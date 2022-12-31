Read full article on original website
The rabbits have returned to Downtown Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — It appears one Southwest Florida artist has begun celebrating “The Year of the Rabbit” a little prematurely. That’s because outside of the Indigo Room in Downtown Fort Myers hangs a massive metal bunny. The same mysterious artists who hung multiple metal bunnies...
Adopt Maple: Cute pup looking for loving family
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Maple, a sweet and shy 1-year-old pup, is in need of a forever family. Maples is a black mouth Cur mix who came to Gulf Coast Humane Society from LaBelle. Maples is a very sweet and calm dog. She is fine with other dogs and enjoys spending time outdoors.
Hurricane Ian memorial wall removed from Centennial Park
FORT MYERS, Fla. — After three months, the City of Fort Myers removed the Hurricane Ian memorial wall located at Centennial Park. The decision comes after city officials decided to make the memorial more permanent by placing photographs and pieces of it on canvases throughout city buildings. The hardest part was determining when to remove the park piece.
Hundreds of tourists spend New Years Day on devastated Fort Myers Beach
Fort Myers Beach is bouncing back in the new year. People from all over took to the sand, piling up parking lots and spending time under the sun. Even past prime sunset hours, the parking lot near times square had plenty of cars. “For me personally, just to see all...
Marconews.com
SWFLA To Do List: Farmers’ markets, ‘A Little Night Music’ and more
The comedian performs Jan. 5-7 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $35 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5; 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6; and 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901. Shell Club guest lecture...
travelmag.com
5 of the Best Fort Myers Kayak Tours
Get out onto the water in a kayak from Fort Myers to experience the region’s abundant wildlife on these top tours. Fort Myers is surrounded by stunning, watery wildernesses including swamps, creeks, the broader Caloosahatchee River’s estuary, which feeds into the Gulf of Mexico, and offshore islands offering a network of sheltered waterways. Each of these spaces offers a unique way to experience Florida’s wild southwest, and these five kayak excursions departing from Fort Myers, plus some of its neighboring cities, are an unbeatable way to get up close and personal with the great outdoors.
WINKNEWS.com
Pip spotted on one of eagle Harriet’s two eggs
A pip, or crack that signifies the beginning of the hatching process, has been spotted on one of the two eggs laid by bald eagle Harriet. “A pip is when they are breaking out of the egg. And there’s first in an internal pip where they’re like pecking on the inside kind of in a circular motion,” said Marti Lord, a self-described eagle addict. “And then once they break through the shell, they call that the external pip. And that’s the process of the hatching, and it could take days.”
WINKNEWS.com
Waiting for Harriet and M15’s eaglets to hatch
More than 1,000 viewers were watching Southwest Florida’s favorite bald eagles, M15 and Harriet, hoping to see a pip or a newborn eaglet. People from across the country watched the live stream in North Fort Myers and some even wanted an in-person view of the eagles. Tito Saunders is...
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Lee County Community Band Presents: “New Year, New Favorites” Jan. 8
The legendary Lee County Community Band will present “New Year, New Favorites,” a lively, fun-filled, free concert on Jan. 8, at 3 p.m. at Cape Coral High School. The program includes Russian Sailors’ Dance, Jamaican Rhapsody, Bubbling Woodwinds (think Lawrence Welk), Raiders of the Lost Ark, Dixieland Jamboree, and more.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Punta Gorda, Fort Myers-Cape Coral area among top 10 moving destinations for 2022
Punta Gorda was ranked No. 5 and Fort Myers-Cape Coral was No. 10 among the top 10 cities to move to in 2022, according to United Van Lines’ 2022 Annual National Movers Study. The Charlotte County city was ranked in the top inbound market for the third consecutive year. Wilmington, North Carolina; Bellingham, Washington; Santa Fe, New Mexico; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, were the top-ranked cities.
'We needed this': downtown Fort Myers hopeful after New Year's celebration
Thousands gathered downtown Fort Myers to bring in 2023. Businesses said they are hopeful as they continue to recover from Hurricane Ian.
luxury-houses.net
This is $5 Million Beautiful Lakefront Home in Bonita Springs, Florida Designed by Harwick/Collins and DuPont
26079 Fawnwood Court Home in Bonita Springs, Florida for Sale. 26079 Fawnwood Court, Bonita Springs, Florida, is a beautiful lakefront home built on a prominent corner lot in desirable Spring Ridge. With warm and inviting décor and a separate waterfall flowing into a tropical lagoon pool, it is a timeless design. This Home in Bonita Springs offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 6,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 26079 Fawnwood Court, please contact Constance L Lummis (Phone: 239-289-3543) & H. Max Lummis (Phone: 239-289-3541) at Royal Shell Real Estate, Inc. for full support and perfect service.
Rumors Hair Design still closed with Fort Myers Yacht Basin closure
Marcia Schwalm's hair salon on the water has served clients for 14 years. She now counts the days when she can welcome back her clients.
Sanibel Island re-opens up to general public
Reopening Sanibel to everyone has been a controversial topic for weeks. The City received more than 500 e-mails, asking them to keep it open strictly to residents and passholders.
Large fish kill found in Cape Coral Canal
A family was out on the Kuhn and Ceitus Canal in Cape Coral when they came upon a starling scene of dead fish in the water.
WINKNEWS.com
FEMA subcontractor seriously injured, family asking community for birthday cards
A man contracted by FEMA suffered severe head and face fractures after falling from a roof just days ahead of a milestone birthday. Matt Little will be 40 next week and his sister is asking for birthday cards. Little knows how to brighten up a room even in the darkest...
nomadlawyer.org
Best Places to live in Naples, Florida in 2023
And wanted to look at some best places to live in. Best Places to live in Naples: Don’t worry you have reached the best place, here I am going to tell you everything about Naples, Florida and I am very sure that you will love to know about these places and their uniqueness.
GPS navigation systems worth $40K stolen from boats along Naples Bay Resort
NAPLES, Fla. — Two boats were burglarized at the Naples Bay Resort over the weekend, according to the Naples Police. “These thieves are getting smarter … they’re learning how to get around the locking mechanisms that are out today. Really the only way to stop these thieves is for everyone to have their eyes open,” said Cpt. Kyle Fisher, a fishing charter captain.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach’s first FEMA trailer remains empty weeks after delivery
After days, weeks, and months of waiting, the first FEMA trailer is at Fort Myers Beach, but the man who is supposed to live in it says it is not ready yet. Jim Maloney lives just two houses down from where the FEMA trailer has been placed, and he has suffered, waiting 97 days for his own trailer.
Florida Weekly
26th Annual Art Fest Naples returning to Fleischmann Park
Art Fest Naples returns to Fleischmann Park on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21-22, from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. on Sunday. Celebrating 26 years, Art Fest Naples is a juried show that offers Southwest Florida residents and visitors an opportunity to browse and purchase fine art that includes paintings in oil and acrylic, watercolors, drawings in graphite and pastels, art photography, blown glass, turned wood pieces, sculptures, metal works, ceramics and pottery, fiber art, hand-crafted fine art jewelry and a variety of 2D and 3D mixed media pieces.
