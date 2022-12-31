Read full article on original website
Related
Dodge and Chrysler urge 274,000 owners to stop driving their cars and get the air bags fixed after third death
Dodge and Chrysler owners Stellantis is reiterating a stop-drive order for four cars because 274,000 of them have not had their faulty air bags replaced.
Volkswagen Recalling Popular Model to Replace Dangerous Airbags
In 1968, the Volkswagen Beetle was the best-selling car in the world. In that same tumultuous year, when Apollo 8 circled the moon and Boeing's (BA) - Get Free Report 747 first took to the air, Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report released The Love Bug, which featured the Beetle Herbie in the title role.
Truth About Cars
Owners of Older Dodge and Chrysler Cars Told Not to Drive Until Takata Airbags Can Be Replaced
The Takata airbag problem was one of the most publicized automotive catastrophes ever. Major automakers issued massive recalls to replace the dangerous airbag units, which could rupture and send shrapnel into the passenger cabin. Anyone alive in 2015 would’ve been unable to ignore the constant drumbeat of press around the recalls, so it’s surprising to hear that we’re still trying to round up owners of affected vehicles.
GM Recalls More Than 740,000 Vehicles Due to Dangerous Problem
General Motors (GM) - Get Free Report is recalling 740,000 trucks, sedans and SUVs due to a problem with the headlights. The automaker said that "under a combination of certain preconditions," the vehicles' daytime running lights may not deactivate when the headlights are on, potentially causing excess glare, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
knpr
Urgent warning issued to owners of older Dodge, Chrysler vehicles
As you prepare for the busy holiday travel season, be aware of an urgent stop-drive warning issued to owners of older Dodge and Chrysler vehicles. The warning has been issued for nearly a quarter of a million 2005 to 2010 Chrysler Magnum station wagons, Dodge Challenger coupes, Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 sedans with original driver-side Takata airbags.
Only 2 Cars Outrank the 2023 Toyota Camry as U.S. News’ Best Midsize Car to Buy Right Now
U.S. News & World Report ranks the 2023 Toyota Camry third in its class, below the 2023 Kia K5 and 2023 Honda Accord. Here's how they stack up with each other. The post Only 2 Cars Outrank the 2023 Toyota Camry as U.S. News’ Best Midsize Car to Buy Right Now appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
New Subaru Forester Is Now The Hot Model Passing Outback, Crosstrek
Are you shopping for a new 2023 Subaru Forester, Outback, or Crosstrek? Check out the ten most researched new SUVs before you go to the car dealer this winter. The hot Forester is now the most popular Subaru SUV. Which new vehicles are the most popular with new car shoppers...
Here are the automakers with the most and least recalled vehicles in 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — At least 300 vehicle recalls were issued throughout 2022, according to the National Traffic Safety Administration and published reports. When it comes to major manufacturers, Ford issued the most recalls within the last year, launching 67 separate campaigns affecting 8,636,265 vehicles, according to BusinessNews. That includes over 250,000 F-250 and F-350 Super Duty pickup trucks for fractured driveshafts, and about 350,000 Bronco and Escape SUVs for oil leak problems. According to Yahoo!, the company had over twice the number of potentially impacted vehicles as the next closest brand.
Toyota Makes 5 of the Best 2023 Cars Under $30,000, Consumer Reports Says
With a price tag under $30,000, Consumer Reports names the following five Toyota models as the best new and affordable vehicles of the 2023 model year. The post Toyota Makes 5 of the Best 2023 Cars Under $30,000, Consumer Reports Says appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Honda to recall 200,000 hybrid vehicles made in China -regulator
SHANGHAI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Honda (7267.T) will recall just over 200,000 hybrid vehicles due to issues with brake pedal sensors in some models, China's State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement on Thursday.
3 of the Longest-Lasting Toyota Sedans Will Last Over 200,000 Miles
Toyota sedans dot iSeeCars' list of the longest-lasting vehicles of the last 20 years. Among them, the Toyota Camry and Avalon are top-scoring. The post 3 of the Longest-Lasting Toyota Sedans Will Last Over 200,000 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Infiniti QX65 Coming As Coupe Version Of QX60 SUV
CarBuzz has discovered a new trademark for the name QX65 that luxury brand Infiniti has filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Since the Infiniti QX55 is the coupe version of the QX50, it's safe to assume that Infiniti is working on a coupe version of the QX60 SUV. The application was filed roughly a week ago, on December 22, which suggests that the decision to introduce the new model to the American market was made recently. The similarly named QX56 was offered between 2004-2010 and was a rather hideous machine before it was renamed the QX80, but we doubt that the QX65 will be anything but attractive. It's also possible that a hybrid version will be offered.
Consumer Reports Recommends the 2023 Ford Escape Hybrid
Consumer Reports recommends the 2023 Ford Escape Hybrid for great reasons. See why the Ford Escape Hybrid is worth buying. The post Consumer Reports Recommends the 2023 Ford Escape Hybrid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0