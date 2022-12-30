Read full article on original website
Scammer Steals $12,000 From Chase Bank Customer in Dallas
A Dallas woman in her late 20s is trying to recover $12,000 that a scammer acting as a JPMorgan Chase Bank representative persuaded her to withdraw. The victim, Anna Kate, said the caller knew her security questions and answers, her last transaction, the last time she had visited an ATM and her account balance to the penny.
Dallas Trash Piles as City Fails to Pick Up
Trash always piles up over holidays but in some Dallas neighborhoods, residents complain a lack of city collection has made things far worse this holiday season. It comes after a Dec. 5 trash collection schedule change that was supposed to improve service. Residents said Monday there was no city collection...
Fiery Crash Closes Central Expressway Early Monday Morning
A fiery crash closed U.S. Highway 75 at Mockingbird Lane early Monday morning. The southbound lanes of Central Expressway were closed just after 4 a.m. when a crash involving a car and a pickup truck. The truck crashed into the lane divider and burst into flames. The driver of the...
Man Killed in Shootout After Hit-and-Run Outside Fort Worth Shopping Center
One person is dead after a reported hit-and-run ended in a deadly shootout outside a North Fort Worth shopping center Tuesday afternoon. According to Fort Worth Police, officers were sent to a reported shooting at Alliance Town Center on the 9500 block of Sage Meadow Trail at about 12:30 p.m.
Will Dallas-Fort Worth's Resilient Housing Market Crash in 2023?
Record-low mortgage rates, a wave of millennial homebuyers and record-low inventory pushed the North Texas housing market into a two-year frenzy after the start of the pandemic. That finally ended in the spring, largely due to a steep climb in mortgage rates engineered by the Federal Reserve. The average rate...
Truck Crashes Into Fort Worth Home, Suspects Leave Scene
A loud noise woke up Michael Garcia and his girlfriend Savannah Boggs early Sunday. However, it was not due to New Year's Eve celebrations. "Roughly between 2:30 and 3 o'clock, my girlfriend and I had just gotten home from a party," Garcia said. "We had just fallen asleep. The next thing I know is I hear crashing noises."
Meet the Team Behind TCU Football's Viral Videos, Memes
TCU football head coach Sonny Dykes said the team is “fired up” ahead of the national championship against Georgia. The matchup is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 9 in Inglewood, California. The big game is not only anticipated by the players and fans but those who work behind the scenes in the football program. TCU Football’s social media presence has grown, with one of their most recent videos on Twitter gaining nearly 1 million views as of Tuesday.
Fort Worth Church, Community Send Prayers to Damar Hamlin
Inside Fort Worth’s New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church, people gathered Tuesday to pray for Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin. Pastor Kyev Tatum originally planned the gathering to celebrate past players from the legendary I.M. Terrell basketball team, but after Monday night’s game called on the community to pray.
Driver Killed, Passenger Critical in Street Racing Crash Along I-30, Man Arrested
A man was killed and another was critically injured in a street racing crash along Interstate 30 in Arlington Sunday afternoon. An uninjured driver was also arrested. Arlington Police told NBC 5 Monday morning that two vehicles were apparently racing westbound along I-30 near Fielder Road at about 5:15 p.m. when one of the drivers lost control of his car and crashed into a creek.
How Much Do TCU Vs. Georgia National Championship Tickets Cost?
How much do TCU vs. Georgia national championship tickets cost? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. History will be made at the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship. It's just a question of which team will be making it. The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have an opportunity to complete...
Arlington Child Recovering After Being Hit By Stray Bullet
At least two North Texans were struck by falling projectiles early Sunday believed to be bullets resulting from celebratory gunfire ringing in the new year. Arlington Police confirmed officers were called to the 200 block of Roberts Circle around 12:20 a.m. on a reported shooting. When officers arrived they found...
Grandfather Fatally Stabs 8-Year-Old Grandson in Richland Hills, Police Say
An 8-year-old child is dead after his 62-year-old grandfather allegedly stabbed him on New Years' morning according to the Richland Hills Police Department. On Sunday morning, officers responded to a stabbing involving a juvenile victim in the 3500 block of Labadie Drive at about 7:50 a.m. Upon arrival, police located...
