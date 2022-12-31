A 35-year-old woman fell into waist-high water in the Connoquenessing Creek in Zelienople on Friday at around 4 p.m., after walking on some ice that had formed on its surface. Harmony Fire District Chief Scott Garing said the woman was not injured in the fall, and was able to walk out of the water safely. Crews responded to the creek bank near Halstead Boulevard in Zelienople, which is located behind a number of business buildings off Main Street.

ZELIENOPLE, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO