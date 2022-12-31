ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

FanSided

Georgia coach Kirby Smart sends stern warning to Ohio State before CFP

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart sent a warning Ohio State’s way before their College Football Playoff matchup. to hunt some Ohio State Buckeye on Saturday night. OSU serves as a tough first-round College Football Playoff matchup for UGA, as the Buckeyes have an elite offense with targets for C.J. Stroud all over the field. If Ohio State finds some footing offensively, look out. This could be a closer game than expected.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Georgia vs. Ohio State Finish

The College Football Playoff semifinal games were set up with two clear favorites. Michigan and Georgia entered their respective games against TCU and Ohio State as the clear favorites. However, the Horned Frogs shocked the college football world with a 51-45 win over Jim Harbaugh and company. Not long later,...
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Jim Knowles failed the Buckeyes

The Ohio State football team had a chance to beat Georgia in the Peach Bowl. In fact, they should have. The Buckeyes had a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. That should be more than enough for the team to get out with a lead. Instead, Jim Knowles failed the program.
The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State vs. Georgia spread narrowing ahead of kickoff in CFP semifinal in Peach Bowl

Ohio State football remains an underdog heading into its College Football Playoff semifinal against Georgia at the Peach Bowl. But the point spread is decreasing as kickoff nears. No. 4 Ohio State, which saw itself as a seven-point underdog according to multiple sportsbooks, is now facing a 4.5-point spread against No. 1 Georgia according to Tipico Sportsbook ahead of Saturday's 8 p.m. kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. ...
DawgsDaily

Lee Corso Headgear Pick is In for Ohio State vs Georgia

The College Football world has its eyes set in two locations this New Year's Eve as the College Football Playoff kicks off. The No. 2 ranked Michigan Wolverines and the No. 3 ranked TCU Horned Frogs face off in Arizona in the Fiesta Bowl and The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs face off against the ...
247Sports

Jim Harbaugh reacts to Michigan football's loss to TCU: 'Great season that ends one week early'

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football season ended on Saturday night with a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. For a second straight year, the Wolverines fell short in the College Football Playoff semifinals. This time, a series of self-inflicted wounds coupled with an explosive Horned Frogs offense resulted in an entertaining game but a loss nonetheless.
The Spun

How Betting Line Has Changed Before Georgia-Ohio State Game

When it was initially announced that Georgia would face Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, the defending champs were favored by 6.5 points. The betting line for this College Football Playoff matchup has slightly changed since then. With kickoff less than 12 hours away, the spread has shifted slightly in...
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State’s Loss To Georgia Most-Watched Primetime Semifinal Since Inaugural Playoff

According to ESPN Public Relations, 22.1 million viewers tuned into Ohio State’s 42-41 loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. That’s the most-watched primetime College Football Playoff semifinal since the inaugural season in 2014, when the Buckeyes’ knocked off top-ranked Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, 42-35. It was also the fourth-most watched semifinal of the playoff era, which includes afternoon kickoffs.
Larry Brown Sports

NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game

The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism frm many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
247Sports

Ohio State coach Ryan Day admits Buckeyes must fix big-play defense to win in College Football Playoff

Ohio State was in great shape with roughly nine minutes to go in Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Peach Bowl, holding an 11-point lead as Georgia got the ball back at its own 24-yard line. The Buckeyes and coach Ryan Day had led for most of the game and could have felt great about their chances if they just held Georgia to a field goal on that drive. Instead, the Bulldogs struck immediately with Stetson Bennett finding Arian Smith for an easy 76-yard touchdown on the drive's first play. The Dawgs went on to win 42-41.
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Shows Off Helmet, Cleats For Playoff Game

With the Peach Bowl set for tonight, Ohio State shared a few photos of its gear for this year's College Football Playoff. Ohio State already announced that it'll wear its white away jerseys with the classic Diamond Swoosh and the Peach Bowl patch on them. The sleeves on the jerseys are designed to pay homage to past champions.
FOX Sports

College football odds: CFP title game early lines for Georgia-TCU

Can the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (14-0) become the first repeat college football national champions in a decade?. Or will the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs (13-1) complete their Cinderella season by winning it all?. The Bulldogs and Horned Frogs will play for the national championship on Jan. 9 at...
WKYC

JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says 'the rhythm kicked in for Deshaun Watson in Cleveland Browns' win over Washington Commanders

WASHINGTON — Well, the new year starts off with a win for the Browns. Now, it took a while, and specifically it took a while for Deshaun Watson to find his game on this Sunday, the fifth game into his tenure as the Browns' starting quarterback. But in the second half of this one against the Washington Commanders, Watson was the "real" Deshaun Watson.
WKYC

How much revenue could sports betting in Ohio generate?

TOLEDO, Ohio — You may notice the addition of new sports betting kiosks when you walk into your local bar, restaurant or casino now since sports betting became legal in Ohio right as the new year hit. Jessica Franks, a spokesperson for the Ohio Casino Control Commission, said sports...
