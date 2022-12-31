ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nassauobserver.com

A Spotlight On Success At Levittown Board Meeting

Levittown celebrated academics, athletics and the arts at the board of education meeting on Dec. 7. Opening traditionally with the Pledge of Allegiance, trustees, administrators and audience members were joined by students from the MacArthur High School Sign Language Club, who showcased their knowledge of American Sign Language. In the...
LEVITTOWN, NY
27east.com

Somerset Barriers Are Source of Tension in Southampton Village

A barrier that has been temporarily installed to prevent through traffic from going down Somerset Avenue off Hill Street in Southampton Village is causing consternation among neighbors in the area.... more. Western Edition Person of the Year: Rick Martel, ‘Truly a Team Player’. Rick Martel was just months out...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
HuntingtonNow

Cergol Won’t Run for Re-Election to Town Board

Joan Cergol, the lone Democrat and only woman on the Huntington Town Board, will not seek re-election next year when her term ends. In a letter to the Huntington Democratic Committee,  Cergol cited numerous accomplishments during her years on the board and in town government. Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Daily Voice

Julia's Bakery In Orange Shutters After Decades In Business

A longtime Connecticut bakery known for its fresh pastries and cakes made from scratch has permanently closed. Julia's Bakery, located in the New Haven County town of Orange, officially closed on New Year's Day. Owner Jeff Chandler announced plans for the closure on Friday, Dec. 2. "This journey now ending...
ORANGE, CT
therealdeal.com

Former Lester’s site to become swimming school

A former, beloved children’s clothing store on the Upper East Side will become home to an indoor swimming pool that will be used to teach kids how to swim. The Goldfish Swim School is taking over the 10,000-square-foot building at 1534 Second Avenue, the former home of Lester’s, which closed last year, the New York Post reported. The school will install a 70-by-22-foot swimming pool that is less than 5 feet deep to teach children how to swim.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HuntingtonNow

2022: Crime Comes Home to Huntington for Some

Crime, an omnipresent topic of concern for many, came home directly and violently for some Huntington residents this year. For others, crime turned up in their driveways. This fall, two particularly violent crimes occuring less than a week apart and outside Huntington claimed the lives Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk Legislators Pass Bill to End Red Light Camera Administration Fee

A bill passed by the Suffolk County Legislature earlier this month ends an additional $30 administration fee to red light camera tickets. The bill, introduced by Legislator Rob Trotta (R) is expected to be signed into law and will take effect in 2023. The bill passed with a 12-6 vote,...
islipbulletin.net

Interested in running for election?

The Islip Town Democratic Committee is currently recruiting and looking to begin screening candidates for the November 2023 elections. The committee is looking to screen candidates for the following …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
ISLIP, NY
newjerseylocalnews.com

Some Lawmakers Are Unhappy With Hochul’s Plan to Raise the Minimum Wage to $15.00, and They Want to Raise It to $21.00.

Kathy Hochul, the governor, is making some important announcements that will help many people. Million-dollar funding proposals to address water pollution have been discussed on occasion. Not only that, but new opportunities for participation in various programs occasionally arise. Household Energy Services in New York State is one such program....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Barbarajean Douglas, Lacrosse Coach, Dies

Barbarajean Douglas, a teacher and a lacrosse coach in the South Huntington schools, died Dec. 27. She coached lacrosse at both Stimson Middle School and Walt Whitman High School at different points in her career,including twice serving as head lacrosse coach at Whitman. She was Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY

