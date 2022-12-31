ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

96.1 The Breeze

The Buffalo Blizzard Was So Strong It Bent Steel

The Buffalo Christmas Blizzard of 2022 was historic and shockingly powerful. Buffalo is known for its snow. It's a defining trait, for better and for worse, to most around the country when they think of it. While it's generally not as bad as most paint it out to be, the Blizzard of 2022 definitely showed the world how bad it can get at times.
BUFFALO, NY
Hot 99.1

Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY

Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
ONEONTA, NY
2 On Your Side

Wells Enterprises reduces number of layoffs at Dunkirk ice cream plant

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Weeks after being acquired by an Italian company, Wells Enterprises has reduced the number of layoffs made at its Dunkirk ice cream plant. The Iowa-based food manufacturer amended its filing with the New York state Department of Labor, reducing the anticipated layoffs in Dunkirk to 183, according to the notice it filed. It originally planned to lay off 319, half of the plant's workforce.
DUNKIRK, NY
WGRZ TV

PHOTOS: Blizzard of '22

The high wind blows the snow across a neighborhood in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Buffalo, N.Y. A battering winter storm has knocked out power to 1.7 million homes and businesses across the United States on Saturday. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday that the the Buffalo Niagara International Airport will be closed through Monday morning, some roads would be closed through Christmas day and almost every fire truck in Buffalo was stranded in the snow.(AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Wrecking Buffalo: Carr’s Buildings Crumble

The City is starting the process of acquiring properties at 110 and 118 South Park Avenue from long-time owner Darryl Carr. It had better hurry. Last week’s storm took its toll on the backside of the buildings where significant portions have collapsed. The inept City has been pushing (and begging) owner Carr to repair the properties for more than a decade. Despite these efforts, the buildings have continued to deteriorate causing health, welfare and safety issues for the area residents and visitors.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Papa John's coming to Cheektowaga with fifth area site

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A local franchisee has identified a site in Cheektowaga for a new Papa John’s Pizza. Muhammad Shoaib has leased space at 1625 Walden Ave. that formerly housed a Subway in a strip plaza near Harlem Road. It’s the fifth Papa John’s in the region for...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Recognize a Community Cornerstone in Buffalo

Every great Community is built on an even greater Cornerstone. Now is your chance to honor them and help the community too -- by nominating a "Community Cornerstone." Presented by Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union, 2023 is the perfect opportunity to elevate those with spirit and grit to make things happen and bring joy to others. No matter how small or big the effort, based on your enthusiastic nomination, one individual will be selected as a Community Cornerstone each month.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Five children die in Buffalo fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The death toll has risen to five for a house fire in Buffalo on Saturday, according to our Buffalo NBC affiliate. All the people who died are children aged 10 or younger. Three girls – aged 7, 8, and 10 – died at the scene of...
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Tim Hortons franchisee plans two more sites in Western New York

KENMORE, N.Y. — Western New York’s largest Tim Horton franchisee is expanding again, with two more sites set to open in 2023 in Kenmore and Niagara Falls. Kelton Enterprises LLC, with 35 Tim Hortons franchises across the region, expects to open the first new site in March at 1025 Kenmore Ave., Kenmore, followed in July by a new location at 6415 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls, in the Home Depot Plaza owned by Benderson development.
KENMORE, NY
2 On Your Side

Man shot on Broadway Sunday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a man was shot several times early Sunday morning. BPD said the shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of Broadway. Detectives said the victim is a 25-year-old man. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals

The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
BUFFALO, NY

