Lexington, KY

yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Henderson County Colonels 62, Hopkinsville Tigers 52

Visiting Henderson County prevailed in a 2nd-Region showdown at Hopkinsville on Tuesday, knocking off the Tigers 62-52 behind 17 points for Gerard Thomas. Check out this gallery of shots from the Colonels’ win over the Tigers. Basketball – HHS Boys vs Henderson County.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Wildcats Today

Senior Guard Brennan Canada Placed on Scholarship

After three and a half years and seven semesters at the University of Kentucky, senior guard Brennan Canada has been rewarded by being placed on scholarship by UK and coach John Calipari.  "When you talk about what we look for in young people in this program, he embodies it all," Calipari said ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Jan. 3, 2023

Mr. Dennis W. Sliger, 67, of Murray, passed on to his heavenly home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital. Mr. Sliger was born on September 7, 1955 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Hulon and Vivian Bean Sliger. He attended Calloway County High School and was a member of Hope Harbor Church, formerly First Assembly of God in Murray. Dennis was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
MURRAY, KY
My 1053 WJLT

This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Kentucky’s Most Underrated

Kentucky is full of great small towns, all of which have their own charm to them. Recently, one Kentucky town was named the most underrated. Can you guess what it is?. When thinking about towns/cities in Kentucky, you might first think of Louisville and Lexington, the two biggest cities with so much to see and do. However, Kentucky has a lot of smaller towns throughout the state that have a lot of interesting aspects to them. Quite frankly, you would be surprised by all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
KENTUCKY STATE
whopam.com

Stevenson files for Kentucky AG

State Representative Pamela Stevenson of Louisville formally filed her candidacy for Kentucky Attorney General on Tuesday. The Democrat is quoted in a news release as saying, “I was born and raised in Kentucky. Now I’m going to fight the most important fight of my life for the people of my home state—defeating extreme overreach from an out-of-control legislature, defending the most vulnerable from vile attacks, and protecting the rights of all Kentuckians.”
KENTUCKY STATE
thelevisalazer.com

TREASURER ALLISON BALL ANNOUNCES LIST OF BOYCOTTED FINANCIAL COMPANIES

FRANKFORT, Ky. (January 3, 2023) – Today, Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball released a list of 11 financial companies that are engaged in energy company boycotts. Energy company boycotts hurt Kentucky which is why the Kentucky General Assembly passed SB 205 in 2022, directing the Treasurer to annually publish a list of financial companies engaged in such boycotts. All listed financial companies must stop engaging in the energy company boycott to avoid becoming subject to divestment.
KENTUCKY STATE
kbsi23.com

Severe threat for Monday, January 2-3, 2023

A level 3 Enhanced Risk (dark brown) is in place for SE Missouri and western Tennessee for storms tonight. We are on the very northern edge of this threat. Our entire area is in a Level 1 Marginal Risk (green), Level 2 Slight Risk (yellow), or the Level 3 Enhanced Risk (brown). Overall, the further north you go, the less of a chance you have at seeing severe weather. Further south will have the higher severe potential.
MISSOURI STATE
fox56news.com

Texas-based entertainment company opening venue in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A new entertainment venue is bringing its “Eat.Bowl.Play.” experience to Lexington. Main Event, an entertainment company with over 50 locations around the country, will be opening a location in the South Park Shopping Center along New Circle Road in Lexington. The nearly...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky hospitals welcome 1st babies of 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky couples are celebrating a new year with their new babies born early Sunday morning. At Norton Women & Children's Hospital in Louisville, Silas McCoy was born at 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 1, the first baby of 2023 in Jefferson County. Riley Dove was born...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WDTN

Birders flock to Kentucky to see rare pink-footed goose

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Birders from as far away as Wisconsin travelled to central Kentucky last week in the hopes of seeing a rare pink-footed goose. The waterfowl led them on a wild goose chase, but eventually the birders got their reward, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. The pink-footed goose is a relatively small and short-necked bird […]
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Beshear maintains big fundraising lead over Republican rivals

FRANKFORT — Gov. Andy Beshear’s re-election campaign on Tuesday reported that it raised $646,700 during the last quarter of 2022, bringing the total Beshear has raised to date to $5,180,200. The campaign reported having a bit over $4.7 million of that on hand. While the haul during the past three months is smaller than any […] The post Beshear maintains big fundraising lead over Republican rivals appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Democratic lawmakers take three-tiered approach to cannabis in Kentucky

Democratic legislators are taking a three-tiered approach — legislation, executive action, and constitutional amendment — to cannabis in Kentucky in 2023. On the first day of the 2023 Legislative Session, Northern Kentucky Rep. Rachel Roberts (D-Newport) filed a near duplicate of the bill she filed in 2022 which seeks to fully legalize recreational cannabis in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE

