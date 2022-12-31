Read full article on original website
Two masked men rob Toledo woman after ATM withdrawal
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a woman reported she was robbed at gunpoint after taking money out of an east Toledo ATM. The woman told police she made a withdrawal from a machine at the Citizens Bank on Main Street in east Toledo shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
nbc24.com
Toledo man arrested for lacking valid driver's license and having loaded gun in car
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 53-year-old Toledo man is at the Monroe County Jail following a traffic stop Friday night. It happened at 11:14 p.m. in the 6200 block of S. Telegraph Road. According to sheriff's deputies, the unidentified man was pulled over near the Michigan/Ohio border for an...
wlen.com
Clinton Man Killed in Car vs. Pedestrian Crash in Adrian
Adrian, MI – A 38-year-old Clinton man was killed in a car vs. pedestrian crash on the overpass at US 223, east of Industrial Drive in Adrian. On December 28th, at approximately 7:11 AM, the Adrian Police Department was dispatched to the crash. A news release by the department...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police arrest Toledo man for domestic violence
Bowling Green Police arrested a Toledo man in the early hours of the new year after two residents reported a man standing over a woman lying on the sidewalk. Lonnie Murray Jr., 29, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to Wood County Jail. Police were called Sunday around 3:12...
Sheriff: Alcohol ‘appears’ to be factor in deadly crash
The woman died from her injuries at the crash site.
13abc.com
The family of Alfonzo Carpenter Jr, Toledo’s last homicide victim of 2022, want answers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The family of Toledo’s last homicide victim is demanding justice. Alfonzo Carpenter Jr., was shot and killed on Berdan and Watson on Dec. 30. He was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital where he later died. Carpenter’s family said they want answers for the senseless...
WTOL-TV
Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Adrian
ADRIAN, Mich. — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed last week in Adrian. Adrian police responded to a car-pedestrian crash last Wednesday on the overpass at U.S. 223 east of Industrial Drive just after 7 a.m. A van travelling southeast on 223 struck a pedestrian walking eastbound in the travelled portion of the eastbound lane.
13abc.com
Deputies search for suspect in Hancock County bank robbery
ARLINGTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are looking for a person who they said robbed a bank Saturday morning in Hancock County. It happened shortly before 10 a.m. on New Year’s Eve at the Premier Bank on East Liberty Street in Arlington, Ohio, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.
Inside the investigation into deadly turnpike pileup: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has found a deadly pileup last month on the Ohio Turnpike also left more than 60 people injured.
13abc.com
TPD look to ID theft suspect accused of punching, threatening loss prevention employee
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect accused of punching and threatening to shoot a loss prevention employee when stealing clothing from the Franklin Park Mall. According to police records, it happened at the Macy’s in West Toledo on Dec. 19. TPD...
Start of former Toledo councilman's corruption trial will be delayed after dismissal of lawyer
TOLEDO, Ohio — The trial for former Toledo City Council member Gary Johnson will not begin as planned on Jan. 9. In a dramatic Tuesday afternoon hearing in the courtroom of District Court Judge Jeffrey Helmick, Johnson’s co-counsel David Klucas was removed from the case because he could possibly be called as a witness during the trial. Judge Helmick offered the defense an opportunity to have additional counsel appointed.
Lima man killed in Fourth Street shooting
LIMA — Lima police are searching for the person or people involved in a Thursday night shooting in south Lima that left one man dead in the city’s fourth homicide of 2022. Officers were dispatched shortly before 10 p.m. to the area of Branson Avenue and Fourth Street in reference to a shooting. They found Kobe Bryant, 22, of Lima, in the yard of a residence at 643 E. Fourth St., suffering from gunshot wounds. He was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.
WTOL-TV
Police identify man killed in Friday's west Toledo shooting
Police have identified the victim of a Dec. 30 fatal shooting. 25-year-old Alfonzo Carpenter Jr. died in west Toledo.
Teens Arrested for Firing Gun from Their Car on US-31
UPDATE 12/29/22 4:20 p.m. Deputies say Tiona Lara was the 18-year-old from Monroe who was arrested. The 15-year-old boy’s information will likely not be released because he is a minor. 12/29/22 10:10 a.m. Two teenagers were arrested after deputies say they shot a gun out of their moving vehicle.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two dogs found skinned in Lima, SPCA investigates
LIMA, Ohio — On New Year’s Eve, the Allen County Sheriff’s Office alerted the Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) to the discovery of two deceased dogs on Lakewood Avenue in Lima. What seemed like a routine removal turned disturbing when it was discovered the dogs had been skinned.
Two people hospitalized after south Toledo crash Monday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were hospitalized after a crash on Western Avenue and Champion Street in south Toledo Monday night. The conditions of the injured male and female, who were in the same vehicle, are currently unknown, Toledo police said. According to TPD, the victims, in a Jeep,...
nbc24.com
Man dies in overnight Toledo shooting at Berdan, Watson avenues
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are investigating an early Friday morning shooting. According to a press release from the Police Department, officers responded to a reported person down at Berdan and Watson avenues at 12:19 a.m. On scene they found a gunshot-wounded victim who was taken to St....
13abc.com
Auto shop destroyed by fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - a Pettisville family woke up to a nightmare this morning, learning their family business, D-3 Automotive, was engulfed in flames. “I could see the glow in the sky,” said Fire Chief Dave Davis. The goal of the fire department was to contain the flames, so...
Electrical fire causes more than $15K in damages
LIMA — An early-morning electrical fire on Tuesday caused about $17,500 in property and other damages at a home on West O’Connor Avenue. According to the Lima Fire Department, one of the occupants of 735 W. O’Connor Ave. woke to the smell of smoke and everyone evacuated. The fire department arrived at 4:12 a.m. and discovered smoke coming from a wall. Once opened up, firefighters found a fire burning inside the wall.
East Toledoan plans to move away after celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve
TOLEDO, Ohio — A TikTok video of gunfire in east Toledo on New Year's Eve has gone viral with over 500,000 views. The Toledoan who posted the video, Heladio Contreras, said it happens every year, but this year was the worst. In the video, the shots go off for nearly a minute.
