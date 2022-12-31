ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slippery Rock, PA

MLB

Clemente Jr. thankful for PNC Park celebration to honor father

Roberto Clemente Jr. makes his home in Pittsburgh, but he wasn’t supposed to be in town Saturday. He had plans to fly to Puerto Rico with his wife, Kailee, and the couple’s two young sons to observe the 50th anniversary of his father’s passing. However, like thousands...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Officials Continue Search for Summit Academy Student

Officials at a local school are continuing to search for a student who fled from campus early Sunday morning. Summit Academy released a statement just before 1am indicating that one student had fled from the Herman based school. According to the school, the student is not dangerous, but neighbors are...
beavercountyradio.com

One More Day Until the New Beaver County Radio Debuts!!!

(Beaver Falls, Pa.)Tune into Beaver County Radio 95.7 and 99.3 FM along with 1230 WBVP, 1460 WMBA, and beavercountyradio.com at 6:30 AM, Monday morning, January 2, 2023 for the debut of the all new Beaver County Radio. There has been a buzz about the big announcement since it was released...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Ted Rivers

7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible City

Pittsburgh is a city located in western Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first gas station and the first movie theater, to its iconic bridges and landmarks, Pittsburgh has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Woman uninjured in fall through ice on Connoquenessing Creek

A 35-year-old woman fell into waist-high water in the Connoquenessing Creek in Zelienople on Friday at around 4 p.m., after walking on some ice that had formed on its surface. Harmony Fire District Chief Scott Garing said the woman was not injured in the fall, and was able to walk out of the water safely. Crews responded to the creek bank near Halstead Boulevard in Zelienople, which is located behind a number of business buildings off Main Street.
ZELIENOPLE, PA
Yahoo Sports

My Favorite Guitar: Local guitar aces discuss their No. 1 instrument

Listen up, guitar geeks and live music lovers: Once a month, Times' entertainment editor Scott Tady asks notable local guitarists to identify their No. 1 favorite guitar, and explain what makes it so special. We tell these six-stringers to have fun with their answers, and they always do. Of course, we include photos and videos of these guitar stars in action.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

