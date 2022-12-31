Read full article on original website
New Mexico Aging & Long-Term Services will hold informative forums
At the heart of the mission of the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services, is the belief that New Mexico’s older adults and adults with disabilities have the right to age with respect and dignity and remain active participants in their communities. New Mexico is aging with a total population of 18% who are over the age of 65 and it’s important that they are heard by the people who make the laws that could affect them.
Milestone Expands Into New Mexico; Opens First Slurry Injection Oilfield Waste Disposal Facility in the State
HOUSTON & MIDLAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- Milestone Environmental Services, LLC (“Milestone”), one of the largest independent providers of energy waste sequestration services in the U.S., today announced the opening of its first facility in New Mexico, effective December 26, 2022. The new facility is located southeast of Carlsbad on NM 128 and Battle Axe Road. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005600/en/ Located southeast of Carlsbad on NM 128 and Battle Axe Road, Milestone’s Battle Axe facility is open 24/7 and accepts used drilling fluids, flowback, produced saltwater, tank bottoms, and other RCRA-exempt liquid E&P waste streams. (Photo: Business Wire)
american-rails.com
New Mexico Railroad Jobs
If you are interested in New Mexico railroad jobs you have few options outside of the large Class I companies (BNSF Railway and Union Pacific) as the state is primarily home to their through main lines which connect Chicago with Los Angeles. Today, BNSF and UP make up nearly 81%...
Who is the new Department of Health cabinet secretary in New Mexico?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With COVID-19 still lingering and a myriad of potential new health threats always present, the leader of the state’s Department of Health has an important role in keeping New Mexicans healthy. Recently, the Governor announced a new secretary to lead the department, but who is this new leader? At the end of 2022, […]
errorsofenchantment.com
New Mexico population loss a long-term problem
According to the latest Census figures New Mexico lost 3,333 people between July 2021 and July 2022. No big deal, right? New Mexico is blessed with great weather, is in a fast-growing area of the nation, and has massive revenues from its oil and gas industries and will be just fine, right?
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Outdoor Recreation Division Director Axie Navas Leaves Legacy Of Equity And Stewardship
SANTA FE — Axie Navas, whose efforts as the first-ever Outdoor Recreation Division Director propelled New Mexico as a national leader in the field, is leaving state government. Growing New Mexico’s outdoor recreation assets is a priority for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who signed a law creating the state’s...
KRQE Newsfeed: New Mexico officials sworn in, Campus vandalized, Winter storm, Helping victims, Polar plunge
Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Several New Mexico public officials sworn into office – Many newly elected officials rang in the new year getting sworn into their positions, including Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for her second term. The governor spoke on her efforts to bring universal child care to the state and touted the […]
ladailypost.com
County And UWNNM Thank Community For Generosity
Los Alamos County and United Way of Northern New Mexico (UWNNM) thank employees and the community for their generosity during the CommuniTree “Kindled Hearts for Warm Homes” drive Nov. 22 through Dec. 31, 2022. The two organizations partnered to collect warm weather apparel and everyday essentials, as well...
Monday’s storm system winding down, another system moving in
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a cold and snowy day for many across New Mexico. Even more is on the way, leading to some school cancelations and dangerous road conditions. On Monday, though many parts across the state saw the weather, this storm’s focus was across northern and western New Mexico. Parts of Highway 550 […]
Las Cruces minimum wage up to $12, El Paso’s same since 2009
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The minimum wage in New Mexico went up 50 cents to $12 an hour on New Year’s Day, thanks to a law passed by the New Mexico state Legislature a few years ago. “Cost of living keeps going up. Prices keep going up. Inflation keeps going up,” said David Polka, […]
lascruces.com
James White and Carlsbad Caverns
That’s how 10-year-old James White (credited with being the first man to explore Carlsbad Caverns) answered his father in 1892 when challenged about why he was playing hooky from school. Most fathers would have told their sons they could be whatever they wanted to be when they grew up.
President Nez joins Honorable Michelle Lujan Grisham for oath of office to serve second term as Governor of New Mexico
News Release Navajo Nation - Office of the President and Vice President On Sunday, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and First Lady Phefelia Nez had the honor of attending the inaugural celebration for the Honorable Michelle Lujan Grisham, as she took the oath of office to serve a second ...
New Mexico news headlines to watch out for in 2023
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From the long-awaited verdict in the trial of Fabian Gonzales to the outcomes of New Mexico’s Midterm Election, 2022 has been packed full of big news stories in the Land of Enchantment. So what’s ahead for 2023? KRQE News 13 is taking a closer look at that question this week on the […]
KRQE News 13
Active Weather Continues into Tuesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been a very wet, active day across New Mexico as a large upper-level low-pressure system impacts the state. A healthy amount of snow has been falling all day across the Central Mountain Chain and up into the Four Corners. Rain has been falling south and east where temperatures are too warm for snow. Much of the activity will dissipate overnight from south to north. Gusty winds will continue over the East Mountains into early Tuesday morning.
KRQE News 13
Winter storm pushing through northern, western New Mexico this evening
Happy 2023 everyone! We’re now seeing significant moisture push through northern and western NM this evening. Temperatures are quite mild ahead of this winter storm, however. Roswell and Carlsbad each reached 71° this afternoon! Stronger downsloping winds helped this cause. Southern NM saw the highest winds this afternoon with gusts 35-40 mph. Wind advisories remain in effect through the evening for the south. Rain showers and high-elevation snow will continue pushing east tonight. Snow levels slowly fall overnight as the cold front swings through the state, changing leftover rain to snow down to the valley floors.
lascruces.com
Service Clubs Doing Good in Their Communities
Service clubs in America began as social clubs or networking organizations in the early 1900s. The first was the Rotary Club of Chicago in 1905. Before long, various service clubs began appearing across the national, and eventually international, landscape and evolved into organizations devoted to community service rather than just social activities.
KRQE News 13
Clouds, lighter showers push into northwest NM tonight
orangeandbluepress.com
Up To $750 Stimulus Payment For New Mexico – Here’s How To Claim In 2023
New Mexico residents will still be eligible for a refund when they file their 2021 income tax return in May 2023. New Mexico may still be eligible to receive stimulus payments from the State of NM worth up to $750 for individuals and $1500 for families in 2022. Two pieces of legislation were signed to pass in 2022 that include either “rebates” or “relief payments” for New Mexicans, according to New Mexico LegalAid. To receive the rebate payments, you need to process your 2021 New Mexico income taxes.
Santa Fe-based shop starts off 2023 by helping those affected by domestic violence
"Domestic violence is something that affects many women in my community silently," said the shop owner.
