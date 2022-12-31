ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

radio7media.com

Area holiday closings for January 2

AREA COUNTY AND CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY, JANUARY 2, IN OBSERVANCE OF THE NEW YEAR'S DAY HOLIDAY. ALL LAWRENCE COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES AND SOLID WASTE WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY. LORETTO CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY. TRASH PICKUP FOR JANUARY 2 IN LORETTO WILL BE ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4. LAWRENCEBURG CITY OFFICE WILL BE CLOSED ON MONDAY. MONDAY’S TRASH CART PICK UP WILL BE THURSDAY. PLEASE HAVE CARTS OUT EARLY AS IT IS A DOUBLE ROUTE DAY. LAWRENCEBURG UTILITY SYSTEM AND PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM WILL BOTH BE CLOSED ON MONDAY, JANUARY 2.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
Hartselle Enquirer

Distinctive design: Stone family is at home on Sparkman Street

Every corner of the home at 808 Sparkman Street is deeply rooted in history and was restored to its former glory this year before becoming the dream home of Stephanie and Jared Stone and their two children, Easton and Ezekiel. The family of four relocated to Hartselle from Orlando, Fla....
HARTSELLE, AL
WAAY-TV

New Year's fire destroyed mobile home in Toney

A News Year's Day fire destroyed an unoccupied mobile home in Toney. The Toney Volunteer Fire and Rescue unit say the mobile home on Welcome Home Village Road was fully engulfed upon their arrival Sunday night. Firefighters used 4,000 gallons of water in getting the fire under control within 15...
TONEY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Life Church celebrates new year with block party, ball drop

Nearly 600 people gathered in downtown Hartselle Dec. 31 for Life Church Hartselle’s New Year’s Eve ball drop. Entertainment was provided by The Ray Sparks Band and Elvis tribute artist Bobby Hollis, as well as a livestream of the college football playoff game between the University of Georgia and Ohio State University.
HARTSELLE, AL
256today.com

Parks & Rec: Huntsville investing in quality of life

HUNTSVILLE — About nine out of 10 U.S. adults surveyed in 2021 said it’s important for local government to invest in community infrastructure, including parks, community centers and recreation facilities. The results reflect what city leaders have long known – a high quality of life is as vital...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Body pulled from the waters of Lady Ann Lake

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a body was pulled from the water of Lady Ann Lake near Colonial Grand Apartments. The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a body was pulled from the water of Lady Ann Lake near Colonial Grand Apartments. Elkmont Family Trying to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
doppleronline.ca

Huntsville hospital welcomes the first baby of 2023

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare is pleased to introduce Ryleigh Smith, the first baby born in 2023 at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital. Ryleigh arrived at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023, to parents Kyle and Theresa Smith of Huntsville. Ryleigh was delivered by Dr. Sheena Branigan at 9 pounds, 9 ounces, and 21.5 inches long. She is a baby sister to seven-year-old Kaleb.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Pediatric Dental Associates, Cullman Orthodontics open new building Jan. 2

CULLMAN, Ala. – Pediatric Dental Associates and Orthodontics this week announced its new building, which will house Pediatric Dental Associates and its new orthodontic office, Cullman Orthodontics, will open Jan. 2 at 1907 Main Ave. SW in Cullman. Cullman Orthodontics will be in Suite A, while Pediatric Dental Associates will be in Suite B.   “Constructing this new building was one way for us to further invest in the growth of the Cullman community, which has been so kind to us since we launched our office here in 2018. It will also allow us to offer more operatories and resources to serve...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Officials confirm identity of body found in Huntsville pond

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The body that was found in a pond in Huntsville Monday afternoon has been identified by the Huntsville Police Department. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a potential drowning victim on Edgewater Drive around 2:20 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of 24-year-old Omsrikar Chittabattina.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Body found in Huntsville pond believed to be missing man

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A body that was found in a pond in Huntsville Monday afternoon is believed to be a man who was reported missing Saturday. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a potential drowning victim on Edgewater Drive around 2:20 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of a male in his 20′s.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

New Hope police officer bit by dog during chase

NEW HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - A New Hope Police Officer was bit by a dog while law enforcement were chasing someone Saturday afternoon on Hobbs Island Road. According to Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a New Hope Police officer was treated by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) after being bit by a dog Saturday.
NEW HOPE, AL
southerntorch.com

A Fort Payne Man Killed on Christmas Eve

ALBERTVILLE, Ala-- A Fort Payne man was killed in a two-car crash on Christmas Eve in Marshall County. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) stated that the accident happened around 7:20 p.m. approximately 4 miles north of Albertville. Christopher Bell, 48 was fatally injured when the van he was driving collided...
FORT PAYNE, AL

