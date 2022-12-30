ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

WFAA

North Texas county bans TikTok for government devices

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — People who work for Collin County will no longer be allowed to have TikTok on their government-issued devices. In their Dec. 12 meeting, Collin County commissioners agreed to ban the video-based app on the county network and county devices. This move came days after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered all Texas state agencies to ban TikTok on government-issued devices in early December, citing the threat of the Chinese Communist Party gaining access to U.S. information and infrastructure.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Dallas ranks first among major Texas rental markets in 2022

DALLAS — The Dallas-Fort Worth rental market currently sits at a 92.4% occupancy, with an average rental rate of $1,497 per month on 881 square feet of space. That's according to a December 2022 survey of all apartment communities from ApartmentData.com, which revealed that Dallas' occupancy rate is higher than all other major Texas markets, including Houston (90.6%), San Antonio (90.4%), and Austin (90.8%).
DALLAS, TX
fox7austin.com

North Austin mother finds bullet feet from where her son sleeps

AUSTIN, Texas - A North Austin mother said she found a bullet on New Year's Day, just feet from where her son sleeps at night. "It’s just really close. It’s too close for comfort," Andrea Kaplan-Chambers said. Kaplan-Chambers said it was New Year's Day, and she was heading...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

UT Austin scientists want you to 'swipe right or left' on this app, but it’s not for dating

AUSTIN, Texas - Located 450 miles west of Austin at UT Austin's Mcdonald Observatory, the Hobby-Eberly Telescope serves as one of the largest optical telescopes in the world. Launched about 20 years ago, a project called HETDEX, the Hobby-Eberly Telescope Dark Energy Experiment, uses images captured by the telescope to learn more about dark energy, the force causing the universe to expand over time.
AUSTIN, TX
WFAA

Texas State Parks celebrate 100 years

AUSTIN, Texas — What better way to start the new year and celebrate 100 years of Texas State Parks than with a First Day Hike?. "It's really exciting," said Lauren Sweat, McKinney Falls State Park park interpreter and volunteer coordinator. "You know, it's got us thinking about the next hundred years and future generations and the exciting things to come."
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy? Texas experts explain why

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN)– If you have noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy lately, experts explain as to why. Medicine like children’s acetaminophen and ibuprofen can be hard to find these days as shortages continue. Those aren’t the only medicines that are hard to find. When Kevan Blanco’s...
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonthly.com

Austin’s 2023 Top Doctors

Search the directory HERE. Using an online survey, Austin Monthly solicited peer nominations from physicians in the greater Austin area, asking them to nominate up to three doctors per practice area who they would trust with the medical care of themselves or their family. To ensure the nomination pro- cess is peer-based, full contact information was requested before nominating and doctors were asked to limit their nominations to physicians whose work they’ve personally witnessed. Austin Monthly then tallied the results, selecting the top percentage of vote recipients in each practice area before submitting the final list to our fact-checking process, which includes a review of good standing among medical boards.
AUSTIN, TX
The Austin Bulldog

Defeated RRISD candidate sues Texas Ethics Commission

Orlando Salinas claims Texas Ethics Commission would violate his constitutional rights by forcing him to respond to a sworn complaint. The highly contentious election for five seats on Round Rock ISD’s board of trustees is over but the drama generated by the campaigns for those seats continues. The ongoing conflict involves actions by incumbent board President Amber Feller and her defeated challenger Orlando Salinas.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Ty D.

Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin Recently

From bakeries and restaurants to bookstores and breweries, these closures have left a significant impact on the community. Photo by(Jason Leung/Unsplash) Austin, Texas has seen a number of beloved businesses close their doors in recent months and years due to a range of factors including supply chain issues, rising rents, and changing cultural dynamics. In this article, we will explore the stories behind the closures of several iconic Austin businesses and the memories they have left behind.
AUSTIN, TX

