Wauseon, OH

WTOL 11

Two masked men rob Toledo woman after ATM withdrawal

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a woman reported she was robbed at gunpoint after taking money out of an east Toledo ATM. The woman told police she made a withdrawal from a machine at the Citizens Bank on Main Street in east Toledo shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

Clinton Man Killed in Car vs. Pedestrian Crash in Adrian

Adrian, MI – A 38-year-old Clinton man was killed in a car vs. pedestrian crash on the overpass at US 223, east of Industrial Drive in Adrian. On December 28th, at approximately 7:11 AM, the Adrian Police Department was dispatched to the crash. A news release by the department...
ADRIAN, MI
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police arrest Toledo man for domestic violence

Bowling Green Police arrested a Toledo man in the early hours of the new year after two residents reported a man standing over a woman lying on the sidewalk. Lonnie Murray Jr., 29, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to Wood County Jail. Police were called Sunday around 3:12...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Adrian

ADRIAN, Mich. — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed last week in Adrian. Adrian police responded to a car-pedestrian crash last Wednesday on the overpass at U.S. 223 east of Industrial Drive just after 7 a.m. A van travelling southeast on 223 struck a pedestrian walking eastbound in the travelled portion of the eastbound lane.
ADRIAN, MI
13abc.com

Deputies search for suspect in Hancock County bank robbery

ARLINGTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are looking for a person who they said robbed a bank Saturday morning in Hancock County. It happened shortly before 10 a.m. on New Year’s Eve at the Premier Bank on East Liberty Street in Arlington, Ohio, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Start of former Toledo councilman's corruption trial will be delayed after dismissal of lawyer

TOLEDO, Ohio — The trial for former Toledo City Council member Gary Johnson will not begin as planned on Jan. 9. In a dramatic Tuesday afternoon hearing in the courtroom of District Court Judge Jeffrey Helmick, Johnson’s co-counsel David Klucas was removed from the case because he could possibly be called as a witness during the trial. Judge Helmick offered the defense an opportunity to have additional counsel appointed.
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Lima man killed in Fourth Street shooting

LIMA — Lima police are searching for the person or people involved in a Thursday night shooting in south Lima that left one man dead in the city’s fourth homicide of 2022. Officers were dispatched shortly before 10 p.m. to the area of Branson Avenue and Fourth Street in reference to a shooting. They found Kobe Bryant, 22, of Lima, in the yard of a residence at 643 E. Fourth St., suffering from gunshot wounds. He was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.
LIMA, OH
9&10 News

Teens Arrested for Firing Gun from Their Car on US-31

UPDATE 12/29/22 4:20 p.m. Deputies say Tiona Lara was the 18-year-old from Monroe who was arrested. The 15-year-old boy’s information will likely not be released because he is a minor. 12/29/22 10:10 a.m. Two teenagers were arrested after deputies say they shot a gun out of their moving vehicle.
MONROE, MI
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two dogs found skinned in Lima, SPCA investigates

LIMA, Ohio — On New Year’s Eve, the Allen County Sheriff’s Office alerted the Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) to the discovery of two deceased dogs on Lakewood Avenue in Lima. What seemed like a routine removal turned disturbing when it was discovered the dogs had been skinned.
LIMA, OH
WTOL 11

Two people hospitalized after south Toledo crash Monday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were hospitalized after a crash on Western Avenue and Champion Street in south Toledo Monday night. The conditions of the injured male and female, who were in the same vehicle, are currently unknown, Toledo police said. According to TPD, the victims, in a Jeep,...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Man dies in overnight Toledo shooting at Berdan, Watson avenues

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are investigating an early Friday morning shooting. According to a press release from the Police Department, officers responded to a reported person down at Berdan and Watson avenues at 12:19 a.m. On scene they found a gunshot-wounded victim who was taken to St....
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Auto shop destroyed by fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - a Pettisville family woke up to a nightmare this morning, learning their family business, D-3 Automotive, was engulfed in flames. “I could see the glow in the sky,” said Fire Chief Dave Davis. The goal of the fire department was to contain the flames, so...
PETTISVILLE, OH
The Lima News

Electrical fire causes more than $15K in damages

LIMA — An early-morning electrical fire on Tuesday caused about $17,500 in property and other damages at a home on West O’Connor Avenue. According to the Lima Fire Department, one of the occupants of 735 W. O’Connor Ave. woke to the smell of smoke and everyone evacuated. The fire department arrived at 4:12 a.m. and discovered smoke coming from a wall. Once opened up, firefighters found a fire burning inside the wall.
LIMA, OH

