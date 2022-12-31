ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estero, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC2 Fort Myers

The rabbits have returned to Downtown Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It appears one Southwest Florida artist has begun celebrating “The Year of the Rabbit” a little prematurely. That’s because outside of the Indigo Room in Downtown Fort Myers hangs a massive metal bunny. The same mysterious artists who hung multiple metal bunnies...
FORT MYERS, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Adopt Maple: Cute pup looking for loving family

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Maple, a sweet and shy 1-year-old pup, is in need of a forever family. Maples is a black mouth Cur mix who came to Gulf Coast Humane Society from LaBelle. Maples is a very sweet and calm dog. She is fine with other dogs and enjoys spending time outdoors.
FORT MYERS, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Hurricane Ian memorial wall removed from Centennial Park

FORT MYERS, Fla. — After three months, the City of Fort Myers removed the Hurricane Ian memorial wall located at Centennial Park. The decision comes after city officials decided to make the memorial more permanent by placing photographs and pieces of it on canvases throughout city buildings. The hardest part was determining when to remove the park piece.
FORT MYERS, FL
travelmag.com

5 of the Best Fort Myers Kayak Tours

Get out onto the water in a kayak from Fort Myers to experience the region’s abundant wildlife on these top tours. Fort Myers is surrounded by stunning, watery wildernesses including swamps, creeks, the broader Caloosahatchee River’s estuary, which feeds into the Gulf of Mexico, and offshore islands offering a network of sheltered waterways. Each of these spaces offers a unique way to experience Florida’s wild southwest, and these five kayak excursions departing from Fort Myers, plus some of its neighboring cities, are an unbeatable way to get up close and personal with the great outdoors.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Pip spotted on one of eagle Harriet’s two eggs

A pip, or crack that signifies the beginning of the hatching process, has been spotted on one of the two eggs laid by bald eagle Harriet. “A pip is when they are breaking out of the egg. And there’s first in an internal pip where they’re like pecking on the inside kind of in a circular motion,” said Marti Lord, a self-described eagle addict. “And then once they break through the shell, they call that the external pip. And that’s the process of the hatching, and it could take days.”
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Waiting for Harriet and M15’s eaglets to hatch

More than 1,000 viewers were watching Southwest Florida’s favorite bald eagles, M15 and Harriet, hoping to see a pip or a newborn eaglet. People from across the country watched the live stream in North Fort Myers and some even wanted an in-person view of the eagles. Tito Saunders is...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
northfortmyersneighbor.com

Lee County Community Band Presents: “New Year, New Favorites” Jan. 8

The legendary Lee County Community Band will present “New Year, New Favorites,” a lively, fun-filled, free concert on Jan. 8, at 3 p.m. at Cape Coral High School. The program includes Russian Sailors’ Dance, Jamaican Rhapsody, Bubbling Woodwinds (think Lawrence Welk), Raiders of the Lost Ark, Dixieland Jamboree, and more.
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Punta Gorda, Fort Myers-Cape Coral area among top 10 moving destinations for 2022

Punta Gorda was ranked No. 5 and Fort Myers-Cape Coral was No. 10 among the top 10 cities to move to in 2022, according to United Van Lines’ 2022 Annual National Movers Study. The Charlotte County city was ranked in the top inbound market for the third consecutive year. Wilmington, North Carolina; Bellingham, Washington; Santa Fe, New Mexico; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, were the top-ranked cities.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
luxury-houses.net

This is $5 Million Beautiful Lakefront Home in Bonita Springs, Florida Designed by Harwick/Collins and DuPont

26079 Fawnwood Court Home in Bonita Springs, Florida for Sale. 26079 Fawnwood Court, Bonita Springs, Florida, is a beautiful lakefront home built on a prominent corner lot in desirable Spring Ridge. With warm and inviting décor and a separate waterfall flowing into a tropical lagoon pool, it is a timeless design. This Home in Bonita Springs offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 6,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 26079 Fawnwood Court, please contact Constance L Lummis (Phone: 239-289-3543) & H. Max Lummis (Phone: 239-289-3541) at Royal Shell Real Estate, Inc. for full support and perfect service.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Best Places to live in Naples, Florida in 2023

And wanted to look at some best places to live in. Best Places to live in Naples: Don’t worry you have reached the best place, here I am going to tell you everything about Naples, Florida and I am very sure that you will love to know about these places and their uniqueness.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

26th Annual Art Fest Naples returning to Fleischmann Park

Art Fest Naples returns to Fleischmann Park on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21-22, from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. on Sunday. Celebrating 26 years, Art Fest Naples is a juried show that offers Southwest Florida residents and visitors an opportunity to browse and purchase fine art that includes paintings in oil and acrylic, watercolors, drawings in graphite and pastels, art photography, blown glass, turned wood pieces, sculptures, metal works, ceramics and pottery, fiber art, hand-crafted fine art jewelry and a variety of 2D and 3D mixed media pieces.
NAPLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy