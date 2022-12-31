Read full article on original website
Attorney General Appealing SAFE-T Act Ruling
Attorney General Kwame Raoul issued a statement on Saturday concerning the Illinois Supreme Court delaying the SAFE-T Act start date of January 1st. Attorney General Raoul says that his office has filed an appeal with the Illinois Supreme Court as only the Supreme Court’s ruling will be binding in court.
Shelby County Sheriff Safety Reminders For New Year
Some safety reminders for the time of year from the Shelby County Sheriff Brian McReynolds. First up, Sheriff McReynolds says to slow down. He adds that you should be cautious of deer. If you hit a deer, Sheriff McReynolds doesn’t want you to worry. He asks that you call the...
Taylorville City Council To Meet This Evening
A short Taylorville City Council meeting is scheduled for this evening at City Hall. The board will review an ordinance approving and authorizing the execution of a professional services agreement for the second amendment to the Taylorville BDD agreement. The Mayor will also look to sign a change order for the roof repair.
Taylorville Kiwanis Hear Reports from Committee Chairs on Children, Youth Programs at Weekly Meeting
The Taylorville Kiwanis Club held their monthly business meeting with committee chairs reviewing local efforts for children and youth, at their weekly meeting at the Taylorville Moose Lodge on Tuesday. The on-going “2 for 2” Kiwanis membership drive was reviewed, as was a questionnaire distributed and completed by Kiwanis members...
Taylorville Police Hunting Suspect In Break-in
TPD needs your assistance in trying to identify this subject. On 12-25-2022 at approximately 0359AM, Annie’s Gaming was broken into. The subject was unable to take any amount of currency. He caused significant damage which we are waiting for a total amount. If you know this individual or a...
