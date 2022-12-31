ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNY Restaurant To Keep Holiday Decorations Up Until Mid-January

January 2nd is a bit weird this year. That's because many people have today off, since New Year's Day fell on a Sunday; so that means the following Monday must be a national holiday. This holiday season was anything but normal for Buffalo and Western New York. The historic blizzard...
Students At 3 Buffalo Schools Will Have Remote Classes

It's been about a week since the deadly historic blizzard and its effects are still being felt. The storm damaged three Buffalo Public Schools buildings, causing the students who attend those schools to return to classes via remote learning. Per Dr. Tonja Williams, Buffalo Schools' Superintendent, the three schools will...
14 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week

ASSAULT -3RD Bail Amount: None Listed. CRIM OBSTRUCTION BREATHING/BLOOD CIRCULATION -APPLY PRESSURE. CRIM MIS 4:DISABLE EQUIP TO PRVNT REQUEST FOR EMRGNCY ASSIST. BURGLARY-3RD DEG:ILLEGAL ENTRY WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A CRIME. Bail Amount: None Listed. 11. Fagan, Derek. Booking Date/Time: 12/29/2022 16:56:37. United States Marshal Remand. Bail Amount: None Listed.
Inmate Takes Own Life At Niagara County Jail, Sheriff Investigating

Deputies at the Niaraga County Jail found an incarcerated individual who allegedly attempted to commit suicide. On Friday, December 23, 2022, at approximately 7:33 pm. According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, EMS crews from Cambria Fire Company and Mercy Ambulance responded to the jail facility for an unresponsive incarcerated individual who tried to take their own life. Corrections officers and medical staff performed life-saving measures on the person. They were transported to Eastern Niagara Hospital and then later taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.

