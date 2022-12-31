Replying to @kirtitewani Kavala or oil pulling is the oral cleansing technique where a comfortable amount of oil is held in the mouth and gargled and swished around the mouth. It can be any oil - sesame and oil, coconut oil are the most commonly used oils. Often a medicated ghee is also recommended by professionals when working with a particular problem. You can always start with 1tbsp of oil and swish it around for as long as you can and slowly build a practice of 15-20 mins a day. So not swallow the oil, spit it out in a garbage or trash as it will blog your drain. Rinse mouth with warm water after. Some benefits - Fresh breath, healthy sinuses, healthy teeth and gums, detoxification, boosts digestion and helps with dry mouth syndrome. #ayurveda #oilpulling #oilpullingbenefits #oilpullingtherapy #kavela #drymouth #badbreath.

