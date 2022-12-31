ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storms arrive Tuesday afternoon and evening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Some areas of patchy fog are reducing visibility across our area Tuesday morning. Fog mixes out early, but clouds will fill in overhead. Mostly cloudy skies and humid conditions will be around through Tuesday afternoon. Rain and storms move in from the west during afternoon...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Jan. 1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dense fog was reported over most of the area Sunday morning with visibility as low as near zero miles. A dense fog advisory was in effect through noon Sunday. The sky will clear to partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs from the lower 70s near the coast to near 80 inland.
Leon Co. pastors pray for victim in deadly shooting

We'll have a chance of showers and storms again starting tonight with a low-end risk of severe weather on Wednesday. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details. Flyers share holiday travel woes coming into Florida. Updated: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST. Flyers share holiday travel woes coming into Florida.
Tallahassee residents ring in new year with ‘Countdown Downtown’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of people in Tallahassee got an early start to their New Year’s Eve celebrations, gathering in Cascades Park for the city’s annual ‘Countdown Downtown.’. The event included fireworks, food trucks, photo booths and a performance by Tallahassee Nights Live. It lasted from...
Tallahassee’s first baby of 2023 born at TMH

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee’s first baby of the new year was born Sunday at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital at 6:04 a.m. His parents didn’t think they’d be spending New Year’s in the hospital. “It’s a feeling that you can’t explain it,” said the new mom, Aubrey...
NorthFlora Collective talks post-freeze plant care

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Following freezing temperatures in Tallahassee, NorthFlora Collective shares tips on how to care for your plants after the weather has passed. Officials say before discarding plants that look badly damaged, first access the damage and consider a few revival steps to get the plant back on track to grow.
Tallahassee’s first electric unicycler

Tallahassee pastors hold a prayer vigil for Terra Lake Apartments shooting. We could see some showers and isolated storms as we end 2022. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and New Year's forecast. Gadsden County community comes together to support family after fire. Updated: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:00 PM...
One killed in Jackson County wreck

JACKON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 70-year-old man was killed and another man was seriously injured in a Tuesday morning wreck in Jackson County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 70-year-old Donalsonville, Ga. man was driving a truck south on County Road 165 when he veered into the northbound land of travel and collided […]
UPDATE: ‘Purple Alert’ issued for Tallahassee woman canceled

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Shannon Dowell was located safely. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A ‘Purple Alert’ has been issued for a missing Tallahassee woman. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said 51-year-old Shannon Dowell was last seen in the area of 650 Vaughn Lane in Tallahassee wearing a white sweater and blue jeans. Dowell is a white woman, with brown eyes, brown hair, 6′ feet tall and weighs 180lbs.
Investigation continues in McNeal shooting

In a recent interview with Greene Publishing, Inc., Madison Police Department Chief Reggie Alexander said his office continues to work with the State's Attorney's office while investigating the case of a shooting that occurred in the afternoon hours of Tuesday, Dec. 20. The shooting left 29-year-old Preanna McNeal-Ross, of Jennings,...
DeSantis to be sworn in for 2nd term Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is getting set to be sworn in for his second term. He will take oath at the historic capitol in Tallahassee Tuesday, followed by his inaugural address. The ceremony’s theme: “Free State of Florida,” an often-heard catchphrase from the governor’s successful re-election...
Two-vehicle wreck on I-75 claims the life of a Florida man

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023–12:24 p.m. One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on New Year’s Eve morning on I-75 near Emerson in Bartow County. A Ford F-250 pulling a camper was parked on the shoulder of the #285 southbound entrance ramp. The driver was outside his truck, checking on the camper when a GMC truck traveled onto the right shoulder, striking the left side of the camper, the driver, and the F-250.
Is the DOT Turning Monticello into a self-inflicted speed trap?

A speed trap is a road that has the speed limit set below the safe speed of the road. Local politicians without integrity literally capitalize on this by using law enforcement to ticket drivers that are not endangering anyone. An example of this was Waldo here in Florida. From 1995 to about 2018, it had the dubious distinction of beaing a speed trap, and this ultimately hurt the economic development of the town since motorists avoided it. I know about speeding tickets, since I spent 18 of my 23 years on the highway patrol in traffic, traffic homicide, and supervision of both.
MONTICELLO, FL

