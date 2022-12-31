ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thebrag.com

Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
RENO, NV
AFP

Swede director Ostlund wants viewers to join the show

Swedish director Ruben Ostlund is aiming to get his famously straight-faced compatriots out of their seats with a special screening of Palme d'Or-winning satire "Triangle of Sadness". "Triangle of Sadness", a sharp satire about class conflict, won the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival in May this year.

Comments / 0

