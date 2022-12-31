ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

New York could see temps in the 60s as unseasonably warm air hits East Coast

A stretch of warm weather is expected across the country’s eastern half to start the week. The FOX Forecast Center said the warmth would be widely felt Tuesday as nearly 240 million Americans will see highs 10-20 degrees above average. More than 30 record highs could fall Tuesday, primarily located in the Ohio Valley and the Great Lakes, as highs soar into the 60s and 70s.  “For those of you in the St. Louis area, it is going to be closer to a high temperature for today of about 41 degrees, and that average really is right around by mid-April,” FOX Weather meteorologist Jason Frazer said. Record highs could also fall in Chicago, Buffalo, Columbus, Indianapolis, Detroit and Pittsburgh. An approaching cold front on Wednesday will shift the warmth into the Northeast, with highs in the 50s as far north as Maine.  Most of the I-95 corridor should be in the 60s, which is still more than 20 degrees above average for this time of year.
New York Bracing For More Snow This Week

The escape from the snow will be a short one as a major cold front is set to sweep across New York this week. Many parts of New York are seeing well above temperatures early this week, but that will change come Thursday as a cold front is set to cross the state bringing a massive cool down along with snow showers.
New York’s gas tax holiday is over

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – New York’s gas tax holiday is now over. Governor Hochul did not extend the statewide suspension of the gas tax, which began June 1st. Hochul says drivers saved an average of 48 cents a gallon at a time when gas prices soared to nearly five dollars a gallon.
Unprecedented NY flood of fentanyl causing ‘heartbreaking’ loss

Sandra Pippa woke in a panic in the middle of the night six years ago — anxious her son still wasn’t home from celebrating his 29th birthday. “Oh please don’t be mad at me for being late. I’m on the train. I’m coming home,” Pippa recalled her son, Dorian, responding to her frantic 4:30 a.m. text. “And then, he didn’t… He never did make it,” she told The Post recently. “It’s as if I knew.” Dorian died moments after the exchange — found in the bathroom of a Metro-North train by NYPD officers — having taken a small but fatal dose of...
Are You Driving Too Slow In New York State?

The new year is here and it is time to put 2022 in the rear view mirror. Whether it was good or bad for you, whatever happened in the past year is just that; in the past. But the new year always brings new challenges and laws. It is also a good opportunity to refresh your memory on a few regulations as well. For example, what are the laws regarding speed in New York State.

