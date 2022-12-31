ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Governor Appoints Three To Public Regulation Commission, Signs Executive Order Creating Tribal Advisory Council

By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ladailypost.com

New Mexico Dept. Of Finance & Administration Recognizes 2022 Local Government Budget Conference Winners

SANTA FE — The New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration’s (DFA) Local Government Division (LGD) held its annual Budget Conference this November. The conference provided budget and finance-related training to local governments, finance staff, and officials, from 33 counties, 106 municipalities, and over 300 special districts throughout the state. It is a yearly testament to the LGD Budget and Finance Bureau’s mission in assisting officials and employees of the local public bodies in New Mexico in maintaining or ensuring budget and fiscal integrity.
NEW MEXICO STATE
ladailypost.com

Governor To Travel To Washington, D.C. For Knee Surgery

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will travel to Washington, D.C. today where she is scheduled to undergo a total knee replacement of her right knee. The total knee replacement will be performed by an orthopedic surgeon from whom the governor has previously received treatment and with whom she had a consultation in September following the re-aggravation of an injury.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy