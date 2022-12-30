Dallas police are searching for an 18-year-old whom they said is responsible for the city’s first homicide of the year.Photo byKenny EliasononUnsplash. Dallas police are seeking an 18-year-old suspect in connection with the city's first homicide of the year. The incident occurred early Sunday morning in the 4500 block of Mar Vista Trail in West Oak Cliff. Fox 4 reports that when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot lying on the ground. The victim was transported to the hospital but later died from his injuries. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Miguel Sereno, who is believed to have shot the victim following a fight and fled the scene before police arrived.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO