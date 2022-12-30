Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin RecentlyTy D.Austin, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Austin, TexasBryan DijkhuizenAustin, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Related
North Texas county bans TikTok for government devices
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — People who work for Collin County will no longer be allowed to have TikTok on their government-issued devices. In their Dec. 12 meeting, Collin County commissioners agreed to ban the video-based app on the county network and county devices. This move came days after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered all Texas state agencies to ban TikTok on government-issued devices in early December, citing the threat of the Chinese Communist Party gaining access to U.S. information and infrastructure.
Dallas ranks first among major Texas rental markets in 2022
DALLAS — The Dallas-Fort Worth rental market currently sits at a 92.4% occupancy, with an average rental rate of $1,497 per month on 881 square feet of space. That's according to a December 2022 survey of all apartment communities from ApartmentData.com, which revealed that Dallas' occupancy rate is higher than all other major Texas markets, including Houston (90.6%), San Antonio (90.4%), and Austin (90.8%).
WFAA
See the new Texas laws that just went into effect, plus what to expect from the legislative session
HOUSTON — As 2023 begins, some laws that passed during the 2021 legislative session went into effect. Senate Bill 12 is a new property tax that limits how much public school districts can tax elderly or disabled people. The bill includes a rule that funds will be given to schools that face a budget shortfall due to the change.
What to know about Kirk Watson as he once again becomes Austin mayor
He's a familiar face in Austin politics.
South Congress Books ‘priced out,’ announces relocation to old Austin neighborhood
Its last day operating off South Congress is Jan. 8, with a planned reopening at 3703 Kerbey Lane in March.
A positive in Austin’s housing market heading into 2023
ABoR said while every new home built helps build up affordable housing stock, Austin needs an "all of the above" strategy to build more market-rate housing, too.
fox7austin.com
North Austin mother finds bullet feet from where her son sleeps
AUSTIN, Texas - A North Austin mother said she found a bullet on New Year's Day, just feet from where her son sleeps at night. "It’s just really close. It’s too close for comfort," Andrea Kaplan-Chambers said. Kaplan-Chambers said it was New Year's Day, and she was heading...
Why Black people are leaving Austin, new efforts bringing culture to retain professionals
Austin is diverse in a lot of ways but lacks black professionals.
WFAA
Warning Texans: Your gift cards may lose value before the expiration date
DALLAS — Just over a year ago, we explained how gift cards that are not used sometimes become the gifts that just keep on giving -- going from one person to another, and then to the state of Texas. In Texas, unredeemed balances can be considered abandoned and become...
fox7austin.com
UT Austin scientists want you to 'swipe right or left' on this app, but it’s not for dating
AUSTIN, Texas - Located 450 miles west of Austin at UT Austin's Mcdonald Observatory, the Hobby-Eberly Telescope serves as one of the largest optical telescopes in the world. Launched about 20 years ago, a project called HETDEX, the Hobby-Eberly Telescope Dark Energy Experiment, uses images captured by the telescope to learn more about dark energy, the force causing the universe to expand over time.
The Weather Channel
High School Hit In Arkansas, Damage Reported In Louisiana As Severe Weather Strikes South
A high school was damaged in the central Arkansas community of Jessieville. Large trees were knocked down in Louisiana. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. The year's first round of severe weather took aim at the South...
WFAA
Texas State Parks celebrate 100 years
AUSTIN, Texas — What better way to start the new year and celebrate 100 years of Texas State Parks than with a First Day Hike?. "It's really exciting," said Lauren Sweat, McKinney Falls State Park park interpreter and volunteer coordinator. "You know, it's got us thinking about the next hundred years and future generations and the exciting things to come."
The last Hays County volunteer fire station changing to paid
The South Hays Fire Department is the last completely volunteer station in Hays County. But this year, that will change.
everythinglubbock.com
Noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy? Texas experts explain why
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN)– If you have noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy lately, experts explain as to why. Medicine like children’s acetaminophen and ibuprofen can be hard to find these days as shortages continue. Those aren’t the only medicines that are hard to find. When Kevan Blanco’s...
austinmonthly.com
Austin’s 2023 Top Doctors
Search the directory HERE. Using an online survey, Austin Monthly solicited peer nominations from physicians in the greater Austin area, asking them to nominate up to three doctors per practice area who they would trust with the medical care of themselves or their family. To ensure the nomination pro- cess is peer-based, full contact information was requested before nominating and doctors were asked to limit their nominations to physicians whose work they’ve personally witnessed. Austin Monthly then tallied the results, selecting the top percentage of vote recipients in each practice area before submitting the final list to our fact-checking process, which includes a review of good standing among medical boards.
Defeated RRISD candidate sues Texas Ethics Commission
Orlando Salinas claims Texas Ethics Commission would violate his constitutional rights by forcing him to respond to a sworn complaint. The highly contentious election for five seats on Round Rock ISD’s board of trustees is over but the drama generated by the campaigns for those seats continues. The ongoing conflict involves actions by incumbent board President Amber Feller and her defeated challenger Orlando Salinas.
Hello, baby! Austin hospitals welcome first infants of 2023
Several Central Texas families have extra to celebrate this New Year's Day with the birth of Austin's first batch of 2023 babies.
Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin Recently
From bakeries and restaurants to bookstores and breweries, these closures have left a significant impact on the community. Photo by(Jason Leung/Unsplash) Austin, Texas has seen a number of beloved businesses close their doors in recent months and years due to a range of factors including supply chain issues, rising rents, and changing cultural dynamics. In this article, we will explore the stories behind the closures of several iconic Austin businesses and the memories they have left behind.
Texas’ Most Wanted Murderer Captured in Sabine County
Recently, we discussed a man on Texas Most Wanted list, Matthew Hoy Edgar. He was the only male on the on the list wanted for murder. He had been on the run Texas law for a elongated period of time. Since January 27th, 2022, law enforcement had been looking for...
Central Texas high school band set to perform in the historic Rose Parade
The Leander ISD school also holds the unique honor of being the only band directly invited by parade organizers to participate. The other 20 schools were selected through an application process.
Comments / 0