ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgnation.com

Georgia football winners and losers following iconic win over Ohio State

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers after iconic victory over Ohio State. Winners: Georgia wide receivers. So much...
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Georgia football: Reflecting on what it means to be a Dawg right now

Georgia football is doing something that very few teams understand or have accomplished. The Dawgs are heading back to the national championship for the second straight year, and it almost feels like a dream. Fans watched the games this year and saw this program win week after week, but stuff like this doesn’t happen for Georgia fans — at least, it didn’t.
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Kirk Herbstreit Shares ‘Only Answer’ to CFB Transfer, Tampering Issues

View the original article to see embedded media. Georgia rallied from double-figure deficits twice to defeat Ohio State 42-41 in a thrilling College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Peach Bowl inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 31, 2022. Click for more.PHOTOS: Georgia rallies past Ohio State 42-41 in Peach Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal.
ATLANTA, GA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Georgia

Not to be confused with the country, Georgia is one of the southeasternmost states in the United States. Bordered on one side by the Atlantic Ocean, and by Alabama on the other, Georgia is hot, humid, and largely flat. Famous as the seat for many important events in the Civil Rights Movement, Georgia is chock full of history. But, what about its year-round climate? Does it ever snow in this southern state? And, just where can you find the coldest place in Georgia?
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

New Georgia House member steps aside after drug arrest

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month, The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election will be held on Jan. 31 to choose […]
GEORGIA STATE
FireRescue1

More than half of divers resign after Ga. FD adds underwater drone

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — More than half of the divers on Hall County's Marine Rescue Team resigned earlier this month after the fire department announced that it would replace them with a $100,000 underwater drone for search and rescue missions, according to information from the fire department and open records obtained by The Times.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Georgia House Elect steps down ahead of General Assembly session

Georgia House District Representative-Elect Daniel E. Rampey stepped down from his position following accusations of drug theft. Rampey was charged on Dec. 16 with burglary, exploiting an elderly person, obtaining a controlled substance by theft and possessing a controlled substance according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The elected District 119 congressman...
GEORGIA STATE
firefighternation.com

GA Divers Quit to Protest Robot Drone Diver and The Shift Toward Recovery Over Rescue

Ben Anderson – The Times, Gainesville, Ga. Dec. 30—More than half of the divers on Hall County’s Marine Rescue Team resigned earlier this month after the fire department announced that it would replace them with a $100,000 underwater drone for search and rescue missions, according to information from the fire department and open records obtained by The Times.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County's first 2023 baby

The first baby born in 2023 in Hall County arrived Sunday morning at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton. Haisley Robin Garcia was born at 3:03 a.m. on Jan. 1 at 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Haisley's mother, Danelle Garcia, said her daughter decided to make an early appearance. "It was...
HALL COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy