ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVB

Moscow murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waives extradition to Idaho

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Bryan Christopher Kohberger, the suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students, has waived his extradition to Idaho in a hearing in Monroe County, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, according to WNEP. "Waiving" his extradition to Idaho means that Kohberger is not fighting the extradition...
MOSCOW, ID
KTVB

Moscow murders suspect was surveilled before arrest, Pennsylvania Police say

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police said in a Tuesday news conference that multiple windows and doors were broken to enter Bryan Kohberger's family home in Pennsylvania in the early morning hours of Dec. 30, in order to arrest him in connection to the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students near the campus on Nov. 13.
MOSCOW, ID
KTVB

'We pray each day for them' | Family of Moscow murder suspect releases statement on arrest

MOSCOW, Idaho — The attorney for the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in early November has released a statement on behalf of the suspect's family. 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, a Ph.D. student in the Washington State University (WSU) criminal justice program, was arrested in Pennsylvania early Friday morning in connection to the murders. He is currently still in jail awaiting extradition back to Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
KTVB

VIDEO: Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger pulled over twice in Indiana

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — 13News learned Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the killings of four college students in Idaho, was stopped twice in Indiana just minutes apart. At approximately 10:41 a.m. on Dec. 15, a Hancock County Sheriff's deputy pulled over Kohberger's Hyundai just east of the rest park near the 107-mile marker for following too closely.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy