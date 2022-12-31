ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healthline

Why Am I Coughing Up White or Clear Balls of Phlegm?

Healthy phlegm is usually clear and runny, but many different health conditions can change the consistency or color. Phlegm, also called sputum, is mucus produced by your lungs that helps protect your airways against germs and irritants. Most conditions that change the color or consistency of your mucus aren’t serious,...
HealthDay

Even in Advanced Liver Disease, It's Never Too Late to Quit Alcohol

Patients with advanced liver cirrhosis can live longer, with fewer complications, if they stop drinking alcohol. Complications can still develop, however, and regular checkups are recommended. These findings support longstanding recommendations to avoid booze altogether if you have cirrhosis. THURSDAY, Dec. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Quitting alcohol can help...
Prevention

Using Painkillers Like Ibuprofen May Worsen Joint Inflammation in Knees, Study Says

A new study found long-term use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) to treat osteoarthritis of the knee may worsen inflammation. The research found joint inflammation and cartilage quality were worse after four years in patients who took NSAIDs. Scientists say more research is needed to help determine the future of...
Medical News Today

What is the normal platelet count range based on age?

As someone ages, platelet counts may fluctuate. Possible reasons include natural vascular aging, changes in bone marrow tissue, and altered blood plasma makeup. Platelets — also known as thrombocytes — are colorless fragments of larger cells called megakaryocytes,. found in bone marrow. The purpose of platelets is to...
scitechdaily.com

New Research: Intermittent Fasting Might Not Be As Safe as We Thought

The popular dietary trend has been linked to dangerous eating disorder attitudes and behaviors among adolescents and young adults. A recent study published in the journal Eating Behaviors has shed light on the potential negative effects of intermittent fasting, a popular dietary trend in which people abstain from eating for more than 8 hours at a time. Although intermittent fasting is often promoted as a way to improve health and control or lose weight, few studies have examined its potential risks.
Detroit News

Dr. Roach: Very low sodium level might indicate Addison's disease

Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 64-year-old female and weigh 130 pounds. I’m 5 feet, 8 inches tall. For years, off and on, my primary doctor would tell me that my sodium level was low. Recently, my doctor said that if my sodium level is low again, I need to see a kidney specialist. I assumed the low sodium is due to being diabetic and taking metformin. My other doctor also prescribed losartan along with hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ). I finally went to a nephrologist, who took me off the losartan combo, and now I’m just on losartan. Blood work was ordered. The next doctor then told me to drink less water. I was drinking around 80 fluid ounces, but I have since curtailed my intake.
GreenMatters

Eco-Friendly Options to Insulate Your Home, Instead of Fiberglass

While it isn't something you might think about very often, insulating your home is key to reducing your energy consumption through heat retention. However, many homes in the U.S. come with fiberglass insulation, which comes with a host of environmental detriments. Luckily, there are more eco-friendly insulation options out there.
psychologytoday.com

For a Happier New Year, Consider the Way You Think

The pandemic may be receding, but it is still affecting our daily lives. In disaster recovery terms, we are we are in the disillusionment period. We can’t control everything that happens to us, but we can control how we respond. “Happy New Year” and “Have a Good Day” have...
POPSUGAR

The ABCs of Oil Pulling: What Is It and Should You Try It?

Replying to @kirtitewani Kavala or oil pulling is the oral cleansing technique where a comfortable amount of oil is held in the mouth and gargled and swished around the mouth. It can be any oil - sesame and oil, coconut oil are the most commonly used oils. Often a medicated ghee is also recommended by professionals when working with a particular problem. You can always start with 1tbsp of oil and swish it around for as long as you can and slowly build a practice of 15-20 mins a day. So not swallow the oil, spit it out in a garbage or trash as it will blog your drain. Rinse mouth with warm water after. Some benefits - Fresh breath, healthy sinuses, healthy teeth and gums, detoxification, boosts digestion and helps with dry mouth syndrome. #ayurveda #oilpulling #oilpullingbenefits #oilpullingtherapy #kavela #drymouth #badbreath.
ktalnews.com

Best calcium supplement

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Taking calcium for strong bones may be a no-brainer but not all calcium supplements are of equal value. Plus, your age is a factor in how much calcium you should take. Some supplements may also include added vitamins, such as vitamin D or magnesium, to improve absorption.

