldron said the state needs to do a better job of supporting the people who support our children. The Big Yellow...
Ponca City News
Oklahomans to be honored in National Rose Parade
Body OKLAHOMA CITY – December 29, 2022 -- Two Oklahomans will be representing Oklahoma in the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade. Morgan Flynn, of Tushka, Okla., and David Wheelis, of Oklahoma City, will be a part of the Donate Life Float featured in the parade. Every year, LifeShare of...
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Oklahoma Restaurant
If you're a foodie the Sooner State has some of the very best places to eat. We have all kinds of tasty, mouth-watering cuisine that's sure to please any palate from fine dining to barbeque and burgers. We've got it all. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT GUY FIERI'S FAVORITE OKLAHOMA...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital welcomes first newborn of 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital has welcomed its first newborn of 2023. Rhaine was born Jan. 1, right here in Tulsa. Last year, FOX23 showed you how Saint Francis welcomes newborns. The new tradition allows doctors to press a button that plays a lullaby, announcing to everyone in the hospital that a baby has been born.
