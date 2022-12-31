Ohio State was in great shape with roughly nine minutes to go in Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Peach Bowl, holding an 11-point lead as Georgia got the ball back at its own 24-yard line. The Buckeyes and coach Ryan Day had led for most of the game and could have felt great about their chances if they just held Georgia to a field goal on that drive. Instead, the Bulldogs struck immediately with Stetson Bennett finding Arian Smith for an easy 76-yard touchdown on the drive's first play. The Dawgs went on to win 42-41.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO