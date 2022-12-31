SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Get ready! Saturday morning will bring the heaviest rain the greater Sacramento region has had so far. Friday evening will be a continuation of the off and on showers in the Valley with heavier rain in the Sierra. Snow levels Friday night are very high in the 8500-9500 foot range, meaning this is a predominantly rain event, unlike the previous winter storms this season.

