tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek still has 'nightmare' US Open tie against Bencic on her mind ahead of United Cup tie
Iga Swiatek is set to face Belinda Bencic at the United Cup today and she recalled their US Open clash from a few years ago branding it a nightmare. It was a match that Bencic ended up winning but the tiebreak in that set is something that Swiatek will never be able to forget. It was an epic one that lasted 22 minutes and finished 12-10 for Bencic. Recalling that match before their United Cup clash, Swiatek explained how it will be on her mind:
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Swiatek produces outrageous around the post winner at United Cup, asks for Federer approval
Iga Swiatek produced an incredible around-the-net winner during a United Cup doubles match with Hubert Hurkacz against Kazakhstan which they won. The tie was already decided but both Swiatek and Hurkacz suited up for some doubles tennis against Kazakhstan and they won the match. It was a good performance by the Polish duo but Swiatek stole the show with her incredible tennis as she produced an incredible winner from an impossible position.
tennisuptodate.com
Coco Gauff smashes Tatjana Maria in Auckland opening round
Coco Gauff had to battle Maria and the rain but the American remained calm in Auckland beating her opponent 6-4 6-1 to earn her fisrt win 2023. Gauff finished the year on a bad note failing to win a single match at the WTA Finals but 2023 is a year she's excited for. Many picked her as the player that will break out in a major way winning a grand slam and she made a good start in Auckland. Playing an experienced veteran in Maria, Gauff was able to wear her out with her constant pressure.
tennisuptodate.com
"He's very supportive": Badosa on Nadal factor at United Cup
Paula Badosa has called Rafael Nadal 'very supportive' during her United Cup experience offering advice and tactics during matches. Nadal and Badosa are the leading players for Spain at the United Cup and she talked about the role Nadal has on the team. As one of the best of all time many look to him to offer some advice or tips when things go south. He was certainly doing that in Badosa's previous match against Dart as he talked to her all the time during changeovers.
tennisuptodate.com
Venus Williams makes stunning comeback with a win in Auckland
Nobody really expected Venus Williams to play as well as she did but the veteran began her 27th year on Tour with a great win over rising talent Volynets 7-6(2) 6-2. To the joy of many fans, Williams opted to continue playing in 2023 and she started off really well. A huge win over a very competent player in Katie Volynets was impressive to see. The first set was a very competitive one as she was finding her way again but once she did she looked great. Volynets wasted a big chance at the end of the first set when she served for it at 5-4 and she fumbled a mini-break lead in the tiebreak as well.
tennisuptodate.com
"It's not great that today we are playing for nothing" - Rafael Nadal unhappy with current United Cup format
Rafael Nadal lauded the level of competition but pointed out flaws in the format of the inaugural United Cup after losing successive matches in Sydney. Nadal went down to Britain's Cameron Norrie earlier in the mixed-gender event. He then failed to get back to winning ways when he lost to Alex de Minaur of Australia on Monday. The Spaniard then lamented the fact that the significance of the Spain-Australia clash had already diminished. This is because Great Britain qualified for the knockouts from Group D on Sunday.
tennisuptodate.com
Former CEO of Tennis Australia believes Novak Djokovic finished 2022 as "the best player on the planet"
Former World No.1 Novak Djokovic made his return to tennis courts in Australia today with a doubles match, teaming with Canadian Vasek Pospisil at the Adelaide International 1. It wasn't a successful endeavor as the duo lost to the pairing of Tomislav Brkic and Gonzalo Escobar. However, it did mark...
tennisuptodate.com
"It's been tougher more mentally and emotionally" - Leylah Fernandez on expectations following first match win of 2023 season in Auckland
Canada’s 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez opened her 2023 season with an emphatic 6-1, 6-1 win Monday over 15-year-old Brenda Fruhvirtova in the first round of the ASB Classic. Third-seeded Fernandez needed only 61 minutes to sweep by the Czech teenager, who entered the main draw on a...
tennisuptodate.com
Emma Raducanu wins first official match in 2023
Emma Raducanu made a winning start in Auckland beating fellow talent Linda Fruhvirtova in three sets 4-6 6-4 6-2 to earn first win in new year. Raducanu has high hopes for 2023 and so far it's going well. The British player overcame a slow start to take down Linda Fruhvirtova in three sets. It was an exciting match in many respects. The start was slow by Raducanu and she didn't find many solutions to Fruhvirtova early. Towards the end, she risked more but it didn't pay off as the Czech player managed to pull it out 6-4.
tennisuptodate.com
Harriet Dart engages in playful online banter with Frances Tiafoe ahead of Great Britain-USA United Cup clash - "You're going down!"
