Tips for sticking to your New Year's Resolution
Mo. State Highway Patrol: 2 deadly crashes, 104 DWI investigations over New Year’s holiday weekend
MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported two deadly crashes and 104 DWI investigations over New Year’s holiday weekend. According to the highway patrol report, two people died and 75 were injured in 243 traffic crashes. Both deadly crashes happened in southeast Missouri, in Troop E’s region....
Heartland river levels on the rise
(KFVS) - Both the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers could rise several feet after rainfall this week. According to the National Weather Service-Paducah, the Mississippi River is projected to jump a little more than one foot since Monday morning to 8.49 feet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3. This is...
Deadly crashes over New Years
Sheet metal on power lines causes brief power outage in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A piece of sheet metal that blew into some power lines caused a brief power outage in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday afternoon, January 3. It happened on N. Middle and Bellevue. Ameren confirmed that as of 3 p.m. only one customer was without power. Earlier,...
Small steps will help you stick with your New Year’s resolution
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new year means New Year’s resolutions. Some Heartland residents are hoping they’re able to pull through and achieve their goals. “It takes a lot of courage, a lot of patience, and a lot of determination,” William Brake said. His New Year’s...
Flooded roads reported in the Heartland
(KFVS) - Water covered roads are being reported at several locations throughout the Heartland. Heavy rainfall has caused flash flooding. Drivers are urged not to drive through flooded roadways. If a road has water covering it, drivers should turn around and find another route. It doesn’t take much water to carry away a vehicle.
MDC Eagle Days to land in February
PUXICO, Mo. (KFVS) - Bald eagles are center stage for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s February plans. They will be holding MDC Eagle Days in Puxico. It’s all taking place at the Puxico Activity Center, with programs at at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
East Prairie without water after issue at water treatment facility; schools closed Wednesday
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of East Prairie is without water after an issue at the water treatment facility on Tuesday, January 3. As of Tuesday night, the East Prairie R-2 School District closed on Wednesday. According to a release from the city, crews identified the issue and...
Mississippi River on the rise
Schnucks ‘Flexforce’ employment option coming to Cape Girardeau location
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Following a launch in the St. Louis area, Schnucks announced it will be expanding its “Flexforce” employment option to other locations, including Cape Girardeau. According to a release from Schnucks, employees can log in to a scheduling app to look at and claim...
Mercy Health-Lourdes introduces its first baby of 2023
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky hospital introduced its first baby of 2023. Baby boy Deacon Nelson was the first baby born in the new year at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital. He was born at 9:07 a.m. on Sunday, January 1. According to the hospital, Deacon weighed 7 pounds, 8...
Cape Girardeau man accused of exposing himself to woman
1 killed, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Rte. 3 in Union County
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a multiple-vehicle crash in Union County on Monday night, January 2. The crash happened at 9:11 p.m. on Route 3 near Refuge Road. According to Illinois State Police, one person was killed and one person was injured in a three-vehicle crash.
Perry Co. man wanted in Ste. Genevieve Co. considered armed, dangerous
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - A Perry County man is wanted on charges of assault, burglary and more. According to a Facebook post by the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office, they are looking for Danny Wesley Brown, 60, on a warrant charging him with two counts of felony first-degree assault, two counts of felony armed criminal action, felony first-degree kidnapping/inflicting injury/terrorizing, felony first-degree burglary and felony unlawful use of a weapon. No bond was set.
Former Miner Ralph Santana to manage new Marion baseball team
Former Miner Santana to manage new Prospect League team in Marion, Ill.
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A familiar face will lead the yet-to-be named Marion baseball team when they take the field in the Prospect League later this year. Team organizers introduced former Southern Illinois Miners second baseman Ralph Santana as the field manager during a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, January 3.
