Caldwell County, KY

yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Henderson County Colonels 62, Hopkinsville Tigers 52

Visiting Henderson County prevailed in a 2nd-Region showdown at Hopkinsville on Tuesday, knocking off the Tigers 62-52 behind 17 points for Gerard Thomas. Check out this gallery of shots from the Colonels’ win over the Tigers. Basketball – HHS Boys vs Henderson County.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

VIDEO – Alexis Taylor Has Big Day for Lady Rebels

Sophomore Alexis Taylor had a big game for Todd County Central on Friday. Taylor scored 20 points as the Lady Rebels blitzed host Murray 58-33 in the consolation bracket championship game of the Murray Bank Lady Tiger Christmas Classic. Taylor was named to the all-tournament team for Todd, which finished...
whopam.com

Severe storms, heavy rain possible Monday night into Tuesday

The chance for severe weather does exist for western Kentucky Monday evening into Tuesday morning, with people urged to keep a way to receive weather warnings nearby as you go to bed tonight. That’s according to the National Weather Service in Paducah, which states that our area is likely to...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Churches in Hopkins County focus on addiction recovery

WHITE PLAINS, Ky. (KT) - Two churches in Hopkins County have embraced the “love your neighbor” commandment by offering programs aimed to help those battling addictions. J.D. Holt, pastor of White Plains Missionary Baptist Church, said significant addiction problems in the county prompted the beginning of a Celebrate Recovery ministry about five years ago.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Victim Identified In Thursday Canton Pike Crash

Deputies have released the name of a man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Canton Pike in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car driven by David Loar crossed into the eastbound lane and hit another car driven by Avonte Tyler head-on. Loar was taken by ambulance to meet with a waiting helicopter to transfer him to a Nashville hospital.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Mercy Health-Lourdes introduces its first baby of 2023

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky hospital introduced its first baby of 2023. Baby boy Deacon Nelson was the first baby born in the new year at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital. He was born at 9:07 a.m. on Sunday, January 1. According to the hospital, Deacon weighed 7 pounds, 8...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Flooded roads reported in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Water covered roads are being reported at several locations throughout the Heartland. Heavy rainfall has caused flash flooding. Drivers are urged not to drive through flooded roadways. If a road has water covering it, drivers should turn around and find another route. It doesn’t take much water to carry away a vehicle.
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO
WEHT/WTVW

Madisonville Burger King struck by lightning catches fire

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Weather was blamed for a fire that heavily damaged a fast food restaurant. According to Madisonville fire chief John Dunning, employees at the Burger King on Chelsa Drive reported the building was hit by lighting around midnight. A short time later, the building started to fill with smoke. More than thirty […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Reported Missing

Authorities are asking for help locating a man reported missing in Hopkinsville Saturday. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Gregory “Knuck” Bush was dropped off by a Blue line cab on December 12th in the area of East 19th Street and Beach Street after leaving Jennie Stuart Health around 2 pm.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Water over many roads this morning

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews responded to reports of water over highways at various locations following heavy rainfall and flash flooding across the region overnight. Several area roads are already closed or have flooded sections:. Calloway County. KY 783/Crossland Rd has Water Over Road signs posted south of the Wiswell community...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

OHIO COUNTY DAYCARE CENTER BUSTED BY KSP; THREE CHARGED WITH ABUSE

JANUARY 2, 2023, – written by WADE QUEEN. Three members from the same family were arrested by state police last week, after they were indicted by a grand jury on a wagon load of charges stemming from the allegations that they committed numerous acts of physical abuse of children at a daycare that they operated.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Union Co. school bus stuck in high water

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - We are working to learn more information about a Union County school bus that got stuck in high water Tuesday morning. You can see the school bus in the water from a picture shared by a viewer who was passing by. This happened just before...
UNION COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

McCracken County Sheriff's Office seeks help locating missing teen

PADUCAH, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Paducah teen. According to a Tuesday release, 16-year-old Daishaun O’neal was last seen in the early hours of Jan. 3 in the area of Champ Drive in Paducah. Deputies describe...
PADUCAH, KY
whopam.com

Hopkinsville woman charged with first-degree criminal abuse

Hopkinsville police have charged a Hopkinsville woman with first-degree criminal abuse after she allegedly burned a child’s feet with hot water. According to the police report, 27-year-old Faith Holland allegedly immersed the 16-month old victim in hot water, causing severe burns to the victim’s feet. She is also accused of grabbing the victim by the arm in a way the caused bruising, causing bruises across the victim’s body—possibly caused by pinching—and there was an apparent cigarette burn on the victim’s hand.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

