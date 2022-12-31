Read full article on original website
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her ActionsTom HandyChicago, IL
'Wolf Moon' rises: The first full moon of 2023 is known as a 'micromoon'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Police Looking For 15 Year Old Miracle Powell as families of Missing Women Seek HelpSouth Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Why Am I Coughing Up White or Clear Balls of Phlegm?
Healthy phlegm is usually clear and runny, but many different health conditions can change the consistency or color. Phlegm, also called sputum, is mucus produced by your lungs that helps protect your airways against germs and irritants. Most conditions that change the color or consistency of your mucus aren’t serious,...
Even in Advanced Liver Disease, It's Never Too Late to Quit Alcohol
Patients with advanced liver cirrhosis can live longer, with fewer complications, if they stop drinking alcohol. Complications can still develop, however, and regular checkups are recommended. These findings support longstanding recommendations to avoid booze altogether if you have cirrhosis. THURSDAY, Dec. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Quitting alcohol can help...
Using Painkillers Like Ibuprofen May Worsen Joint Inflammation in Knees, Study Says
A new study found long-term use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) to treat osteoarthritis of the knee may worsen inflammation. The research found joint inflammation and cartilage quality were worse after four years in patients who took NSAIDs. Scientists say more research is needed to help determine the future of...
What is the normal platelet count range based on age?
As someone ages, platelet counts may fluctuate. Possible reasons include natural vascular aging, changes in bone marrow tissue, and altered blood plasma makeup. Platelets — also known as thrombocytes — are colorless fragments of larger cells called megakaryocytes,. found in bone marrow. The purpose of platelets is to...
New Research: Intermittent Fasting Might Not Be As Safe as We Thought
The popular dietary trend has been linked to dangerous eating disorder attitudes and behaviors among adolescents and young adults. A recent study published in the journal Eating Behaviors has shed light on the potential negative effects of intermittent fasting, a popular dietary trend in which people abstain from eating for more than 8 hours at a time. Although intermittent fasting is often promoted as a way to improve health and control or lose weight, few studies have examined its potential risks.
Dr. Roach: Very low sodium level might indicate Addison's disease
Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 64-year-old female and weigh 130 pounds. I’m 5 feet, 8 inches tall. For years, off and on, my primary doctor would tell me that my sodium level was low. Recently, my doctor said that if my sodium level is low again, I need to see a kidney specialist. I assumed the low sodium is due to being diabetic and taking metformin. My other doctor also prescribed losartan along with hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ). I finally went to a nephrologist, who took me off the losartan combo, and now I’m just on losartan. Blood work was ordered. The next doctor then told me to drink less water. I was drinking around 80 fluid ounces, but I have since curtailed my intake.
Your Body Odor May Be A Sign Of Hormonal Changes
Body odor is typically caused by the breakdown of sweat by bacteria on the skin, which causes a distinct odor. However, hormonal changes play a role too.
Eco-Friendly Options to Insulate Your Home, Instead of Fiberglass
While it isn't something you might think about very often, insulating your home is key to reducing your energy consumption through heat retention. However, many homes in the U.S. come with fiberglass insulation, which comes with a host of environmental detriments. Luckily, there are more eco-friendly insulation options out there.
How A Gallbladder Attack Is Treated
If you experience a gallbladder attack, you will immediately be made aware of it. Here's what to look out for and how to prevent it from occurring.
People are only just realising how to make dry felt tips work again & they’re kicking themselves now they know
THEY were a staple in the art sets that many a child received as a present in the 1990s. And anyone who owned one of those sets knows the frustration of trying to use the felt tip pens they came with - and how dry and scratchy they used to be.
For a Happier New Year, Consider the Way You Think
The pandemic may be receding, but it is still affecting our daily lives. In disaster recovery terms, we are we are in the disillusionment period. We can’t control everything that happens to us, but we can control how we respond. “Happy New Year” and “Have a Good Day” have...
How To Fix An Uneven Gait For Healthier Strides
Many of us have asymmetry when we walk. Though it might seem like a minor imbalance in your walking stride, it can easily add up and cause a lot of pain.
The ABCs of Oil Pulling: What Is It and Should You Try It?
Replying to @kirtitewani Kavala or oil pulling is the oral cleansing technique where a comfortable amount of oil is held in the mouth and gargled and swished around the mouth. It can be any oil - sesame and oil, coconut oil are the most commonly used oils. Often a medicated ghee is also recommended by professionals when working with a particular problem. You can always start with 1tbsp of oil and swish it around for as long as you can and slowly build a practice of 15-20 mins a day. So not swallow the oil, spit it out in a garbage or trash as it will blog your drain. Rinse mouth with warm water after. Some benefits - Fresh breath, healthy sinuses, healthy teeth and gums, detoxification, boosts digestion and helps with dry mouth syndrome. #ayurveda #oilpulling #oilpullingbenefits #oilpullingtherapy #kavela #drymouth #badbreath.
Best calcium supplement
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Taking calcium for strong bones may be a no-brainer but not all calcium supplements are of equal value. Plus, your age is a factor in how much calcium you should take. Some supplements may also include added vitamins, such as vitamin D or magnesium, to improve absorption.
