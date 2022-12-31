Read full article on original website
Related
At Benedict's summer home, a town mourns its beloved visitor
The shopkeeper named her daughter after him. The parish priest wears his old vestments. The former mayor dedicated a plaque to him on City Hall, and residents up and down this picturesque hilltop town reminisce about hearing him play the piano behind the palace walls on cool summer evenings.Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is particularly beloved in Castel Gandolfo, where he joined a centuries-long list of pontiffs who summered at the papal villa overlooking Lake Alban in the hills south of Rome. Benedict’s death has hit its residents hard, since many knew him personally, and had already said their emotional...
Time Out Global
Happy New Year from Time Out Croatia!
We would like to wish all our readers, partners and sponsors a Happy New Year from the team at Time Out Croatia! So many thanks for all your support over the last 12 months and here’s to every success in 2023!. The new year started with major celebrations across...
Comments / 0