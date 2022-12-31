ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Albany Herald

Kirby Smart hopeful injured Georgia Bulldogs are back for title game

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart is optimistic that tight end Darnell Washington, outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss, edge rusher Mykel Williams and receiver Ladd McConkey will play in the national championship game on Monday after exiting the Bulldogs’ semifinal win over Ohio State with injuries. Washington injured his left leg,...
ATHENS, GA
Albany Herald

Flashback: The Last Time TCU and UGA Played

After winning 2 "instant-classic" semi-final games, the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs are set to face off in the National Championship. This will be the 5th matchup all time between the 2 programs, a series that Georgia currently leads 4-0.
FORT WORTH, TX

