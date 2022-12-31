ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Larry Brown Sports

Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin

A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Myles Garrett has strong message for Pittsburgh Steelers

The Cleveland Browns may be unable to make the NFL playoffs after they were eliminated earlier this month, but that doesn’t mean the team doesn’t still have something to play for. Now, the Browns just get the chance to play spoiler to one of their fiercest rivals. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
Athlon Sports

Josh Allen Has 5-Word Message For The NFL World Tonight

Josh Allen is calling on the NFL world to continue praying for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.  Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football this evening. He was given CPR for nine minutes before being taken away in an ambulance.  We now know Hamlin, 24, is in critical ...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Myles Garrett Said About Steelers

Myles Garrett is excited for Week 18, even though the Cleveland Browns are officially eliminated from playoff contention. The Browns' defensive end is excited about playing the Pittsburgh Steelers as he wants to spoil their season and eliminate them from playoff contention. "We consider them our rivals. If we can’t...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Week

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after post-tackle heart attack

Damar Hamlin, a 24-year-old safety for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed after what appeared to be a routine tackle during Monday night's NFL game in Cincinnati. "Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment," the Bills said in a statement early Tuesday. "He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition." Hamlin tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, got up, then fell backward about three seconds later and did not get up. Medical personnel and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Browns can start New Year right with win over Commanders: Crowquill

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns (6-9) start the New Year versus the Washington Commanders (7-7-1) on the road at FedExField today. The Browns ended 2022 eliminated from the playoffs and below .500 after losing to the New Orleans Saints last week in one of the coldest games ever played. By winning their next two games, the Browns can put a positive spin on how things might go in 2023.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

BetMGM Ohio: Browns-Commanders TD scores $200 touchdown offer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As the Browns and Commanders go head-to-head at FedEx Field, new BetMGM Ohio customers who click here need one touchdown from...
CLEVELAND, OH
KRDO

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla returns to bench after eye injury

DENVER (AP) — Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla has returned to the bench after missing two games with an eye injury sustained in a pickup game. Mazzulla says he’s part of regular, late-afternoon games at Boston’s TD Garden and got hit in the face Tuesday before the Celtics faced Houston. He met the media a short time later with his eyes red and irritated, but ended up not coaching Boston’s victory against the Rockets. The 34-year-old was diagnosed with corneal abrasions in both eyes. Assistant coach Damon Stoudamire replaced him and went 2-0. Mazzulla returned to coach the Celtics against Denver in the opener of a four-game trip.
BOSTON, MA
247Sports

Predicting The Cleveland Browns 53-Man Roster For 2023

In this daily series I have worked through every position room on the roster and looked at what I think the Cleveland Browns front office will do to address it this offseason. What I wanted to do in this final piece is bring everything together and look at what the roster develops as we go through the stages of the offseason in chronological order. I won't go into the full decisions on each player in this piece, they can be read here in the previous articles:
CLEVELAND, OH
New York Post

Jets still have plenty they want to play for in season finale

On the day after, the Jets were still processing how they went from playoff contenders to pretenders in one month.  The Jets looked good at 7-4 after a win over the Bears to end November. Now, they have lost five straight and are out of the playoffs for the 12th straight season.  “It’s tough. It’s disappointing, all those synonyms you can add to it,” linebacker C.J. Mosley said. “We’ve got one more game. Obviously, we’re not playing for the playoffs in this last one, but you’ve just got to go back to the reason why you come to work every day to...

