Video: South Fork of the American River rages after rainfall
(KTXL) — A video shared by the El Dorado County Fire Protection District on Saturday shows how the recent rainfall has significantly increased the flow of water in the South Fork of the American River. The video starts off in Lotus, about 16 miles north of Folsom Lake, where the deep brown waters of the […]
Two people rescued from Laguna Creek in Elk Grove
(KTXL) — Two people were rescued from Laguna Creek in Elk Grove on Saturday after being stranded on a temporary island, according to the Cosumnes Fire Department. Fire crews arrived at the scene on Pelham Way at around 9:50 a.m. and began preparing plans for rescuing the two people from the island. At 10:17 a.m., […]
KCRA.com
2 levee breaches confirmed near Wilton, officials say
WILTON, Calif. — There has been a double levee breach near Wilton, Sacramento County officials confirmed on Sunday, hours after a flash flood warning told residents in a part of the area to seek higher ground. The National Weather Service in Sacramento issued its flash flood warning due to...
Who won millions in Sacramento? Here are lottery winners from the area in 2022
(KTXL) — In 2022, some Californians had a hefty paid day after winning the lottery. The California State Lottery announced Thursday that 125 people in the state became millionaires while one became a billionaire in both draw and scratcher games through the end of November. Two millionaire winnings happened in Sacramento with one getting the […]
Resources for flood victims and residents in the Sacramento region
(KTXL) — Heavy rain on New Year’s Eve weekend impacted roadways and high water levels in lakes and rivers due to some areas getting flooded. Impacted counties have offered resources and tips to ensure safety when evacuating your home. Sacramento County According to the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services, an evacuation center is open […]
goldcountrymedia.com
A (Michelin) star is born: Auburn resident, Placer High grad achieves restaurant fame
Chris Barnum-Dann’s time as a drummer and vocalist didn’t lead to rock stardom, but a lengthy tour led to a fork in the road that took him down a path to restaurateur acclaim. Barnum-Dann, a 2001 graduate of Placer High School, was on the road with the death...
abc10.com
Rain and snow totals across Northern California from robust atmospheric river event
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is in the midst of a dangerously wet period with no sign of storm activity slowing down. A potent atmospheric river plowed into the state this past weekend, drenching the state and causing floods, power outages, and dangerous road conditions due to the flooding, debris, and heavy snow rates in the Sierra.
Sacramento man arrested for Fairfield stabbing
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Sacramento man was taken into custody on Thursday for a stabbing that happened on Dec. 17, the Fairfield Police Department said. The stabbing victim suffered life-threatening injuries but survived. The stabbing happened in Fairfield’s Cordelia neighborhood. Police described it as a domestic violence case. Police said the suspect fled the […]
Missing Carmichael woman found dead in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A missing Carmichael woman who disappeared Wednesday morning on her way to take care of her horses in Granite Bay has been found dead. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, 84-year-old Alice Kroese was found dead Friday in Butte County. No foul play is suspected.
Man dead after south Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 1:05 p.m. Sunday near Franklin Blvd and Florin Rd. According to officials, a man was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives will be taking over the investigation; the events leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.
“Severe river flood warning” in the valley and Sierra
(KTXL) — The National Weather Service issued a “severe river flood warning” on Saturday for Sacramento County and several surrounding counties. The included counties are: Alpine, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento and San Joaquin. In Alpine County, minor flooding is predicted along the east fork of the Carson River near Gardenville from Saturday afternoon until […]
Storm Watch Forecast: Heaviest rain yet has arrived
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Get ready! Saturday morning will bring the heaviest rain the greater Sacramento region has had so far. Friday evening will be a continuation of the off and on showers in the Valley with heavier rain in the Sierra. Snow levels Friday night are very high in the 8500-9500 foot range, meaning this is a predominantly rain event, unlike the previous winter storms this season.
Plumas County News
Highway 70 closed through the Feather River Canyon
Caltrans is advising that Highway 70 is now closed through the Feather River Canyon from the junction of Highway 89 (Greenville Wye) to 1 mile east of Jargo Gap (Pulga) due to multiple rock slides and flooding. Earlier today, Dec. 30, a portion in Butte County experienced a rockslide and one-way traffic was in effect.
krcrtv.com
Thanks to winter storm, Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake see positive jump in water levels
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The Northstate is experiencing a needed winter storm this week and the excess rainfall is already yielding positive results for two primary water resources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. According to the California Department of Water Resources (CDWR) website, Lake Oroville is currently 683 feet high;...
KCRA.com
Power returns for some SMUD customers after more than 145,000 lose power in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Power is returning to some customers in the Sacramento area on Sunday after more than 145,000 were plunged into the dark on New Year's Eve. But there are still more than 24,000 without power, as of 3:19 p.m., according to SMUD's outage map. SMUD warned about...
1 man killed in a Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a fatal shooting on Sunday afternoon.According to police, at 1:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Florin and Franklin area.When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.At this time, the police don't have any suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Sacramento
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Dozens of Cars Damaged in Two Locations in Sacramento
Multiple Vehicles Vandalized in Two Sacramento Areas. Police are investigating multiple car break-ins that occurred overnight at two locations in East Sacramento. The Sacramento Police Department said 47 cars were burglarized at the American River Commons apartment complex on American River Drive. At the same time, 14 other vehicles were vandalized at the Crossings Sacramento apartment complex on Ramona Avenue, just ten minutes away.
KCRA.com
Stockton woman rescued after getting stuck as Highway 99 flooded
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — At least one man died and several others had to be rescued after flooding in the area of Dillard Road and Highway 99 in Sacramento County. "I've worked for Cosumnes Fire Department, or previously Elk Grove Fire for 21 years. This is the most significant flooding I've seen in this area in those 21 years," said Deputy Fire Chief Dan Quiggle.
activenorcal.com
NorCal Reservoirs See Major Boost in Water Levels with Winter Storms
Northern California is forecast to see a series of atmospheric rivers in the next week, bringing much-needed rain to two primary water sources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. With December precipitation and upcoming rain in the forecast, both reservoirs are seeing a big boost in their water levels. According to...
