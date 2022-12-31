Read full article on original website
Here's when the next atmospheric river will flood SF Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Are you ready for round two? Another atmospheric river with flood-triggering downpours will unleash more destruction across the San Francisco Bay Area this week. “The heaviest rain is set to fall early Wednesday morning, the result of another atmospheric river that is tapping into a very rich plume of moisture […]
Collapsed roads, flooded houses, sewage overflow: What the Bay Area is dealing with post storm
"I'm not sure what we're going to do from here," Some residents had flooded basements, others had sewage water flooding their streets while businesses dealt with power outages.
Video Shows Person Rafting Through San Francisco's Severely Flooded Streets
Different parts of California saw heavy rain, snow, and wind on Saturday, which caused flooding and landslides.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Sacramento, San Joaquin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 14:24:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-03 11:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. For more hydrologic information and stage definitions refer to the following web site: wrh.noaa.gov/sto/hydro_data.php The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning around 9 AM PST.late tonight at 300 AM PST. Target Area: Sacramento; San Joaquin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in California Mokelumne River Near Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton affecting Sacramento and San Joaquin Counties. .Heavy rainfall over the past few days has produced significant rises on local rivers. The Mokelumne River near Benson`s Ferry remains at minor flood stage and is forecast to slowly recede. For the Mokelumne River...including Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Mokelumne River near Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.3 feet, Some local farm roads are closed. Low lying areas along the river are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:15 PM PST Monday the stage was 18.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 13.6 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Mokelumne River At Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton 1/02 1:15 stage 18.4 ft Forecast to fluctuate near 18.0 FT into late this afternoon then forecast to recede to near 14.0 FT early tomorrow afternoon. Monitor stage 12.0 ft, Flood stage 17.0 Impact for Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton...Near 17.25 feet, Some local farm roads are closed. Low lying areas along the river are flooded.
NBC Bay Area
‘The Problem Is Too Much, Too Fast': Officials Keep Eye on Rising Reservoirs
Recent storms have filled up reservoirs across the drought-stricken Bay Area and California, but that may be a cause for concern with more wet weather on the way. As NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Kari Hall points out, a reservoir at 100% capacity now means the rain in the forecast will have nowhere to go except downstream.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area braces for another storm
Monday will see light rain and another strong atmospheric river is headed to the Bay Area Wednesday and Thursday. KTVU's Steve Paulson expressed concern over this week's forecast.
Another atmospheric river is coming to the Bay Area this week
"All the impacts we're seeing today will reoccur or be a little worse next week."
Large storm prompts school closures
(KRON) — The winter storm battering the Bay Area this week has prompted some school districts to cancel classes Thursday. South San Francisco Unified School District officials said school would be closed on Thursday, and after-school sports and extracurriculars will also be canceled on Wednesday. School officials are encouraging parents to pick up their kids […]
Sewage causes beach closures after flooding in San Mateo County
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) -- Sewage is impacting bay ocean and bay waters in San Mateo County after record-breaking rain brough significant flooding to the area.
Atmospheric river: Roads closed, streets flooded, creeks overflow across Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO -- Flooding and rock slides closed portions of roads in the Bay Area as a winter storm roared ashore Saturday bringing drenching rain to a parched state as the year drew to a close.The storm shut down two major Bay Area freeways.Highway 101 in South San Francisco looked more like a river much of the day and remained shut into the evening. Northbound lanes were reopened around 8 p.m. In the East Bay, Interstate 580 was also shut in San Leandro due to flooding.Some rainfall totals in the San Francisco Bay Area topped 4 inches.Rising waters from the San...
KTVU FOX 2
Northern California hit by magnitude 5.4 earthquake New Year's Day
RIO DELL, Calif. - The New Year brought an earthquake to Northern California Sunday morning. A magnitude 5.4 quake hit at 10:35 a.m. approximately 9.3 miles southeast of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. It was felt as far south as Santa Rosa, Marin, and Concord, USGS...
When the heaviest rain is expected to hit the San Francisco Bay Area
It's possible that up to half an inch of rain per hour could fall around Northern California.
Bay Area businesses grapple with severe flooding during New Year's Eve storm
Business owners are contending with extensive damage to storefronts, restaurants and gyms throughout the Bay Area after Saturday's atmospheric river drenched the region.
KTVU FOX 2
Multiple Bay Area cities with flooding conditions, road closures, power outages, & evacuations
Multiple local government agencies have announced the closures of various roadways, issued evacuation orders, and launched rescue operations due to flooding conditions throughout the Bay Area. One death may be linked to the storm. A 72-year-old person was killed by a falling tree in Santa Cruz's Lighthouse Field State Beach,...
Highway 101 south of San Francisco closed indefinitely due to flooding
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP San Francisco has advised drivers that Highway 101 is closed in both directions due to major flooding. CHP advises drivers to take Interstate 280 as an alternate route. There is no current estimate for reopening. The post Highway 101 south of San Francisco closed indefinitely due to flooding appeared first on KION546.
Storm puts San Jose on flood watch
As the South Bay braces for a storm being fueled by an atmospheric river this weekend, San Jose residents are on alert for potential flooding. San Jose should expect up to half of an inch of rain overnight Friday and up to one inch Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service has issued a flood watch through this time period. Meteorologist Rick Canepa said San Jose could see flooding and some shallow landslides along waterways.
calmatters.network
Flood update: Risk low but El Camino underpass at University is still closed
The local flood risk is now low following Saturday’s storm, but Palo Alto city staff are continuing to monitor water levels in the creeks, city officials announced on Jan. 1 at 12:30 p.m. “City crews are actively cleaning up and addressing the problems caused by yesterday’s storm. Several street...
Approaching Cat. 4 atmospheric river triggers Bay Area flood watch
SAN FRANCISCO -- For a second time in a week, a potent Cat. 4 atmospheric river was taking aim at the Bay Area, triggering a flood watch for already swollen streams and saturated hillsides.The weather service flood watch goes into effect on Friday evening and will remain in place until Saturday night."A series of systems will bring more rain to Northern and Central California now through New Years Eve day," forecasters warned. "While the rain will be light to moderate at times through Friday, this rain will continue to saturate the soils, and prime the pump for potential flooding."ALSO READ: Unsheltered...
KSBW.com
Hundreds forced to evacuate as San Lorenzo River floods nearby neighborhoods
FELTON, Calif. — Residents of the Felton Grove neighborhood were ordered to evacuate at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday as the San Lorenzo River flooded from the onslaught of rain brought by the atmospheric river. When the evacuation order was given the river sat at 17 feet, a foot above...
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric River
Potential Atmospheric River Category 4Photo byPublic Domain. A powerful winter storm hit Northern California on Monday, bringing several inches of rain and heavy winds. Accompanied by a range of weather alerts, the storm system is expected to bring flooding to rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying areas, as well as urban areas with poor drainage systems. Storm drains and ditches may also become clogged with debris. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for North Bay, San Francisco, and the coastline, as well as a wind advisory for the coastal areas from Sonoma County to Santa Cruz County. These warnings are set to remain active through Tuesday afternoon.
