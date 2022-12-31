ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

fightinghawks.com

North Dakota Comes Up Short in Fargo, 81-76

FARGO, N.D. – North Dakota dropped an 81-76 decision to North Dakota State (9-4, 3-0 SL) inside the SCHEELS Center on Saturday afternoon. UND had a shot to tie it with under 20 seconds remaining, but the shot rattled out and NDSU went 5-of-6 at the charity stripe in the final moments to hold on for the 81-76 win.
FARGO, ND
herosports.com

FCS Championship: NDSU vs. SDSU Betting Odds

Rivals North Dakota State and South Dakota State meet in the FCS championship game for the first time. The game is at 1 p.m. CT on Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas, and it will air on ABC. NDSU has won nine FCS titles since 2011, while SDSU owns a three-game...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

How to get from Fargo to Frisco to watch the Bison

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – If you’ve never been to Frisco to see the Bison play in the FCS National Championship, or you’re seeing them for the 10th time, there are plenty of options to get there. Travel Incorporated in Moorhead is offering travel packages with a flight...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

HB Connects closes show rooms in both Fargo and Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - HB Connects (Formerly HB Sound and Light) of Grand Forks is announcing a strategic partnership with Mobile Pro of Fargo. This partnership is in response to the growing number of live production events in our region and the current availability of production companies and staff available to do this work. HB Connects has closed its show rooms in both Fargo and Grand Forks due to a shortage of product and labor.
FARGO, ND
gowatertown.net

Six figure Powerball prize could go unclaimed

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A winning North Dakota Powerball ticket from the July 18 draw remains unclaimed, and the ticket holder is almost out of time to claim the prize. The $150,000 ticket expires on January 14, 2023. North Dakota Lottery winners have 180 days from the date of...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Happy New Year! Sanford in Fargo welcomes in first baby of 2023

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 2023 was kickstarted with a bang for the De La Rosas at the Sanford Hospital in Fargo, as they welcomed their son into the world while fireworks were going off. Santiago De La Rosa was born at 12:11 a.m., becoming the first baby born at Sanford for the new year.
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Victim of car-pedestrian fatality crash south of Fargo identified

FARGO (KFGO) – The State Patrol has released the name of a woman who was struck and killed by a car on I-29 south of Fargo early Sunday morning. She was 19-year-old Destinee Tuttle of Santee, Nebraska. The patrol says Tuttle was living in the Peever-Sisseton area of northeastern South Dakota.
FARGO, ND
KX News

Northwood male injured in pedestrian crash

NORTHWOOD, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) is currently investigating a crash that resulted in a vehicle striking a pedestrian near Northwood. According to a report from the NDHP, a Cadilac Escalade SUV, driven by a 59-year-old Northwood woman, was traveling westbound on Highway 15 approximately 5 miles east of Northwood in […]
NORTHWOOD, ND
KNOX News Radio

Business News: UND demo…minimum wage & GF Town Square

Shrugging off rampant inflation and rising interest rates, the U.S. economy grew at an unexpectedly strong 3.2% annual pace from July through September. The rise in gross domestic product — the economy’s output in goods and services — marked a return to growth after consecutive drops in the January-March and April-June periods. Driving the third-quarter growth were strong exports and healthy consumer spending.
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo man hurt in Wilkin County rollover crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was injured in a rollover crash in Wilkin County Saturday morning. The single-vehicle crash happened on I-94 E just before 8:30 a.m. A Minnesota State Patrol report states the driver lost control causing the vehicle to go into a ditch before...
WILKIN COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Mile-long crack found in ice on Rush Lake

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a safety warning for anglers looking to go out on Rush Lake. Authorities say a mile-long crack was found on the north side of the lake. Open water in the area has been blocked off with...
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo Featured: Fargo Cass Public Health

(Fargo, ND) -- Several Fargo Cass Public Health (FCPH) employees and personnel spoke with WDAY Radio about their departments, how they provide their services to the community at large, and what they look to do in the future. Environmental Health. Environmental Health focuses on education and licensing of establishments in...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Cass County State's Attorney to retire at end of December

(Fargo, ND) -- Multiple attorneys, support staff, and county officials paid homage to a prominent figure in Cass County. Cass County States Attorney Burch Burdick was the central figure at his retirement party on Thursday. Dozens attended the event at the Plains Art Museum in Fargo, many congratulating. "The part...
CASS COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Ring in the New Year! Essentia Health-Fargo welcomes first baby of 2023

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In the early hours of New Year’s Day, LeeAnna Starr Gonzalez Mendez was born at 2:47 a.m. at the Essentia Health-Fargo. Both Takeasha Hull and Alex Gonzalez of Lisbon, welcomed in their baby girl who weighed at eight pounds and 13 ounces. LeeAnna...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Fargo Police: Missing teen found in Detroit Lakes

(Fargo, ND) -- A local family is resting a bit easier after some welcome news came down the wire Monday evening. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that 15-year-old Hailie Carlson was found in Detroit Lakes and is safe. Carlson, who went missing early on Christmas Day, had been...
DETROIT LAKES, MN

