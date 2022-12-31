Read full article on original website
PHOTOS – Henderson County Colonels 62, Hopkinsville Tigers 52
Visiting Henderson County prevailed in a 2nd-Region showdown at Hopkinsville on Tuesday, knocking off the Tigers 62-52 behind 17 points for Gerard Thomas. Check out this gallery of shots from the Colonels’ win over the Tigers. Basketball – HHS Boys vs Henderson County.
Max’s Moment – Warriors’ Leek Gets the Hoop and the Harm
Heritage Christian Academy’s Jason Leek scored a team-high 18 points on Friday, including nine in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to help the Warriors avoid a 64-56 loss to Hopkins County Central at the Battle of the Border at Todd County Central High School. Watch as...
