New Year 2023: Foods That Will Bring Good Luck This Year
Planning and gearing up for success is what you are required to do on a new year's day. It is a day where you realize your true follies of the last year, and ways to mend them, and plans to build a constructive future ahead. Probably you need a daily planner or making a resolution. There is yet another way of using luck to build your destiny, which is through lucky foods that you eat, on this day.
Tasseography Symbols: How To Read Your Future Through Tea Leaves
Tea leaf reading or Tasseography has a Chinese origin, that was discovered by the emperor Shen Nun, in 2737 BC. It started when a few friends were discussing their lives over cups of tea. A monk nearby who practice Tasseography, foretold their life stories, after reflecting on the patterns made by the residual tea leaves in their cups.
