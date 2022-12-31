Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Henderson County Colonels 62, Hopkinsville Tigers 52
Visiting Henderson County prevailed in a 2nd-Region showdown at Hopkinsville on Tuesday, knocking off the Tigers 62-52 behind 17 points for Gerard Thomas. Check out this gallery of shots from the Colonels’ win over the Tigers. Basketball – HHS Boys vs Henderson County.
Watch: Sahvir Wheeler, Adou Thiero Speak With Media Ahead of LSU
Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler and forward Adou Thiero spoke with reporters ahead of the Wildcats' matchup against LSU on Tuesday night inside Rupp Arena. Wheeler spoke on the importance of mental health as a basketball player, seeing Jacob Toppin succeed, playing time and more. Thiero ...
Report: 3-Star Running Back, Kentucky Target Jamarion Wilcox Expected to Announce Decision This Week
Kentucky football has officially welcomed 17 members to the 2023 class via the recruiting trail. The Cats' class checks in at No. 32 in the nation, transfer portal additions not included. The Early Signing Period has become the new National Signing Day, though that still exists and will happen ...
Senior Guard Brennan Canada Placed on Scholarship
After three and a half years and seven semesters at the University of Kentucky, senior guard Brennan Canada has been rewarded by being placed on scholarship by UK and coach John Calipari. "When you talk about what we look for in young people in this program, he embodies it all," Calipari said ...
Kentucky Tumbles Out of Latest AP Poll Following Loss at Missouri, Win Over Louisville
The Kentucky Wildcats are unranked for the first time this season. After suffering a 14-point defeat at Missouri and earning a 23-point win over Louisville last week, the AP Poll's latest Top 25 does not feature the Cats: The poll can be found here. There are five Southeastern Conference ...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 3, 2023
Mr. Dennis W. Sliger, 67, of Murray, passed on to his heavenly home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital. Mr. Sliger was born on September 7, 1955 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Hulon and Vivian Bean Sliger. He attended Calloway County High School and was a member of Hope Harbor Church, formerly First Assembly of God in Murray. Dennis was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Kentucky’s Most Underrated
Kentucky is full of great small towns, all of which have their own charm to them. Recently, one Kentucky town was named the most underrated. Can you guess what it is?. When thinking about towns/cities in Kentucky, you might first think of Louisville and Lexington, the two biggest cities with so much to see and do. However, Kentucky has a lot of smaller towns throughout the state that have a lot of interesting aspects to them. Quite frankly, you would be surprised by all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
whopam.com
Stevenson files for Kentucky AG
State Representative Pamela Stevenson of Louisville formally filed her candidacy for Kentucky Attorney General on Tuesday. The Democrat is quoted in a news release as saying, “I was born and raised in Kentucky. Now I’m going to fight the most important fight of my life for the people of my home state—defeating extreme overreach from an out-of-control legislature, defending the most vulnerable from vile attacks, and protecting the rights of all Kentuckians.”
thelevisalazer.com
TREASURER ALLISON BALL ANNOUNCES LIST OF BOYCOTTED FINANCIAL COMPANIES
FRANKFORT, Ky. (January 3, 2023) – Today, Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball released a list of 11 financial companies that are engaged in energy company boycotts. Energy company boycotts hurt Kentucky which is why the Kentucky General Assembly passed SB 205 in 2022, directing the Treasurer to annually publish a list of financial companies engaged in such boycotts. All listed financial companies must stop engaging in the energy company boycott to avoid becoming subject to divestment.
kbsi23.com
Severe threat for Monday, January 2-3, 2023
A level 3 Enhanced Risk (dark brown) is in place for SE Missouri and western Tennessee for storms tonight. We are on the very northern edge of this threat. Our entire area is in a Level 1 Marginal Risk (green), Level 2 Slight Risk (yellow), or the Level 3 Enhanced Risk (brown). Overall, the further north you go, the less of a chance you have at seeing severe weather. Further south will have the higher severe potential.
fox56news.com
Texas-based entertainment company opening venue in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A new entertainment venue is bringing its “Eat.Bowl.Play.” experience to Lexington. Main Event, an entertainment company with over 50 locations around the country, will be opening a location in the South Park Shopping Center along New Circle Road in Lexington. The nearly...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Newsmakers 1/1: Congressman Hal Rogers; Addiction Recovery Care administrative officer Matt Brown
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Congressman Hal Rogers and Addiction Recovery Care administrative officer Matt Brown. Congressman Hal Rogers has represented Kentucky’s fifth district since his election in 1980. Now, he’s the longest-serving member of the House and...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky State Police increasing safety checkpoints in parts of central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Drivers in Kentucky should start expecting more state troopers in certain areas of central Kentucky and beyond. It’s part of a visibility campaign by the Kentucky State Police. To encourage drivers to know safe driving patterns, KSP is increasing traffic safety checkpoints in areas they...
Cold temperatures will return to Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We saw very warm spring like temperatures over New Year’s and the warmer weather will continue for the start of the first week of January. Change is on the way as Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that normal winter like conditions will be returning by the end of the work week. The next […]
wdrb.com
Kentucky hospitals welcome 1st babies of 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky couples are celebrating a new year with their new babies born early Sunday morning. At Norton Women & Children's Hospital in Louisville, Silas McCoy was born at 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 1, the first baby of 2023 in Jefferson County. Riley Dove was born...
Birders flock to Kentucky to see rare pink-footed goose
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Birders from as far away as Wisconsin travelled to central Kentucky last week in the hopes of seeing a rare pink-footed goose. The waterfowl led them on a wild goose chase, but eventually the birders got their reward, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. The pink-footed goose is a relatively small and short-necked bird […]
A woman and her husband transformed her parent's cabin into a solar-powered off-grid home in Kentucky complete with a 50-yard zip line — take a look
Allie Curtin's parents bought the Kentucky property and vacant cabin in 2002, but it didn't get a makeover until nearly 20 years later.
Beshear maintains big fundraising lead over Republican rivals
FRANKFORT — Gov. Andy Beshear’s re-election campaign on Tuesday reported that it raised $646,700 during the last quarter of 2022, bringing the total Beshear has raised to date to $5,180,200. The campaign reported having a bit over $4.7 million of that on hand. While the haul during the past three months is smaller than any […] The post Beshear maintains big fundraising lead over Republican rivals appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
3 Kentucky counties cancel school due to flooding
Scott, Harrison, and Nicholas county school districts have canceled classes Tuesday due to rising water and flooding caused by heavy rainfall.
linknky.com
Democratic lawmakers take three-tiered approach to cannabis in Kentucky
Democratic legislators are taking a three-tiered approach — legislation, executive action, and constitutional amendment — to cannabis in Kentucky in 2023. On the first day of the 2023 Legislative Session, Northern Kentucky Rep. Rachel Roberts (D-Newport) filed a near duplicate of the bill she filed in 2022 which seeks to fully legalize recreational cannabis in Kentucky.
