yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Christian County 65 Caldwell County 31
Christian County opened the game with a 22-3 run and went on to defeat Caldwell County 65-31 in boys’ basketball action Tuesday night in Hopkinsville. See the Colonels and the Tigers do battle in this YSE photo gallery. Colonels and Tigers.
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Warriors’ Leek Gets the Hoop and the Harm
Heritage Christian Academy’s Jason Leek scored a team-high 18 points on Friday, including nine in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to help the Warriors avoid a 64-56 loss to Hopkins County Central at the Battle of the Border at Todd County Central High School. Watch as...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 3, 2023
Mr. Dennis W. Sliger, 67, of Murray, passed on to his heavenly home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital. Mr. Sliger was born on September 7, 1955 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Hulon and Vivian Bean Sliger. He attended Calloway County High School and was a member of Hope Harbor Church, formerly First Assembly of God in Murray. Dennis was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
3 Kentucky counties cancel school due to flooding
Scott, Harrison, and Nicholas county school districts have canceled classes Tuesday due to rising water and flooding caused by heavy rainfall.
2 dead after head-on crash in Greenup County, Kentucky
UPDATE (10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023): Officials say Industrial Parkway has reopened. GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Two people are dead after a head-on crash between Brush Creek and I-64 on Industrial Parkway in Greenup County, Kentucky, according to the Kentucky State Police. Troopers say this happened around 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday. They […]
thelevisalazer.com
OHIO COUNTY DAYCARE CENTER BUSTED BY KSP; THREE CHARGED WITH ABUSE
JANUARY 2, 2023, – written by WADE QUEEN. Three members from the same family were arrested by state police last week, after they were indicted by a grand jury on a wagon load of charges stemming from the allegations that they committed numerous acts of physical abuse of children at a daycare that they operated.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Dies After Dawson Springs Road Crash
One of four people injured in a crash on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County on December 13th died at a Nashville hospital December 27th. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 63- year old Anthony Loving died as a result of his injuries. Loving, of Hopkinsville, was southbound when he lost control of his truck, causing it to run off the side of the road before crossing into the southbound lane and hitting a car driven by 19-year-old Christopher Dollinger, of Oak Grove.
KFVS12
Mercy Health-Lourdes introduces its first baby of 2023
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky hospital introduced its first baby of 2023. Baby boy Deacon Nelson was the first baby born in the new year at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital. He was born at 9:07 a.m. on Sunday, January 1. According to the hospital, Deacon weighed 7 pounds, 8...
linknky.com
Kentucky State Police announce traffic checkpoints Sunday
The Kentucky State Police announced Sunday they will conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 6 area of Kentucky. Post 6 includes Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, Harrison, Nicholas, and Bourbon counties. “These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the...
kentuckytoday.com
Churches in Hopkins County focus on addiction recovery
WHITE PLAINS, Ky. (KT) - Two churches in Hopkins County have embraced the “love your neighbor” commandment by offering programs aimed to help those battling addictions. J.D. Holt, pastor of White Plains Missionary Baptist Church, said significant addiction problems in the county prompted the beginning of a Celebrate Recovery ministry about five years ago.
Madisonville Burger King struck by lightning catches fire
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Weather was blamed for a fire that heavily damaged a fast food restaurant. According to Madisonville fire chief John Dunning, employees at the Burger King on Chelsa Drive reported the building was hit by lighting around midnight. A short time later, the building started to fill with smoke. More than thirty […]
wkdzradio.com
Missing Man Found Deceased In Hopkinsville
A man reported missing in Hopkinsville has been located deceased on Beach Street Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say Gregory “Knuck” Bush who has been missing since December 12th was located deceased on Beach Street. No foul play is suspected in his death. Bush was pronounced dead by Christian...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Reported Missing
Authorities are asking for help locating a man reported missing in Hopkinsville Saturday. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Gregory “Knuck” Bush was dropped off by a Blue line cab on December 12th in the area of East 19th Street and Beach Street after leaving Jennie Stuart Health around 2 pm.
wymt.com
Kentucky State Police investigating trooper-involved shooting
SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that happened Sunday night in the Sandy Hook area of Elliott County. The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been requested to investigate the Jan. 1 shooting that took place at approximately 8:42 p.m.
fox56news.com
2 pounds of meth seized after traffic stop in Frankfort, 1 man arrested
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A central Kentucky man was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Monday. Kentucky State Police said 33-year-old Jarod Nicely, of Menifee County, was pulled over for speeding. A search of the vehicle led troopers to find two pounds of meth in his vehicle. Nicely...
FOX Sports
College basketball power rankings: A new No. 1 following UConn's first loss
When Sean Miller sat down in the spring to talk about returning to Xavier to coach the Musketeers, I asked him the simple question: What is possible here?. Miller grinned, and took no time to get to his point. "Everything that I would have thought would be possible at my...
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway drug, traffic charges for Benton man
A traffic stop in Almo Saturday morning led to drug and traffic charges for a Benton man. The Calloway County Sheriff's Department reports the stop was made on Radio Road for a traffic violation. During the stop, multiple controlled substances and suspected methamphetamine were allegedly found in the vehicle. The...
whvoradio.com
Man Severely Injured In Canton Pike Crash
A man was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Canton Pike in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car crossed into the eastbound lane and hit another car head-on. The driver of the westbound car was taken by ambulance to meet with...
Murray Ledger & Times
Online Obituaries Dec. 30, 2022
fox56news.com
Petito lawyer claims Brian Laundrie's mother offered shovel to bury Gabby's body | #HeyJB
#BREAKING: Petito lawyer Pat Reilly claims #BrianLaundrie's mother offered him a shovel to help bury the body, according to the newest court filing in the lawsuit filed by #GabbyPetito's parents. Developing Story: https://bit.ly/3WZuByN. Petito lawyer claims Brian Laundrie’s mother offered …. #BREAKING: Petito lawyer Pat Reilly claims #BrianLaundrie's mother...
