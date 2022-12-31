Read full article on original website
hooversun.com
Hoover council OKs $120 million plan for constructing new I-459 interchange
The Hoover City Council tonight approved an agreement with the state outlining how a new Interstate 459 interchange will be built just south of the South Shades Crest road overpass, to be called Exit 9. The agreement still has to be signed by the Alabama Department of Transportation and Gov....
wbrc.com
Shelby Co. trash pickup issues
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - We are on your side working to get answers after several of our neighbors in Shelby County brought us complaints about trash service. Some are on their third week of no trash pickup. Shelby County officials tell me they are in constant contact with waste...
wbrc.com
Severe weather preparations are underway; are you ready?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency have been following a potential line of severe weather since Dec. 31. They have also been communicating with the National Weather Service to get the latest information. Over the weekend they packaged all that information up and sent it to...
Sprucing up Sulphur Springs
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. – While paying a visit to Cullman County for the holidays, Jeremy Turner decided to take his family for a literal walk around a historic watering hole. When they arrived, it wasn’t the same as Turner remembered from his youth. “I grew up in Cullman County and I spent some time around Blount Springs throughout my childhood,” said Turner. “I wanted to show my wife and kids the place.” Turner, along with his wife, Melanie, children Megan and Matthew and his parents, Tim and Beverly, arrived at Sulphur Springs on New Year’s Eve morning. Once at the site the...
Bham Now
8 businesses that closed since the beginning of December
With the start of a new year, we’re looking back at businesses in The Magic City that sadly closed their doors. Read on to learn which spots we were heartbroken to say goodbye to this winter. 1. Botanica | Downtown. Plant lovers were devastated to see Botanica, a local...
Jefferson County Coroner searching for family members of people who recently died
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Officer is seeking help from the public in locating the family members of four people who recently died in Birmingham. Anyone with information regarding the family members of the four people listed below is asked to contact the coroner’s office at 205-930-3603. Charles Kennedy Bolden On December […]
Family sought for 4 men who died in Jefferson County in recent weeks
Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding family members of four men who died in Jefferson County in recent weeks. Their bodies are ready to be released for burial, but the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has not been able to locate their next of kin. Charles Kennedy...
3 hospitalized following flash fire at ACIPCO in Birmingham
Three people were taken to the hospital following a New Year’s Eve morning flash fire at ACIPCO. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to 2798 16th Ave. North on a report of an industrial accidents, confirmed Battalion Chief Tobias Jones. They arrived to find three victims involved with...
Homicide investigation underway on 1st Avenue North in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are at the scene of a homicide that occurred Monday night. Officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of 1st Avenue North on calls of a person shot at roughly 10 p.m. BPD confirmed a homicide investigation is underway at the scene. A public information officer is currently en route […]
wbrc.com
Rep. Juandalynn Givan reacts to New Year’s Day exhibition driving incident
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC has obtained video of a dangerous driving incident that police said happened New Year’s Day on 3rd Avenue North in Birmingham. It’s just the latest example of a problem police say they’re seeing more often—exhibition driving. There are several videos circulating...
wbrc.com
Birmingham PD reviewing officers’ actions after exhibition driving incident
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department released a statement Monday evening, Jan. 2, regarding an exhibition driving incident captured in the video below. “The Birmingham Police Department has been made aware of several social media videos regarding an Exhibition Driving incident that occurred on January 1, 2023 in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue North involving Birmingham Police Officers and several of participants of Exhibition Driving. These videos depict the dangers of exhibition driving and the chaos that is occurring on the streets of Birmingham during these events. Over the last year, Exhibition Driving has led to injuries and death on the streets of Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department is currently in the process of reviewing the actions of our officers in this incident.”
A tragic year for the Magic City: Birmingham’s historic 2022 homicide toll, by the numbers
Birmingham ended 2022 with the families and friends of 144 homicide victims left grieving. The year was deadliest in recent history and only a few homicides short of being the deadliest in the Magic City’s entire history. The city on Dec. 22 marked its 142nd homicide, making 2022 the...
Man shot, killed in Birmingham identified
A man who was shot and killed in Birmingham Monday night has been identified.
wbrc.com
I 59-20 SB ramps from 31st St. N & Red Mtn. Expressway to temporarily close
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is closing the outside right lane of I-59/20 northbound/eastbound between milepost 124.9 (I-65) and Milepost 125.5 (BJCC) for the installation of bridge rail mounted fencing. The planned closure will begin Tuesday, Jan. 3, weather permitting, beginning at 7 p.m. All travel...
wbrc.com
Pedestrian hit, killed in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was hit and killed Monday evening in Bessemer. The man has been identified, but it’s not known if his family has been notified. The crash happened at 18th Avenue North and 15th Street North around 5:50 p.m. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says...
wvtm13.com
BPD investigating exhibition driving incident involving officers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police released a statement related to reports of officers involved in an exhibition driving incident on New Year's Day. "The Birmingham Police Department has been made aware of several social media videos regarding an Exhibition Driving incident that occurred on January 1, 2023 in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue North involving Birmingham Police Officers and several of participants of Exhibition Driving. These videos depict the dangers of exhibition driving and the chaos that is occurring on the streets of Birmingham during these events. Over the last year, Exhibition Driving has led to injuries and death on the streets of Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department is currently in the process of reviewing the actions of our officers in this incident."
Police Investigating Deadly ATV Wreck in Tuscaloosa County Monday Morning
Police in Tuscaloosa County have launched an investigation after an early morning ATV accident left one person dead in the Fosters community Monday morning. "Cap" Ray Allen, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's traffic reporter, first reported the wreck shortly after 7 a.m. Monday. Allen reported the wreck took place on Lock 9...
Bham Now
18 developments we’re looking forward to seeing in Birmingham in 2023
Despite its challenges, 2022 was an exciting year for developments in The Magic City. We saw the grand openings of Protective Stadium, CityWalk BHAM and dozens more. Keep reading to learn what’s in store in 2023. 1. Hood-McPherson Building. Auburn University is bringing new life to the former Hood-McPherson...
Bham Now
Job-seekers: There are over 21K job openings in Birmingham
New year, new job? Well, this is the perfect time for job-seekers to find their dream job. According to Indeed.com, there are over 21K job openings in the Greater Birmingham Area. Read on to learn about the labor market and which companies are hiring. Bham Now’s current featured job listings...
JeffCo Sheriff’s Office arrest Center Point man in connection to church copper theft
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sherrif’s Office has arrested a suspect in a copper theft at a church on 12th Court Northwest in Birmingham on Sunday, Jan. 1. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Bradley Hanel, 27, of Center Point, was arrested for the theft after deputies developed […]
