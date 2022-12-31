Governor Appoints Three To Public Regulation Commission, Signs Executive Order Creating Tribal Advisory Council

SANTA FE — The New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration’s (DFA) Local Government Division (LGD) held its annual Budget Conference this November. The conference provided budget and finance-related training to local governments, finance staff, and officials, from 33 counties, 106 municipalities, and over 300 special districts throughout the state. It is a yearly testament to the LGD Budget and Finance Bureau’s mission in assisting officials and employees of the local public bodies in New Mexico in maintaining or ensuring budget and fiscal integrity.

