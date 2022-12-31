ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Erik Ainge Takes a Serious Shot at Stetson Bennett, Call UGA QB a "Punk"

The Georgia Bulldogs are national title bound for the second year in a row after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl thanks to a masterful come-from-behind performance in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Stetson Bennett put on an absolute show during the final quarter of the game as he threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns, including the game's eventual game-winning touchdown with 58 seconds remaining.
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

National Championship Ticket Information

After the conclusion of this weekend's games, the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off for the college football playoff trophy in the national title game on Jan. 9. These two teams last faced each other back in 2016 in the Liberty Bowl during Kirby Smart's first year as the Bulldogs' head coach.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy