TCU football head coach Sonny Dykes said the team is “fired up” ahead of the national championship against Georgia. The matchup is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 9 in Inglewood, California. The big game is not only anticipated by the players and fans but those who work behind the scenes in the football program. TCU Football’s social media presence has grown, with one of their most recent videos on Twitter gaining nearly 1 million views as of Tuesday.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO