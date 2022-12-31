Read full article on original website
Related
suggest.com
What Happened To Pauly Shore? Where The Comedian Is Today In 2023
Like him or not, comedian Pauly Shore was a Gen-X pop icon. From his early days as an MTV VJ to his starring roles in a string of early ’90s comedies, Shore set himself apart with his one-of-a-kind surfer schtick. But the persona only took him so far—by the end of the decade, the dude known as “The Weasel” slipped into obscurity.
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
Jim Nabors Married Stan Cadwallader After 38 Years of Dating: Meet the Gomer Pyle Actor’s Spouse
As Gomer Pyle on The Andy Griffith Show, Jim Nabors was a true scene stealer. He continued his comedy and singing career well beyond the CBS series up until he announced his retirement in 2014. One year earlier, he married his longtime partner, Stan Cadwallader. Keep scrolling to learn more about the late actor’s husband.
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
‘Triangle of Sadness’ Actress Charlbi Dean’s Cause of Death Revealed
Charlbi Dean’s cause of death has been revealed months after the Triangle of Sadness actress died. She was 32. Her rep previously told The Hollywood Reporter that Dean died in August at a New York City hospital following an unexpected sudden illness. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Triangle of Sadness' Wins Top Prize at 2022 European Film AwardsPolitics to Take Center Stage at European Film AwardsEuropean Production Alliance Calls for Writers Workshop Submissions On Thursday, a spokesperson for the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to THR that the performer and model died of bacterial sepsis. The sepsis was “complicating asplenia,”...
What Is Ellen DeGeneres’ Net Worth? Find Out the Former Talk Show Host’s Mind-Boggling Fortune
Ellen DeGeneres is sitting on millions! As the long-running host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which ended in 2022 after 19 year and more than 3,000 episodes, in addition to the countless other...
Hank Azaria Admitted He Was ‘Jealous’ of Ex-Wife Helen Hunt and Her Success
Hank Azaria's marriage to 'Twister' star Helen Hunt fizzled after only a year, thanks in part to the 'Friends' actor's jealousy.
John Oliver, Amy Schumer, other comedians sign pledge to 'commit to improving diversity'
Several late-night hosts and comedians such as John Oliver and Amy Schumer signed a Writers Guild of America pledge to improve diversity, equity and inclusion on TV.
thebrag.com
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
Lacey Chabert Poses With All of Her Christmas Movie Boyfriends for an Epic Photo
While many people know Lacey Chabert for her iconic role as Gretchen Wieners in the cult classic comedy Mean Girls, the actress has become a well-known face in the world of Christmas movies over the years. In honor of the holiday season, Chabert shared a throwback photo on Instagram of...
Ryan Seacrest’s Net Worth Reveals if He Makes More Than His ‘Live’ Co-Host Kelly Ripa—See His ‘American Idol’ Salary & More
If you’ve watched him on your television for the past two decades, you may be wondering about Ryan Seacrest’s net worth and how much he makes from American Idol, Live With Kelly and Ryan, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and more hosting jobs. Seacrest, whose full name is Ryan John Seacrest, was born on December 24, 1974, in Atlanta, Georgia. His broadcast career started when he was 16 years old and won an internship at the radio station 94.1 WSTR in Atlanta, where he would substitute as a DJ when the show’s regular DJs called in sick. Seacrest went on...
hypebeast.com
Eddie Murphy and Nia Long Test Jonah Hill's Love For Their Daughter in Awkward 'You People' Teaser
Netflix has shared a teaser for You People, Kenya Barris‘ feature directorial debut starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. In the tense yet comedic teaser, Hill’s character Ezra Cohen meets with the parents of London’s Amira Mohammed, played by Murphy and Long, at the famed Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles to ask for their daughter’s hand in marriage. The conversation goes off the rails almost immediately as Murphy and Long’s parental instincts kick in almost immediately, leaving Ezra in an awkward position as he attempts to convince them that “mixed race people” — namedropping Malcolm X — “are really awesome” and that their intimate life isn’t intimate enough for them to currently have a baby. The official logline reads, “A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”
‘Gilmore Girls’: 3 Characters That Are Spoken About but Remain Unseen
'Gilmore Girls' relied on its side characters to make the show interesting, even the ones that Rory and Lorelai Gilmore never got to meet, like Eastside Tilly and Faye Wellington.
Kirstie Alley Dies: "Star Trek" and "Cheers" Actress
Actress Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71, her family announced on Monday, December 5. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” her children, William "True" and Lillie Parker, said in a statement posted to her Instagram.
ETOnline.com
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's Relationship Timeline: Comedy Co-Stars, Marriage and Reconciliation
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's decades-spanning marriage is sure to go down in Hollywood history!. The comedy co-stars met on set in 1999 before tying the knot less than a year later. Stiller and Taylor went on to build a family with their two children, Ella Olivia and Quinlin Dempsey.
Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg May Double Dip With Crime Shows On CBS
Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg has lined up some new projects at CBS.
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Blonde Boy Turned Into!
Before this cute guy in his helmet was putting on his boxing mitts and influencing on social media, he was just skateboarding around the neighborhood with his bro in Cleveland, Ohio and rockin' the heck out of his bleach blonde buzz cut!. After going viral on Vine in the early...
tvinsider.com
‘Big Sky’ Actress T.V. Carpio Joins ‘Chicago Med’ in Recurring Role
T.V. Carpio, the actress who has appeared in shows such as Big Sky and The Client List, has joined the NBC medical drama Chicago Med in a recurring role. As reported by Deadline, Carpio will portray Dr. Grace Song, a new doctor hired by Jack Dayton (Sasha Roiz), and is set to shake things up when the show returns in 2023. The casting comes following several cast departures, including Brian Tee, Asjha Cooper, Sarah Rafferty, Kristen Hager, and Guy Lockard.
Britney Spears Drops It Low In Seductive Dance With Husband Sam Asghari
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got their flirt on during a steamy dance session.The princess of pop posted a video to Instagram of the couple letting loose on an empty dance floor at a night time event. In the video, Spears — who stunned in a blazer dress — danced her way to the camera before twirling around and returning to her husband, who had a wide smile plastered on his face.Asghari, looking as dapper as ever in an all-black ensemble, clapped while his wife seductively danced to Prince's "Kiss." As the couple joined hands and moved together, Spears lifted their...
The most anticipated Broadway shows opening in 2023
From a puppet-heavy adapatation of "Life of Pi" to a revival of "Sweeney Todd," these are some of the Broadway plays and musical we're most excited about this year.
Comments / 0