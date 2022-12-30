November 2022 property transactions: Many questions remain one year after Charlottesville's new Comprehensive Plan is adopted

Read full article on original website
Related
infocville.com
Council to consider amendment to existing zoning to allow nine-story building on Ivy Road
The University of Virginia or its real estate foundation own most of the northern side of Ivy Road except a bank property at 2117 at the intersection with Copeley Road. This land is owned by RMD Properties who want to develop the one acre property and not sell out. “The...
NBC 29 News
ACPD investigating after car crashed into DoubleTree Hotel
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police are investigating an accident at the DoubleTree Hotel. A car crashed into the hotel Tuesday, January 3. Police say the driver had minor injuries and believe it was an accident. No one in the hotel was hurt. This is a developing story.
NBC 29 News
After the holidays, the average gas prices are rising
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The average price of gas has seen a rise in prices post-holiday season. According to AAA, the average gas price in Virginia as of Monday, January 2, is $3.10 A gallon. Thats up $0.11 From this time last week. In Charlottesville, gas prices are averaging $3.16....
Virginia offers free parking and other goodies for First Day Hikes
Virginia State Parks are offering free parking and a First Day Hike sticker to those who participate in the January 1 tradition.
WHSV
2022 in the Valley
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The WHSV News Team looks back on 2022. The world continued to adapt to the new normal created by the COVID-19 pandemic. About a year ago, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order ending school mask mandates. The adjusted guidelines created some tension at school...
thingstodopost.org
5 Top-Rated Hotels in Lake Anna, Virginia
Discover the best hotels in Lake Anna, Virginia including Prospect Hill Inn & Restaurant, Hotel Lake Anna, Wilderness Presidential Resort, Stevenson Ridge, The Boxley Place Inn. 1. Prospect Hill Inn & Restaurant. 2887 Poindexter Rd, Louisa, VA 23093-3005. Excellent. 78%. Good. 13%. Satisfactory. 4%. Poor. 4%. Terrible. 1%. Overall Ratings.
NBC 29 News
Emergency Communications Center flooded with calls over holiday weekend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - From December 23-26, Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle Emergency Telecommunications answered more than 1,500 911 calls. There was a 45% increase in workload compared to what first responders dealt with at the same time last year. “A lot of those calls were related to the storm. We had 65 calls...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg structure fire causes extensive damage to home
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Lynchburg Fire Department says they responded to an unoccupied home just before 1 p.m. after getting a call from the property owner who lives next door. Battalion Chief Ricky Bomar says the owner of the property told them it was under construction, making it more...
wfxrtv.com
House fire under investigation in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Fire Department says they are currently on the scene of a structure fire. Firefighters say the fire is in the 400 block of Holly Street and parts of Pansy St., Hawes St., and a lane of Bedford Ave. are closed at this time.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Virginia Metal Manufacturer Expands to Former Furniture Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A contract metal manufacturer plans to expand...
NBC 29 News
Plastic bag tax in effect on January 1, 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Both the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors and Charlottesville City Council approved a new plastic bag tax in 2022, with it going into effect on January 1st, 2023. Most customers have already made the switch to using reusable or paper bags. “I think everybody should go...
hburgcitizen.com
A lawsuit against the city schools and the fate of an area veterinarian got a lot of buzz in 2022. Here are The Citizen’s most-read stories of the year.
For the first time since the 2019 year-end roundup, the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t driving local news, at least in the stories our readers were clicking on the most. In fact, of the top 10 most-read stories on The Citizen in 2022, the word “COVID” appears only in passing, like a black cloud receding into the distance.
WHSV
Staunton man arrested after Augusta County pursuit Friday night
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Staunton has been arrested after leading Augusta County deputies in a pursuit Friday night. The sheriff’s office had set up several DUI checkpoints throughout the county. Around 9:30 p.m., a dark-colored car was approaching a check point at the intersection of Hermitage Road and Long Meadow Road.
Augusta Free Press
Staunton man in custody on drug charges after lengthy pursuit in Augusta County
A wild Friday night police pursuit that began in the Hermitage area, crossed into the City of Waynesboro, then north to Grottoes, ended in Harriston with a Staunton man placed under arrest. Brandon M. Anderson, 43, faces numerous charges from the incident, which began at 9:30 p.m. Friday at a...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro elects Facebook talk show conspiracy theorist Jim Wood vice mayor
Waynesboro has a new vice mayor – Jim Wood, the Staunton gun-store manager who has used his Fox News-styled Facebook talk show to cast doubt on the outcome of the 2020 election, indicate his support for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, and joke about attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
pagevalleynews.com
‘Live’ WWI mortar round found in Shenandoah home
January 1, 1987 — A U.S. Army team from Ft. Belvoir recently disposed of a “live” 70-year-old anti-tank mortar round found at a Shenandoah residence. According to Shenandoah Police Chief Harry Armbruster, the 1916 vintage 37-millimeter shell was found Dec. 17 at the residence of the late Myrtie M. Whiteside, 602 First Street.
cbs19news
First baby born after New Year at Sentara MJH
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- As everyone rang in the new year, some people were welcoming their newest family member. Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital welcomed its first baby of the year at 2:41 a.m. on Jan. 1. The Proffitt family welcomed a baby girl. The family wasn’t even considering...
NBC 29 News
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Kate Middleton says she was traveling through Virginia, stopping in Staunton, when her elderly dog disappeared. Middleton says her dog, Holly, got out their room at the Red Roof Inn while she was preparing medication for the pet. Hotel guests helped Middleton search the area, but...
Tuthill’s friends and co-workers bid farewell while honoring the LEO’s life during funeral service
Former Madison sherrif candidate died Christmas Eve Tears flowed Saturday afternoon in Ruckersville as the Greene County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) performed the End of Watch radio call for Lonnie Edgar Tuthill Jr., an investigator who died Christmas Eve after suffering a heart attack earlier that week. The GCSO dispatcher announced that "All units hold traffic… This is the last call for Investigator Lonnie E. Tuthill Jr.,” who joined the Albemarle County Police Department on September 1, 1988, retiring as a Master Police Officer on February 1, 2014. She added he joined GCSO as an investigator and evidence inventory technician three weeks later, working until his death. Hitting tones, the dispatcher...
19-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash on I-81 was wearing seat belt, police say
MANASSAS, Va. — A 19-year-old woman who was wearing a seatbelt was killed in a single-vehicle crash on New Year's Eve in Augusta County. The crash occurred on Interstate 81 at the 236-mile marker just before 8 p.m. According to Virginia State Police, the driver of a 2004 Mazda...
Comments / 0