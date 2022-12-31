RI State Police: 22-year-old Massachusetts man killed, two seriously injured, in Rhode Island highway crash

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"Bryan Dijkhuizen
All-Day Local Yoga Retreat Offers Reiki, Meditation & More (For Less Than $50!)Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Man facing kidnapping charges after breaking into Providence residenceEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Related
At Least 2 Hospitalized From Gnarly 3-Car Crash In Sutton: Police
Two people were hospitalized following a multi-car crash in one Central Massachusetts town this week, authorities said. The three-car crash happened at the intersection of Uxbridge Road and Central Turnpike in Sutton on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to Sutton Police on Facebook. Police said two people were...
Body Found In Central Massachusetts Lake After 4-Hour Search: Police
A body was found in the waters of Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester after more than four hours of searching, authorities confirm to Daily Voice. Worcester Fire Department divers recovered the body from the lake around 2:21 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 3, Worcester Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche told Dail…
DA: Man robbed, assaulted 80-year-old woman who later died in Attleboro blaze
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A man is facing criminal charges after investigators say he robbed and assaulted an 80-year-old woman who later died in a house fire in Attleboro. Adam Rollins, 42, of, Attleboro, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Attleboro District Court on a charge of burglary with assault in connection with the death of Judith Henriques, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.
newbedfordguide.com
Attleboro man arrested for burglary in connection with fire/death investigation
“A months-long investigation led Sunday afternoon to the arrest of a 42-year-old Attleboro man for robbing and assaulting an elderly Attleboro woman who later died in a house fire on November 18, 2022, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Adam Rollins was arrested in Weymouth Sunday afternoon...
Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For Weekend Of Jan 7, 2023
The Massachusetts State Police via their Facebook page has announced another sobriety checkpoint. This time it's for the upcoming weekend of Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, Jan 8, 2023. Driving while intoxicated is the leading cause of death for teens and young adults in Massachusetts and yes drinking and driving...
Man shot in Fall River
The victim was found wounded in the area of Pittman Street late Monday night, according to police.
fallriverreporter.com
42-year-old Attleboro man arrested after robbing and assaulting elderly woman who died in house fire
A months long investigation led Sunday afternoon to the arrest of a 42-year-old Attleboro man for allegedly robbing and assaulting an elderly Attleboro woman who later died in a house fire on November 18, 2022, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Adam Rollins was arrested in Weymouth...
WCVB
4 injured in early morning rollover crash near I-93 in Quincy, Massachusetts
QUINCY, Mass. — Four people were injured early Monday in a wild rollover crash near Interstate 93 in Quincy, Massachusetts. First responders were called to the southbound side of the highway near the Furnace Brook Parkway exit, where a vehicle that was traveling on an adjacent road rolled down a hill and landed feet from I-93.
ABC6.com
State police investigating fatal crash
RICHMOND, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police say a crash early Saturday morning that took the life of a 43-year-old man. Officials say they responded to Route 95 North south of Kingstown Road at 11:47 a.m. Witnesses on scene said the driver began to drive erratically before striking...
Turnto10.com
State police investigate discovery of woman's body in Coventry pond as homicide
Rhode Island State Police said Tuesday that it's investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a Coventry pond as a homicide. A person fishing on Carbuncle Pond two weeks ago reported finding the body. The woman's name has not been released, but investigators have said it's...
Shots fired, car struck after possible road rage incident in Auburn
AUBURN ― A vehicle was struck by gunfire Tuesday morning on West Street, after the two people inside witnessed a possible road rage incident, police said. The two people were traveling south at around 6:50 a.m. when they noticed a white truck and a gold sport utility vehicle, possibly a Ford Escape, driving...
Police looking for driver in Bristol hit-and-run
Police are searching for the driver of a truck seen on surveillance footage sideswiping a parked car without stopping in Bristol last week.
South Windsor Man Charged In Road Rage Incident For Pointing Gun, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been charged in an alleged road rage incident in which he pointed a gun at another driver. Hartford County resident, Terrence Stover, age 31, of Windsor, was arrested on an active warrant on Monday, Jan. 2 for the incident which took place on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
15 Mass. police officers suspended by POST Commission
The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts suspended 15 police officers in the state, including Worcester Police Department’s Colby Turner, who is accused of stealing $45,000 of off-duty assignment pay for details he did not work, and Springfield Police Department’s Leon Davis. The officers were...
NECN
Paving Contractor Stole Thousands From Customers, Indictment Alleges
The owner of a Massachusetts paving business is facing a long list of criminal charges, accused of taking customers' money and disappearing without completing the jobs. The alleged pattern of theft could now land William Pusateri of Priority 1 Paving in prison. Pusateri was the focus of our "To Catch...
4 people ejected in wild crash that sent car airborne onto I-93 in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — Four people were injured, including two seriously, when they were ejected in a wild crash that sent a car flying into the air and onto Interstate 93 in Quincy on Monday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of...
2 stabbed in fight on Millbury Street in Worcester
WORCESTER - Police are investigating a fight on Millbury Street that left two people with stab wounds Monday afternoon. The confrontation occurred about 5:45 p.m. in the parking lot of McGovern's Package Store, 82 Millbury St., according to police. The victims were treated by police officers before being rushed to...
2 people suffer life-threatening injuries in crash on I-495 in Chelmsford, state police say
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a serious crash on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford on Sunday, state police said. The crash occurred shortly after 1:15 p.m. Sunday, at mile marker 88 on I-495. A preliminary investigation found that one vehicle crossed from the northbound side and...
Police investigating deadly crash in Richmond
The Rhode Island State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened Saturday morning.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police: 23-year-old dead, two others seriously injured after car goes airborne on Route 495
One person has been killed and two others were seriously injured after a car went airborne and struck another vehicle while on Route 495. According to Massachusetts State Police, at just after 1:15 p.m., Troopers from the State Police-Concord Barracks, along with Chelmsford Fire and Police, responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 495 South in Chelmsford.
Comments / 0