Los Alamos, NM

KRQE News 13

City-sanctioned Safe Outdoor Spaces moving forward

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  After more than six months of debates, the highly controversial so-called “safe outdoor spaces” is moving forward. One space, at the Westside Emergency Housing Center, which is essentially a sanctioned homeless camp, has been open for over a month and a second at the Albuquerque Opportunity Center near Edith and Candelaria is […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
metalconstructionnews.com

A Community Gathering Place

The Westgate Community Center in Albuquerque, N.M., is the first new public use facility built in more than 25 years in this area of the city. To ensure the new center met the community’s needs, the community was engaged in the design process, expressing a desire for a large, welcoming lobby, computer lab, large fitness room, game room, activity rooms and natural light.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
lascruces.com

A Tour of Albuquerque’s Museums

Big cities are composites of all the things that interest and involve the people living there. If you’re new to Albuquerque or just visiting — or maybe just haven’t taken time to explore your home city — read on. In this article, you’ll learn about the diverse museums that tell Albuquerque’s story. You can choose what interests you most — art, history, science, and maybe even hot-air balloons.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

2023 Community Seed Swap Feb. 4 At Unitarian Church

The 2023 Community Seed Swap is 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Unitarian Church of Los Alamos, 1738 N. Sage St. Bring only packets of seeds you wish to give away entirely. You may not get any back!;. Take only enough seeds you can use in one...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: New Mexico officials sworn in, Campus vandalized, Winter storm, Helping victims, Polar plunge

Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Several New Mexico public officials sworn into office – Many newly elected officials rang in the new year getting sworn into their positions, including Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for her second term. The governor spoke on her efforts to bring universal child care to the state and touted the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque realtor finds recently sold home in shambles

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A local realtor is picking up the pieces, after walking into a home he recently sold, and finding it in shambles. An already bare home is even more empty with burglars taking off with what was there and leaving behind thousands of dollars in damage. “Albuquerque in particular has an issue with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Pets Of The Week: Eve & Choco Puff

Eve is an exotic stunner of a cat – she’s mesmerizing to look at! This six pound tortoiseshell is 8 years old and just wants a cozy home to call her own. Her adoption fee is waived, and she’s spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. Walk in adopters welcome 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. www.espanolahumane.org 505.753.8662. Courtesy/EH.
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

County And UWNNM Thank Community For Generosity

Los Alamos County and United Way of Northern New Mexico (UWNNM) thank employees and the community for their generosity during the CommuniTree “Kindled Hearts for Warm Homes” drive Nov. 22 through Dec. 31, 2022. The two organizations partnered to collect warm weather apparel and everyday essentials, as well...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

Y Movie Theater Fundraiser Caps 2022 Goal

Pizza, popcorn and beer (courtesy Bathtub Row Brewing Co-Op) were some of the concessions available during the Y Holiday Movie Night at SALA. Photo by Jocelyn Chap. With the recent Y Holiday Movie Night at SALA, and the outpouring of community, sponsorship, and member support, the organization has met its year’s fundraising goal.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Driver slams through Old Town school fence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for the driver who plowed through the fence at the San Felipe de Neri School in Old Town. A witness told officers it happened just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday night. When officers arrived, they did not find a driver or any passengers. They are continuing to investigate. The car […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

