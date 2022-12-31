Read full article on original website
Related
Woman with skull tattoo on her face shows off results after laser removal
A woman has revealed the results of her painful laser removal after having a skull tattooed on her face and hands. Alyssa Zebrasky, from Cleveland, Ohio, had a colourful Day of the Dead skull tattooed over her face four years ago while in a 'toxic' relationship with her ex partner.
disruptmagazine.com
Hooked On Glam Is Taking Natural Lashes To The Next Level With Its Glam Lash Serum And Glam Perm Kit
Lovely lashes are a breeze to achieve at home with the revolutionary serum and perm kit from Hooked On Glam. These breakthrough formulas transform natural lashes with the ideal length and curl. Beautiful lashes are something that everyone wants to have. The beauty industry has come up with several temporary...
Comments / 0