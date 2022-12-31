ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minden, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Douglas County urges residents to prep for winter storm

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is urging residents to prepare for the winter storm later this week. The U.S. National Weather Service in Reno says: “A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening for the Lake Tahoe Area, Mono County, and Lassen-Plumas-E. Sierra Counties.”
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

Storm recovery continues to snarl services

As of early this morning there were still 166 NV Energy customers without power, with more than a quarter of them out since the record New Year’s Eve storm hammered Carson Valley four days ago. Recovering from the record New Year’s Eve storm will result in schools being closed...
MINDEN, NV
Record-Courier

Douglas digging out after weekend snowstorm

As efforts continue to remove snow and restore power, Douglas County urges residents to prepare for the next round of winter storms. Douglas County is urging residents to prepare in advance for the upcoming storms. “Our community should avoid unnecessary travel and have emergency plans in place in case of...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

Next storm lines up for Wednesday

The last thing anyone wants to hear is the word “tricky” after a forecast New Year’s Eve rainstorm turned into 1-2 feet of snow across Carson Valley. A moderate atmospheric river is expected to arrive in Western Nevada on Wednesday morning, but whether that means rain or snow is up in the air.
MINDEN, NV
WPFO

Heavy, wet snow causes power outages in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A massive winter storm caused thousands of power outages across Nevada. More than 7,500 NV Energy customers were without power on Tuesday morning. The utility company told KRNV they expected to have all power restored for northern Nevada residents by Tuesday night. At one point,...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Jan. 3, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Power company workers made a big dent in the number of outages overnight, with 657 homes and businesses reported to be without power at 6:30 a.m. That’s down from 1,541 at 5 a.m. There are still 71 outages to repair, and estimates remain 4-7 p.m. today, but it’s progress.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
GV Wire

Watch: Caltrans Blows up Massive Boulders Blocking Highway 50

With a series of atmospheric rivers triggering flooding and rockslides, Caltrans crews have been hard at work the past two weeks. Several large boulders fell on Highway 50 just east of Kyburz during a storm in El Dorado National Park. Fortunately, none of the boulders struck a vehicle. On Sunday,...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

Records Broken and Snow Totals

Multiple records were set in Reno this month. Nine inches of snow fell at the Reno Airport on Saturday, December 31st, breaking the daily record for snowfall. The snow was heavy in nature with a lot of water content. Roads will be very icy Monday morning because of frozen puddles. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 30’s with some melting during the middle portion of the day before a much weaker system moves through Monday afternoon and evening. Several more inches of snow will fall in the Sierra and less than an inch in the valley.
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Heavy snow continues to hit Tahoe on New Year’s Eve

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Heavy snow is expected to continue into the holiday weekend. The National Weather Service in Reno on Saturday has a Winter Storm Warning in place through Sunday Jan. 1. “Snow levels will be 8000 to 8500 feet early this morning, but may drop lower...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Thousands without power after New Year’s Eve storm

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 20,000 Nevadans are still without power after an intense snow storm hit western Nevada on New Year’s Eve. “It’s getting too long to stay home anymore, everybody wants to but it’s just too cold,” said Lynn Baker, an NV Energy customer without power.
RENO, NV
Paradise Post

Huge boulders downed by storm near Tahoe will require exploding

Of the more surreal scenes to come out of the powerful New Year’s Eve storm of 2022, which socked Northern California with immense amounts of snow and rain, one that takes the cake is this array of giant boulders strewn across a roadway near Lake Tahoe. The rocks tumbled...
KYBURZ, CA
FOX40

“Severe river flood warning” in the valley and Sierra

(KTXL) — The National Weather Service issued a “severe river flood warning” on Saturday for Sacramento County and several surrounding counties. The included counties are: Alpine, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento and San Joaquin. In Alpine County, minor flooding is predicted along the east fork of the Carson River near Gardenville from Saturday afternoon until […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County makes final preparations ahead of rainstorm

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County is making its final preparations ahead of a winter storm that could bring between one to four inches of rainfall for the Reno area. While the Truckee River is expected to crest below flood levels, local officials are working to notify those who live near the river of the potential danger it could pose.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Some customers to be without power overnight on New Year's Eve, NV Energy says

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — NV Energy said in a statement on social media some of its customers will be without power overnight into Sunday. As of 7:30 p.m. more than 42,000 customers were without power across northern Nevada including more than 17,000 in Washoe County. To check estimated restoration in your area, check NV Energy's outage center here.
RENO, NV

