wtxl.com
Storms arrive Tuesday afternoon and evening
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Some areas of patchy fog are reducing visibility across our area Tuesday morning. Fog mixes out early, but clouds will fill in overhead. Mostly cloudy skies and humid conditions will be around through Tuesday afternoon. Rain and storms move in from the west during afternoon...
WCTV
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Jan. 1
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dense fog was reported over most of the area Sunday morning with visibility as low as near zero miles. A dense fog advisory was in effect through noon Sunday. The sky will clear to partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs from the lower 70s near the coast to near 80 inland.
WCTV
Leon Co. pastors pray for victim in deadly shooting
We'll have a chance of showers and storms again starting tonight with a low-end risk of severe weather on Wednesday. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details. Flyers share holiday travel woes coming into Florida. Updated: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST. Flyers share holiday travel woes coming into Florida.
WCTV
Tallahassee residents ring in new year with ‘Countdown Downtown’
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of people in Tallahassee got an early start to their New Year’s Eve celebrations, gathering in Cascades Park for the city’s annual ‘Countdown Downtown.’. The event included fireworks, food trucks, photo booths and a performance by Tallahassee Nights Live. It lasted from...
WCTV
Tallahassee’s first baby of 2023 born at TMH
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee’s first baby of the new year was born Sunday at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital at 6:04 a.m. His parents didn’t think they’d be spending New Year’s in the hospital. “It’s a feeling that you can’t explain it,” said the new mom, Aubrey...
WCTV
NorthFlora Collective talks post-freeze plant care
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Following freezing temperatures in Tallahassee, NorthFlora Collective shares tips on how to care for your plants after the weather has passed. Officials say before discarding plants that look badly damaged, first access the damage and consider a few revival steps to get the plant back on track to grow.
WCTV
Tallahassee’s first electric unicycler
Tallahassee pastors hold a prayer vigil for Terra Lake Apartments shooting. We could see some showers and isolated storms as we end 2022. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and New Year's forecast. Gadsden County community comes together to support family after fire. Updated: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:00 PM...
City of Tallahassee warns of utility scam
The city of Tallahassee sent out an alert about a utility scam. The city said in a statement Tuesday that it will not contact utility customers demanding immediate payment.
Tallahassee, January 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Tallahassee. The Port St. Joe HS soccer team will have a game with Leon High School on January 03, 2023, 14:00:00. The Port St. Joe HS soccer team will have a game with Leon High School on January 03, 2023, 14:00:00.
WCTV
Trulieve employee injured in ‘small explosion’ at Higdon processing facility
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Trulieve employee is recovering after being burned when a machine malfunctioned, causing a fire at a Trulieve facility in Quincy on Tuesday. A spokesperson confirmed the information to WCTV, adding the employee’s injury is non-life threatening and they have been released from the hospital.
One killed in Jackson County wreck
JACKON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 70-year-old man was killed and another man was seriously injured in a Tuesday morning wreck in Jackson County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 70-year-old Donalsonville, Ga. man was driving a truck south on County Road 165 when he veered into the northbound land of travel and collided […]
WCTV
UPDATE: ‘Purple Alert’ issued for Tallahassee woman canceled
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Shannon Dowell was located safely. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A ‘Purple Alert’ has been issued for a missing Tallahassee woman. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said 51-year-old Shannon Dowell was last seen in the area of 650 Vaughn Lane in Tallahassee wearing a white sweater and blue jeans. Dowell is a white woman, with brown eyes, brown hair, 6′ feet tall and weighs 180lbs.
greenepublishing.com
Investigation continues in McNeal shooting
In a recent interview with Greene Publishing, Inc., Madison Police Department Chief Reggie Alexander said his office continues to work with the State's Attorney's office while investigating the case of a shooting that occurred in the afternoon hours of Tuesday, Dec. 20. The shooting left 29-year-old Preanna McNeal-Ross, of Jennings,...
UPDATE: Lanes reopen after crash on I-10 in Leon County
A crash has occurred on I-10 in Leon County Tuesday afternoon, causing left lanes to be blocked.
WCTV
Tallahassee pastors hold prayer vigil for Terra Lake Apartments shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Less than 48 hours after a woman was killed in the parking lot of Terra Lake Apartments, several dozen people returned to the scene of the crime to pray for an end to gun violence in Tallahassee. One attendee, Francina Washington, brought her 6-year-old nephew with...
WSVN-TV
DeSantis to be sworn in for 2nd term Tuesday
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is getting set to be sworn in for his second term. He will take oath at the historic capitol in Tallahassee Tuesday, followed by his inaugural address. The ceremony’s theme: “Free State of Florida,” an often-heard catchphrase from the governor’s successful re-election...
wrganews.com
Two-vehicle wreck on I-75 claims the life of a Florida man
Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023–12:24 p.m. One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on New Year’s Eve morning on I-75 near Emerson in Bartow County. A Ford F-250 pulling a camper was parked on the shoulder of the #285 southbound entrance ramp. The driver was outside his truck, checking on the camper when a GMC truck traveled onto the right shoulder, striking the left side of the camper, the driver, and the F-250.
Potential candidates for Florida State to replace Marcus Woodson
A look at possible coaching candidates as the Seminoles look for their third defensive backs coach since Mike Norvell arrived in Tallahassee.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU will be looking for a new DB coach
Marcus Woodson leaves Tallahassee after three years to go back to the SEC with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Now’s a good time to start visiting this thread again. Objectively speaking this was the best bowl season season that we’ve seen in a while; not just for Florida State. Clemson...
ecbpublishing.com
Is the DOT Turning Monticello into a self-inflicted speed trap?
A speed trap is a road that has the speed limit set below the safe speed of the road. Local politicians without integrity literally capitalize on this by using law enforcement to ticket drivers that are not endangering anyone. An example of this was Waldo here in Florida. From 1995 to about 2018, it had the dubious distinction of beaing a speed trap, and this ultimately hurt the economic development of the town since motorists avoided it. I know about speeding tickets, since I spent 18 of my 23 years on the highway patrol in traffic, traffic homicide, and supervision of both.
