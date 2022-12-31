Read full article on original website
Related
thebrag.com
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
Swede director Ostlund wants viewers to join the show
Swedish director Ruben Ostlund is aiming to get his famously straight-faced compatriots out of their seats with a special screening of Palme d'Or-winning satire "Triangle of Sadness". "Triangle of Sadness", a sharp satire about class conflict, won the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival in May this year.
Comments / 0