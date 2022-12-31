Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
Ex Agassi coach Brad Gilbert dismays at Nadal retirement question: "He will let you know when the time comes"
Rafael Nadal was amused when reporters asked him about retirement following his loss to Cameron Norrie, a tennis coach Brad Gilbert is fed up with the question. Nadal has been subjected to retirement questions for several years now. Every time he losses a match reporters quickly jump to it, asking him whether he's close to retirement or what the loss means. Nadal is still taking them rather well finding amusement in the interest in it but it has to be tiring.
tennisuptodate.com
"He's very supportive": Badosa on Nadal factor at United Cup
Paula Badosa has called Rafael Nadal 'very supportive' during her United Cup experience offering advice and tactics during matches. Nadal and Badosa are the leading players for Spain at the United Cup and she talked about the role Nadal has on the team. As one of the best of all time many look to him to offer some advice or tips when things go south. He was certainly doing that in Badosa's previous match against Dart as he talked to her all the time during changeovers.
tennisuptodate.com
Norrie becomes only second British player to beat Nadal in ATP history
Cameron Norrie pulled off a major win for himself and British tennis by stunning Rafael Nadal at the United Cup with a comeback win in three sets. Norrie has been playing pretty strong tennis to start the new season and he continued that at the United Cup. Nadal put up a good fight but ran out of gas towards the end as Norrie broke his game down with his annoying style that saw Nadal lose patience a little bit. He started well taking the first set but his game got worse over time.
Tennis-Nadal says retirement not on his mind after losing season-opener
SYDNEY, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal brushed off talk of retiring anytime soon after the 22-times Grand Slam champion was stunned by Cameron Norrie in the United Cup mixed team tournament on Saturday, saying he still enjoyed competing at the highest level.
tennisuptodate.com
Evert lauds praise on uniqueness of United Cup: "Watching Nadal screaming for Badosa, it warms my heart"
Chris Evert voiced her support for the United Cup event that has been going on for the past few days after watching it and seeing moments that warmed her heart. Many expressed support for the United Cup event praising its unique nature of it and how it adds to tennis. We see ATP and WTA players coming together and working towards the same goal under the banner of their countries. It's something that Evert followed keenly in the past few days and she praised it on Twitter.
Venus Williams, 42, gets 1st singles win since Wimbledon 2021
Venus Williams, 42, got her first singles win since Wimbledon in 2021, beating Katie Volynets 7-6 (4) 6-2 in the first round of the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, on Monday.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Serena Williams shares video montage to end 2022 with thanks given to Venus Williams, husband Alexis and daughter Olympia
Serena Williams shared a video montage showing some of her 2022 moments with special thanks given to Venus Williams, her husband and her daughter. The past year gave Serena Williams some memorable moments as she stagged her comeback at Wimbledon and then retired at the US Open. She's had plenty of memorable moments off the courts as well but those ones are the ones she'll remember most after the year expired yesterday. She recapped it with a video montage and the caption:
Tommy Fleetwood: ‘It was a big loss … mum supported me when I was playing badly’
The tears could easily have been mistaken for ones of joy. The three years between Tommy Fleetwood’s victory at the Nedbank Challenge of 2019 and repeat glory in November failed to return a victory. They included a “terrible” run of form and a front-row seat as the United States celebrated a Ryder Cup trouncing of Europe. As Fleetwood held off Ryan Fox by one shot, he was entitled to deep reflection. One of the world’s finest golfers was back where he belonged.
tennisuptodate.com
Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Ons Jabeur in running for AIPS Athlete of the Year with Swiatek missing
Sports journalists from across 113 countries around the world had their say in choosing the athletes who were selected as part of the awards instituted by the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and they voted Williams and Osaka in front of Swiatek. A curious situation happened at the AIPS awards...
Kelly Hughes Reflects on 2022, Says SI Swimsuit Feature Helped to Embrace Herself
She also shared her hopes for the year ahead in the inspirational post.
Tennis legend Martina Navratilova diagnosed with two forms of cancer: 'I'm hoping for a favorable outcome'
Tennis legend Martina Navratilova was diagnosed with two forms of cancer. she revealed in an interview with the Times. She originally had breast cancer in 2010.
tennisuptodate.com
Sabalenka labels Wimbledon ban as pointless as war continues: "What did change?"
Former Wimbledon semi-finalist branded the Wimbledon ban as pointless as she doesn't understand that the point of it was because nothing changed. Sabalenka wasn't very vocal against Wimbledon as the ban was taking place but now spoke up against it calling it pointless. She explained nobody wants a war:. “This...
