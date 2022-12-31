Governor Appoints Three To Public Regulation Commission, Signs Executive Order Creating Tribal Advisory Council

Read full article on original website
New Mexico Dept. Of Finance & Administration Recognizes 2022 Local Government Budget Conference Winners
SANTA FE — The New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration’s (DFA) Local Government Division (LGD) held its annual Budget Conference this November. The conference provided budget and finance-related training to local governments, finance staff, and officials, from 33 counties, 106 municipalities, and over 300 special districts throughout the state. It is a yearly testament to the LGD Budget and Finance Bureau’s mission in assisting officials and employees of the local public bodies in New Mexico in maintaining or ensuring budget and fiscal integrity.
New Mexico Outdoor Recreation Division Director Axie Navas Leaves Legacy Of Equity And Stewardship
SANTA FE — Axie Navas, whose efforts as the first-ever Outdoor Recreation Division Director propelled New Mexico as a national leader in the field, is leaving state government. Growing New Mexico’s outdoor recreation assets is a priority for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who signed a law creating the state’s...
Governor To Travel To Washington, D.C. For Knee Surgery
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will travel to Washington, D.C. today where she is scheduled to undergo a total knee replacement of her right knee. The total knee replacement will be performed by an orthopedic surgeon from whom the governor has previously received treatment and with whom she had a consultation in September following the re-aggravation of an injury.
New Mexico State Library Brings E-Books, New York Times To New Mexico Residents
SANTA FE — New Mexico State Library (NMSL) announces that it has secured free statewide access to the Palace Project eBook library and the New York Times digital subscriptions, including the Cooking and Games sections, for all New Mexicans. These resources are available through libraries across the state right...
