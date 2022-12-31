ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFVS12

Tips for sticking to your New Year's Resolution

Cape Girardeau man accused of exposing himself to woman. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported two deadly crashes over New Year's holiday weekend. Our recent rain has the Mississippi River on the rise. Building a baseball team in Marion, Ill. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Today, we learned who will...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Heartland river levels on the rise

(KFVS) - Both the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers could rise several feet after rainfall this week. According to the National Weather Service-Paducah, the Mississippi River is projected to jump a little more than one foot since Monday morning to 8.49 feet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3. This is...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Deadly crashes over New Years

Cape Girardeau man accused of exposing himself to woman. A new year may mean making New Year's resolutions. Our recent rain has the Mississippi River on the rise. Building a baseball team in Marion, Ill. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Today, we learned who will lead the team, as well...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Small steps will help you stick with your New Year’s resolution

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new year means New Year’s resolutions. Some Heartland residents are hoping they’re able to pull through and achieve their goals. “It takes a lot of courage, a lot of patience, and a lot of determination,” William Brake said. His New Year’s...
SCOTT CITY, MO
KFVS12

Flooded roads reported in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Water covered roads are being reported at several locations throughout the Heartland. Heavy rainfall has caused flash flooding. Drivers are urged not to drive through flooded roadways. If a road has water covering it, drivers should turn around and find another route. It doesn’t take much water to carry away a vehicle.
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

MDC Eagle Days to land in February

PUXICO, Mo. (KFVS) - Bald eagles are center stage for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s February plans. They will be holding MDC Eagle Days in Puxico. It’s all taking place at the Puxico Activity Center, with programs at at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
PUXICO, MO
KFVS12

Mississippi River on the rise

Cape Girardeau man accused of exposing himself to woman. Building a baseball team in Marion, Ill. Today, we learned who will lead the team, as well as some of the players we'll see on the field. Deadly crashes over New Years. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Missouri State Highway...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Mercy Health-Lourdes introduces its first baby of 2023

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky hospital introduced its first baby of 2023. Baby boy Deacon Nelson was the first baby born in the new year at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital. He was born at 9:07 a.m. on Sunday, January 1. According to the hospital, Deacon weighed 7 pounds, 8...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau man accused of exposing himself to woman

A new year may mean making New Year's resolutions. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported two deadly crashes over New Year's holiday weekend. Our recent rain has the Mississippi River on the rise. Building a baseball team in Marion, Ill. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Today, we learned who will...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Perry Co. man wanted in Ste. Genevieve Co. considered armed, dangerous

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - A Perry County man is wanted on charges of assault, burglary and more. According to a Facebook post by the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office, they are looking for Danny Wesley Brown, 60, on a warrant charging him with two counts of felony first-degree assault, two counts of felony armed criminal action, felony first-degree kidnapping/inflicting injury/terrorizing, felony first-degree burglary and felony unlawful use of a weapon. No bond was set.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Former Miner Ralph Santana to manage new Marion baseball team

Our recent rain has the Mississippi River on the rise. Building a baseball team in Marion, Ill. Today, we learned who will lead the team, as well as some of the players we'll see on the field. Man arrested after Graves Co. deputies find thousands of pills, 15 lbs. of...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Former Miner Santana to manage new Prospect League team in Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A familiar face will lead the yet-to-be named Marion baseball team when they take the field in the Prospect League later this year. Team organizers introduced former Southern Illinois Miners second baseman Ralph Santana as the field manager during a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, January 3.
MARION, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy