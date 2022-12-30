Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones Praises Response to Damar Hamlin's Cardiac Arrest: "The Only Thing That Mattered Was His Well-BeingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These are the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
Trash Collection Delays Cause Overflowing Cans and Frustration for Dallas ResidentsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Plano Police Investigating Possible Hate Crime After Racial Slurs Spray-Painted on Homes and VehiclesLarry LeasePlano, TX
Victim identified in what appears to be the first Dallas homicide of 2023
Police have identified the victim in what appears to be the first Dallas homicide of 2023. A man named Dylan Reeves was found badly wounded in the driveway of a home on Mar Vista Trail in southwest Dallas
Dallas Police Searching For Homicide Suspect
Dallas police are searching for a teenager for the city’s first homicide of the year. Eighteen-year-old Miguel Sereno is accused of fatally shooting a man on the 45-hundred block of Mar Vista Trail in the early morning of January 1st. Investigators believe Sereno and the victim were involved in...
2 arrested in connection to robbery, shooting at Arlington apartments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington police arrested two 19-year-olds in connection to a shooting Jan. 2 at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Forest Hollow Lane.Arlington spokesman Tim Ciesco said the 37-year-old victim was shot multiple times but is expected to survive. Both suspects, Zahrek Patton and Kelton Ingram remain in-custody. Patton was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading and aggravated robbery. Ingram was charged with evading and aggravated Robbery. Ciesco said another individual inside the apartment had some outstanding warrants and was arrested on those as well. Several officers were already nearby the apartment doing follow up...
Fort Worth police investigating deadly road rage shootout
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting in a parking lot at Alliance Town Center. Police say the incident started as a hit-and-run Tuesday afternoon. The car that was hit began to follow the other car. Both stopped in front of the Dicks Sporting Goods on...
Man in police custody after standing on roof of a home in Dallas, shooting at people below
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been taken into police custody after firing a weapon at people from the roof of a home.At around 12:50 p.m., police responded to a disturbance call at the 2800 block of Valentine Street in Dallas. When officers arrived, they found the man standing on a roof of a home, firing a weapon at people below. It was not clear if the home was his or not.Police said while they were present, they did not return fire. There were no injuries reported and the man was taken into custody.
Suspected mastermind of North Texas burglary ring now under indictment for murder
18-year old Joey Jarvis of Dallas is accused of five felonies, including murder, for taking part in a series of burglaries, getting into a chase with Garland police, then crashing and killing a 16-year old passenger.
Dallas family says father of 3 killed over New Year's gunshot celebration dispute, teen charged with murder
A the family of Texas man says that he was shot and killed when he went to ask his neighbors to stop shooting guns in the air to celebrate New Year's Eve.
18-year-old Suspect Wanted for Dallas' First Homicide of the Year
Dallas police are searching for an 18-year-old whom they said is responsible for the city’s first homicide of the year.Photo byKenny EliasononUnsplash. Dallas police are seeking an 18-year-old suspect in connection with the city's first homicide of the year. The incident occurred early Sunday morning in the 4500 block of Mar Vista Trail in West Oak Cliff. Fox 4 reports that when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot lying on the ground. The victim was transported to the hospital but later died from his injuries. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Miguel Sereno, who is believed to have shot the victim following a fight and fled the scene before police arrived.
18-year-old wanted in connection to deadly Dallas shooting, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police say they're looking for an 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting a man less than an hour into the new year. According to police, Miguel Sereno is suspected of shooting a man after a fight early Sunday morning. They got a call at around 12:40 a.m. and were dispatched to the 4500 block of Mar Vista Trail, near Interstate Loop 12 and West Kiest Boulevard.
Dallas couple wrongfully arrested on murder charge spent Christmas in jail
“I'm thinking somebody's trying to break in,” she said. “I woke up my husband.”. But it was not a burglar. It was the police. They had warrants for her and her husband’s arrest. “They had rifles pointed at me,” she said. The warrants accused Esparza, 33,...
Texas Man Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car Into Buc-ee's
A Texas man has been arrested after driving a stolen car directly into the Royse City location of Buc-ee's. My San Antonio reported that the man drove the stolen car into the Buc-ee's store after a chase through North Texas. Police reports say that the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office pursued...
Dallas Police Seeking 2 Suspects Following Attempted Carjacking
Police are seeking two suspects involved in an attempted carjacking.Photo byAndrea FerrarioonUnsplash. Two suspects are being sought by police after an attempted carjacking resulted in another suspect being shot on Friday evening. Fox 4 reports the incident occurred in the 5600 block of Lovers Lane, near Inwood and the Dallas North Tollway, at a shopping center containing restaurants, salons, and a grocery store. The shooting took place around 6:30 PM and the suspect was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
Homicide on Mar Vista Trail
On January 1, 2023, at around 12:40 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Mar Vista Trail. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a man shot and laying in the driveway. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and took the man to a local hospital where he died.
Man gunned down in Dallas, may be the first Dallas homicide of 2023
A killer is still on the run after leaving a man to die in Dallas early on New Year’s morning. The victim was found badly wounded at an address on Mar Vista Trail near Loop 12 and Kiest in southwest Dallas. He died at the hospital.
Truck Crashes Into Fort Worth Home, Suspects Leave Scene
A loud noise woke up Michael Garcia and his girlfriend Savannah Boggs early Sunday. However, it was not due to New Year's Eve celebrations. "Roughly between 2:30 and 3 o'clock, my girlfriend and I had just gotten home from a party," Garcia said. "We had just fallen asleep. The next thing I know is I hear crashing noises."
Family mourns man killed trying to stop robbery at Dallas gas station
DALLAS - Dallas police have a murder suspect in custody who they say killed a bystander and injured a store clerk when the two men tried to stop a robbery. Police say 18-year-old Kauren Mayo is the gunman who fatally shot 41-year-old Martin Noguez and wounded the store clerk. PREVIOUS...
Police: 12-year-old hit by celebratory gunfire in Arlington
Arlington police announced Sunday that a 12 year old, hit by celebratory gunfire on New Years Eve, should make a complete recovery. Officers said they were called out to a home in the 200 block of Roberts Circle
Plano Police Investigating Possible Hate Crime After Racial Slurs Spray-Painted on Homes and Vehicles
Plano police are investigating a string of vandalism as a possible hate crime.Photo byAndrea FerrarioonUnsplash. The Plano Police Department is investigating a potential hate crime after racial slurs were sprayed onto multiple homes and vehicles in a neighborhood. NBC 5 reports resident, Stephanie Cruz discovered the graffiti when she woke up on Thursday morning and found that a shed in the alley behind her home had been broken into and that tools and spray paint was missing.
Homicide on Claremont Drive
On December 31, 2022, at around 10:50 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 7700 block of Claremont Drive. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a man and woman shot inside the home. After further investigation, it was determined Martha Sanchez-Lopez, 36, and Felipe...
2 dead in Dallas murder-suicide, police say
DALLAS - Dallas police said a man shot and killed a woman before taking his own life late Saturday night. It happened near Interstate 30 and Hunnicut Road in far east Dallas. Detectives believe 36-year-old Martha Sanchez-Lopez and 27-year-old Felipe Gonzalez-Espino got into an argument at a home. During the...
