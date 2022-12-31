Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Skaters Wait For Zamboni To Clean Ice At County Rink
A crowd of skaters wait for the Zamboni to clean the ice recently at the Los Alamos County Ice Rink. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.
KRQE Newsfeed: Burglarized and flooded, Old Town vandals, Another storm, Safe Outdoor Spaces, NMSU fundraising
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] Albuquerque realtor finds recently sold home in shambles – A local realtor is picking up the pieces, after walking into a home he recently sold, and finding it in shambles. An already bare home is even more empty with burglars taking off with what was there and leaving […]
ladailypost.com
Skaters Take To The Ice At County Rink
Skaters take to the ice recently at the Los Alamos County Ice Rink. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Strange Trio Hosts Traffic Cones In White Rock
The Strange Trio sculpture standing at the entrance to Overlook Park hosts a trio of traffic cones recently in White Rock. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Upstart Crows Of Santa Fe Kicks Off 2023 With Six Performances Of Shakespeare’s ‘King Henry IV, Part 1’
Upstart Crows of Santa Fe will have six performances of Shakespeare’s ‘King Henry IV, Part 1’ at the New Mexico Actor’s Lab beginning Jan. 20. Courtesy/Upstart Crows. Upstart Crows of Santa Fe kicks off 2023 with six performances of Shakespeare’s King Henry IV, Part 1 at the New Mexico Actor’s Lab.
ladailypost.com
Daily Postcard: Crisp Leaves Under Glittering Ice
Daily Postcard: A small pile of c risp leaves under a glittering layer of ice on the ground early this morning on Mesa Verde Street in White Rock. Photo by Nancy Ann Hibbs.
City-sanctioned Safe Outdoor Spaces moving forward
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After more than six months of debates, the highly controversial so-called “safe outdoor spaces” is moving forward. One space, at the Westside Emergency Housing Center, which is essentially a sanctioned homeless camp, has been open for over a month and a second at the Albuquerque Opportunity Center near Edith and Candelaria is […]
metalconstructionnews.com
A Community Gathering Place
The Westgate Community Center in Albuquerque, N.M., is the first new public use facility built in more than 25 years in this area of the city. To ensure the new center met the community’s needs, the community was engaged in the design process, expressing a desire for a large, welcoming lobby, computer lab, large fitness room, game room, activity rooms and natural light.
lascruces.com
A Tour of Albuquerque’s Museums
Big cities are composites of all the things that interest and involve the people living there. If you’re new to Albuquerque or just visiting — or maybe just haven’t taken time to explore your home city — read on. In this article, you’ll learn about the diverse museums that tell Albuquerque’s story. You can choose what interests you most — art, history, science, and maybe even hot-air balloons.
ladailypost.com
2023 Community Seed Swap Feb. 4 At Unitarian Church
The 2023 Community Seed Swap is 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Unitarian Church of Los Alamos, 1738 N. Sage St. Bring only packets of seeds you wish to give away entirely. You may not get any back!;. Take only enough seeds you can use in one...
ladailypost.com
Taos Chamber Music Group Presents Hub New Music Jan. 28 & 29 At The Harwood Museum In Taos
The Taos Chamber Music Group’s (TCMG) 30th Anniversary Season continues 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28 and 29, in a program called “New Pathways” at the Harwood Museum in Taos. The concerts feature Hub New Music, a Grammy-nominated flute, clarinet, violin and cello quartet that paves...
KRQE Newsfeed: New Mexico officials sworn in, Campus vandalized, Winter storm, Helping victims, Polar plunge
Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Several New Mexico public officials sworn into office – Many newly elected officials rang in the new year getting sworn into their positions, including Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for her second term. The governor spoke on her efforts to bring universal child care to the state and touted the […]
Albuquerque realtor finds recently sold home in shambles
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A local realtor is picking up the pieces, after walking into a home he recently sold, and finding it in shambles. An already bare home is even more empty with burglars taking off with what was there and leaving behind thousands of dollars in damage. “Albuquerque in particular has an issue with […]
ladailypost.com
Pets Of The Week: Eve & Choco Puff
Eve is an exotic stunner of a cat – she’s mesmerizing to look at! This six pound tortoiseshell is 8 years old and just wants a cozy home to call her own. Her adoption fee is waived, and she’s spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. Walk in adopters welcome 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. www.espanolahumane.org 505.753.8662. Courtesy/EH.
Santa Fe-based shop starts off 2023 by helping those affected by domestic violence
"Domestic violence is something that affects many women in my community silently," said the shop owner.
ladailypost.com
County And UWNNM Thank Community For Generosity
Los Alamos County and United Way of Northern New Mexico (UWNNM) thank employees and the community for their generosity during the CommuniTree “Kindled Hearts for Warm Homes” drive Nov. 22 through Dec. 31, 2022. The two organizations partnered to collect warm weather apparel and everyday essentials, as well...
Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act seeking public comment
Spanish and ASL interpretation will be available.
ladailypost.com
Y Movie Theater Fundraiser Caps 2022 Goal
Pizza, popcorn and beer (courtesy Bathtub Row Brewing Co-Op) were some of the concessions available during the Y Holiday Movie Night at SALA. Photo by Jocelyn Chap. With the recent Y Holiday Movie Night at SALA, and the outpouring of community, sponsorship, and member support, the organization has met its year’s fundraising goal.
Driver slams through Old Town school fence
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for the driver who plowed through the fence at the San Felipe de Neri School in Old Town. A witness told officers it happened just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday night. When officers arrived, they did not find a driver or any passengers. They are continuing to investigate. The car […]
