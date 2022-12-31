Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KRQE Newsfeed: Burglarized and flooded, Old Town vandals, Another storm, Safe Outdoor Spaces, NMSU fundraising
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] Albuquerque realtor finds recently sold home in shambles – A local realtor is picking up the pieces, after walking into a home he recently sold, and finding it in shambles. An already bare home is even more empty with burglars taking off with what was there and leaving […]
metalconstructionnews.com
A Community Gathering Place
The Westgate Community Center in Albuquerque, N.M., is the first new public use facility built in more than 25 years in this area of the city. To ensure the new center met the community’s needs, the community was engaged in the design process, expressing a desire for a large, welcoming lobby, computer lab, large fitness room, game room, activity rooms and natural light.
Albuquerque realtor finds recently sold home in shambles
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A local realtor is picking up the pieces, after walking into a home he recently sold, and finding it in shambles. An already bare home is even more empty with burglars taking off with what was there and leaving behind thousands of dollars in damage. “Albuquerque in particular has an issue with […]
KRQE Newsfeed: New Mexico officials sworn in, Campus vandalized, Winter storm, Helping victims, Polar plunge
Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Several New Mexico public officials sworn into office – Many newly elected officials rang in the new year getting sworn into their positions, including Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for her second term. The governor spoke on her efforts to bring universal child care to the state and touted the […]
ladailypost.com
Upstart Crows Of Santa Fe Kicks Off 2023 With Six Performances Of Shakespeare’s ‘King Henry IV, Part 1’
Upstart Crows of Santa Fe will have six performances of Shakespeare’s ‘King Henry IV, Part 1’ at the New Mexico Actor’s Lab beginning Jan. 20. Courtesy/Upstart Crows. Upstart Crows of Santa Fe kicks off 2023 with six performances of Shakespeare’s King Henry IV, Part 1 at the New Mexico Actor’s Lab.
lascruces.com
Service Clubs Doing Good in Their Communities
Service clubs in America began as social clubs or networking organizations in the early 1900s. The first was the Rotary Club of Chicago in 1905. Before long, various service clubs began appearing across the national, and eventually international, landscape and evolved into organizations devoted to community service rather than just social activities.
Santa Fe-based shop starts off 2023 by helping those affected by domestic violence
"Domestic violence is something that affects many women in my community silently," said the shop owner.
Annual ABQ polar plunge fundraises for nonprofit that helps local families
PB and J Family Services helps families in need with programs like case management, parent education, and early childhood education.
Bricklight business owner speaks out after eviction notice
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular Albuquerque bike shop fought back after its landlord left an eviction notice on their door just a few days after Christmas. The eviction notice has since been canceled, but the shop owner is still speaking out hoping it could help another small business. The owner of The Bike Coop, Amanda […]
KOAT 7
Parties galore greet New Year in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — You don't have to be in Times Square to know it's New Year's Eve. In Albuquerque, plans have been in place all over town for people to come and wave goodbye to 2022 and put out the welcome mat to 2023 without being in a huge crowd.
City-sanctioned Safe Outdoor Spaces moving forward
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After more than six months of debates, the highly controversial so-called “safe outdoor spaces” is moving forward. One space, at the Westside Emergency Housing Center, which is essentially a sanctioned homeless camp, has been open for over a month and a second at the Albuquerque Opportunity Center near Edith and Candelaria is […]
Driver slams through Old Town school fence
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for the driver who plowed through the fence at the San Felipe de Neri School in Old Town. A witness told officers it happened just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday night. When officers arrived, they did not find a driver or any passengers. They are continuing to investigate. The car […]
ladailypost.com
SFCC ‘Immortal’ Exhibition Opening Jan. 26-March 9, 2023
A Santa Fe Community College (SFCC) exhibition “IMMORTAL” will have their opening reception 2 to 5 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, in the SFCC Visual Arts Gallery for seven potters/ceramic artists from SFCC who have passed in the last two years. Featuring the work of Juliet Calabi, Michelle Goodman,...
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque police begin first homicide investigation of 2023
Read here: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/albuquerque-police-begin-first-homicide-investigation-of-2023/. Albuquerque police begin first homicide investigation …. Read here: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/albuquerque-police-begin-first-homicide-investigation-of-2023/. NMSU teams up with Los Alamos labs to study bird …. NMSU teams up with Los Alamos labs to study bird die-offs. Rio Rancho high school offers reward for information …. Rio Rancho high school offers reward...
sucasamagazine.com
built on memories and meaning
A returning New Mexican remodels a Pueblo-style Corrales home, then fills it with nostalgia. Native New Mexican Chip Burciaga left for college, then lived in a series of other states for work, including California, Colorado, New York and Texas. But over the decades, he maintained a nagging desire to return to his Land of Enchantment. Finally, when he decided to invest in real estate, he knew he’d do so in New Mexico and made the move.
KOAT 7
Westside Emergency Housing Center expands resources for people living in cars
Safe open spaces have been a controversial debate topic among city officials — but one organization is testing how it works out for them. The organization "Heading Home" offers assistance to those who need it across Albuquerque — and is now expanding with its own safe open space.
ladailypost.com
Y Movie Theater Fundraiser Caps 2022 Goal
Pizza, popcorn and beer (courtesy Bathtub Row Brewing Co-Op) were some of the concessions available during the Y Holiday Movie Night at SALA. Photo by Jocelyn Chap. With the recent Y Holiday Movie Night at SALA, and the outpouring of community, sponsorship, and member support, the organization has met its year’s fundraising goal.
KRQE News 13
Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act seeking public comment
Read here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/hermits-peak-and-calf-canyon-fire-assistance-act-seeking-public-comment/. Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act …. Read here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/hermits-peak-and-calf-canyon-fire-assistance-act-seeking-public-comment/. Dozens of cars booted, towed after northeast Albuquerque …. Dozens of cars booted, towed after northeast Albuquerque New Year's Eve event. Dozens of cars booted, towed after northeast Albuquerque …. Dozens of cars booted, towed...
KRQE News 13
New Mexico chocolate shop featured in Yelp’s ‘top’ places for hot chocolate in the U.S.
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Cold weather calls for a hot chocolate. Inspired by wintery weather, Yelp compiled a list of the “top” 20 places to order a cup of hot chocolate in the United States based on ratings and reviews from its “Yelpers.”. Kakawa Chocolate House...
Comments / 0