Team USA's Frances Tiafoe has declared war on Great Britain a day before the two sides are scheduled to square off for a spot in the semifinals of the 2023 United Cup. Harriet Dart also responded by sending a warning to the 19th-ranked rising star. Great Britain beat Australia 3-2...
tennisuptodate.com
Sebastian Korda downs Andy Murray in Adelaide
Andy Murray once again had no luck with the draw as he had to play Sebastian Korda in the first round with the American winning the match 7-6(3) 6-3. It was a very interesting match and one where Murray showed some promise albeit not enough for Korda. They played indoors last year and that match went to three sets however today Korda kept it in two. The first set was close, very close ending in a tiebreak. The players exchanged breaks midway through as the conclusion happened in the tiebreak.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 ASB Classic WTA Prize Money Breakdown with $259,303 in total
The 2022 ASB Tennis Classic in Auckland will begin on January 2nd and runs through January 8th with Coco Gauff as the top seed and sizeable prize money. The event is a WTA 250 event and even so it managed to put together a really strong lineup of players headlined by top seed Coco Gauff. The event has not been held for a while as the last edition prior to this one was held in 2020 and Serena Williams won that event. She is technically the defending champion at this event but she is not playing.
tennisuptodate.com
"How quick is his reaction though" - Genie Bouchard impressed by Rafael Nadal's reflexes during battle with insect at United Cup
Rafael Nadal has produced another funny yet adorable moment that has left the entire tennis world, including Canadian player Eugenie Bouchard, in splits. During one of Spain's recent matches in Sydney at the United Cup, the 36-year-old legend was sitting on the bench to root for his teammates when he was disturbed by a bug. Unaware that he was on Ken Rosewall Arena's big screen at the time, Nadal attempted to crush the bug with his hands at breakneck speed, drawing an instant reaction of laughter from spectators who watched the moment unfold.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 ASB Classic WTA Draw featuring Gauff, Raducanu, Fernandez and Venus Williams
The ASB Classic in Auckland will be running from January second till January 8th with the likes of Raducanu, Gauff, Fernandez and Venus Williams. It's a pretty strong event overall with a strong field, far better than the average ATP 250 event. Lots of players are taking part in order to prepare for the Australian Open and Gauff will be the top seed. She starts off against Tatjana Maria who is pretty solid but most likely won't be able to challenge her.
tennisuptodate.com
Video: Venus Williams defies age with an unreal backhand winner in opening round victory at ASB Classic
WTA icon Venus Williams turned back the clock with a glorious backhand winner against Katy Volynets in the ASB Classic opening round on Monday. Williams is playing her 30th year on tour since turning professional in 1994. The elder sister of recently retired former World No. 1 Serena Williams has seemingly been on the decline recently. She has put up quite a few underwhelming performances, especially at the big tournaments.
tennisuptodate.com
Cilic sees positives in rise of Auger-Aliassime, Alcaraz and Next Gen: "This year is going to be a battle for each spot in Top-20"
Marin Cilic thinks every spot in the top 20 will be hard-fought for this year as he sees the positives in the rise of the next-gen spearheaded by Alcaraz and Auger-Aliassime. Some might think that the rise of the next-gen is not beneficial to tennis but Marin Cilic loves the added competition. He thinks the season will be one to remember because there are so many great players right now and every one of them is worthy of a spot in the top 10. According to him, it's going to be a battle for every sport.
tennisuptodate.com
Raducanu sets goal of winning a title and playing 'fearless tennis': "Just not thinking about consequences, just going for it"
Emma Raducanu is revering to her natural instincts when it comes to tennis of just being fearless on the court and hopefully, it will win her the title she wants. The goal for Raducanu in 2023 is rather simple. She wants to take the next step and win a trophy so her US Open one doesn't feel too lonely in the trophy cabinet. Her first chance to do so will happen at the Auckland ASB Classic but the competition will be tricky due to the presence of players like Gauff.
tennisuptodate.com
"I have the level to beat all of them": Qinwen Zheng sends down gauntlet after dumping out Kontaveit in Adelaide
Qinwen Zheng sent out a warning to the rest of the WTA Tour after beating Kontaveit claiming that she has the level needed to beat all of them. Zheng made a lot of progress last year establishing herself as one of the better performers on the Tour. She started her year in great fashion in Auckland beating Kontaveit and following the win the Chinese player claimed she can go all the way. She'll need to prove it on the courts but she's not lacking any confidence:
tennisuptodate.com
Becker set for return to tennis commentary at Australian Open
Boris Becker is set to return to tennis commentary as the German will be part of the Eurosport Germany team for the Australian Open. It didn't take long for Boris Becker to find work with the legendary former player set to be part of the Eurosport Germany Australian Open coverage team. Becker was released from prison recently and deported back to his native Germany. After some media rounds, he travelled to Sao Tome and Principe to spend New Year's there.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal loses first two matches of a season for first time in his career
Rafael Nadal experienced something in 2023 that he never did before and that is losing first two official matches of the season. Despite playing for seemingly twenty years Nadal never started the year with two consecutive losses but that happened in 2023. Playing for Spain at the United Cup Nadal lost to Cam Norrie in the first match and Alex de Minaur in the second match. He played fine but simply got beat by two very good players but some fans are already speculating whether Nadal is losing a step.
