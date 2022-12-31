ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, CA

FOX40

Two people rescued from Laguna Creek in Elk Grove

(KTXL) — Two people were rescued from Laguna Creek in Elk Grove on Saturday after being stranded on a temporary island, according to the Cosumnes Fire Department. Fire crews arrived at the scene on Pelham Way at around 9:50 a.m. and began preparing plans for rescuing the two people from the island. At 10:17 a.m., […]
ELK GROVE, CA
KCRA.com

2 levee breaches confirmed near Wilton, officials say

WILTON, Calif. — There has been a double levee breach near Wilton, Sacramento County officials confirmed on Sunday, hours after a flash flood warning told residents in a part of the area to seek higher ground. The National Weather Service in Sacramento issued its flash flood warning due to...
WILTON, CA
FOX40

Resources for flood victims and residents in the Sacramento region

(KTXL) — Heavy rain on New Year’s Eve weekend impacted roadways and high water levels in lakes and rivers due to some areas getting flooded.  Impacted counties have offered resources and tips to ensure safety when evacuating your home. Sacramento County  According to the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services, an evacuation center is open […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Sacramento man arrested for Fairfield stabbing

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Sacramento man was taken into custody on Thursday for a stabbing that happened on Dec. 17, the Fairfield Police Department said. The stabbing victim suffered life-threatening injuries but survived. The stabbing happened in Fairfield’s Cordelia neighborhood. Police described it as a domestic violence case. Police said the suspect fled the […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
ABC10

Missing Carmichael woman found dead in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A missing Carmichael woman who disappeared Wednesday morning on her way to take care of her horses in Granite Bay has been found dead. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, 84-year-old Alice Kroese was found dead Friday in Butte County. No foul play is suspected.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Man dead after south Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 1:05 p.m. Sunday near Franklin Blvd and Florin Rd. According to officials, a man was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives will be taking over the investigation; the events leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

“Severe river flood warning” in the valley and Sierra

(KTXL) — The National Weather Service issued a “severe river flood warning” on Saturday for Sacramento County and several surrounding counties. The included counties are: Alpine, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento and San Joaquin. In Alpine County, minor flooding is predicted along the east fork of the Carson River near Gardenville from Saturday afternoon until […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Storm Watch Forecast: Heaviest rain yet has arrived

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Get ready! Saturday morning will bring the heaviest rain the greater Sacramento region has had so far. Friday evening will be a continuation of the off and on showers in the Valley with heavier rain in the Sierra. Snow levels Friday night are very high in the 8500-9500 foot range, meaning this is a predominantly rain event, unlike the previous winter storms this season.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Plumas County News

Highway 70 closed through the Feather River Canyon

Caltrans is advising that Highway 70 is now closed through the Feather River Canyon from the junction of Highway 89 (Greenville Wye) to 1 mile east of Jargo Gap (Pulga) due to multiple rock slides and flooding. Earlier today, Dec. 30, a portion in Butte County experienced a rockslide and one-way traffic was in effect.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 man killed in a Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a fatal shooting on Sunday afternoon.According to police, at 1:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Florin and Franklin area.When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.At this time, the police don't have any suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Dozens of Cars Damaged in Two Locations in Sacramento

Multiple Vehicles Vandalized in Two Sacramento Areas. Police are investigating multiple car break-ins that occurred overnight at two locations in East Sacramento. The Sacramento Police Department said 47 cars were burglarized at the American River Commons apartment complex on American River Drive. At the same time, 14 other vehicles were vandalized at the Crossings Sacramento apartment complex on Ramona Avenue, just ten minutes away.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Stockton woman rescued after getting stuck as Highway 99 flooded

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — At least one man died and several others had to be rescued after flooding in the area of Dillard Road and Highway 99 in Sacramento County. "I've worked for Cosumnes Fire Department, or previously Elk Grove Fire for 21 years. This is the most significant flooding I've seen in this area in those 21 years," said Deputy Fire Chief Dan Quiggle.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
activenorcal.com

NorCal Reservoirs See Major Boost in Water Levels with Winter Storms

Northern California is forecast to see a series of atmospheric rivers in the next week, bringing much-needed rain to two primary water sources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. With December precipitation and upcoming rain in the forecast, both reservoirs are seeing a big boost in their water levels. According to...
SHASTA LAKE, CA

