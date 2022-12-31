ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

KRON4 News

Here's when the next atmospheric river will flood SF Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Are you ready for round two? Another atmospheric river with flood-triggering downpours will unleash more destruction across the San Francisco Bay Area this week. “The heaviest rain is set to fall early Wednesday morning, the result of another atmospheric river that is tapping into a very rich plume of moisture […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sacramento, San Joaquin by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-02 14:24:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-03 11:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. For more hydrologic information and stage definitions refer to the following web site: wrh.noaa.gov/sto/hydro_data.php The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning around 9 AM PST.late tonight at 300 AM PST. Target Area: Sacramento; San Joaquin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in California Mokelumne River Near Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton affecting Sacramento and San Joaquin Counties. .Heavy rainfall over the past few days has produced significant rises on local rivers. The Mokelumne River near Benson`s Ferry remains at minor flood stage and is forecast to slowly recede. For the Mokelumne River...including Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Mokelumne River near Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.3 feet, Some local farm roads are closed. Low lying areas along the river are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:15 PM PST Monday the stage was 18.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 13.6 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Mokelumne River At Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton 1/02 1:15 stage 18.4 ft Forecast to fluctuate near 18.0 FT into late this afternoon then forecast to recede to near 14.0 FT early tomorrow afternoon. Monitor stage 12.0 ft, Flood stage 17.0 Impact for Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton...Near 17.25 feet, Some local farm roads are closed. Low lying areas along the river are flooded.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area braces for another storm

Monday will see light rain and another strong atmospheric river is headed to the Bay Area Wednesday and Thursday. KTVU's Steve Paulson expressed concern over this week's forecast.
KRON4 News

Large storm prompts school closures

(KRON) — The winter storm battering the Bay Area this week has prompted some school districts to cancel classes Thursday. South San Francisco Unified School District officials said school would be closed on Thursday, and after-school sports and extracurriculars will also be canceled on Wednesday. School officials are encouraging parents to pick up their kids […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river: Roads closed, streets flooded, creeks overflow across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- Flooding and rock slides closed portions of roads in the Bay Area as a winter storm roared ashore Saturday bringing drenching rain to a parched state as the year drew to a close.The storm shut down two major Bay Area freeways.Highway 101 in South San Francisco looked more like a river much of the day and remained shut into the evening. Northbound lanes were reopened around 8 p.m. In the East Bay, Interstate 580 was also shut in San Leandro due to flooding.Some rainfall totals in the San Francisco Bay Area topped 4 inches.Rising waters from the San...
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Northern California hit by magnitude 5.4 earthquake New Year's Day

RIO DELL, Calif. - The New Year brought an earthquake to Northern California Sunday morning. A magnitude 5.4 quake hit at 10:35 a.m. approximately 9.3 miles southeast of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. It was felt as far south as Santa Rosa, Marin, and Concord, USGS...
CONCORD, CA
San José Spotlight

Storm puts San Jose on flood watch

As the South Bay braces for a storm being fueled by an atmospheric river this weekend, San Jose residents are on alert for potential flooding. San Jose should expect up to half of an inch of rain overnight Friday and up to one inch Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service has issued a flood watch through this time period. Meteorologist Rick Canepa said San Jose could see flooding and some shallow landslides along waterways.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Approaching Cat. 4 atmospheric river triggers Bay Area flood watch

SAN FRANCISCO -- For a second time in a week, a potent Cat. 4 atmospheric river was taking aim at the Bay Area, triggering a flood watch for already swollen streams and saturated hillsides.The weather service flood watch goes into effect on Friday evening and will remain in place until Saturday night."A series of systems will bring more rain to Northern and Central California now through New Years Eve day," forecasters warned. "While the rain will be light to moderate at times through Friday, this rain will continue to saturate the soils, and prime the pump for potential flooding."ALSO READ: Unsheltered...
OREGON STATE
Andy Monroe

Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric River

Potential Atmospheric River Category 4Photo byPublic Domain. A powerful winter storm hit Northern California on Monday, bringing several inches of rain and heavy winds. Accompanied by a range of weather alerts, the storm system is expected to bring flooding to rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying areas, as well as urban areas with poor drainage systems. Storm drains and ditches may also become clogged with debris. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for North Bay, San Francisco, and the coastline, as well as a wind advisory for the coastal areas from Sonoma County to Santa Cruz County. These warnings are set to remain active through Tuesday afternoon.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

