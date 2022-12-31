RI State Police: 22-year-old Massachusetts man killed, two seriously injured, in Rhode Island highway crash

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A man is facing criminal charges after investigators say he robbed and assaulted an 80-year-old woman who later died in a house fire in Attleboro. Adam Rollins, 42, of, Attleboro, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Attleboro District Court on a charge of burglary with assault in connection with the death of Judith Henriques, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

ATTLEBORO, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO